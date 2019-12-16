The Bulls Are Out (Technically Speaking For 12/16)

So, is this time really different? While the yield curve has steepened, which theoretically means less economic stress, it nonetheless inverted earlier this year, which in the past has been a sure-fire recession predictor. Investors ignore that warning at their peril. However, as I've previously noted, the three times that the curve inverted were also accompanied by major financial or economic stress. In the early 1990s, the first Iraq War caused a spike in oil prices. In the late 1990s, it was the bursting of the dotcom bubble, while in the Great Recession it was the collapse of the housing market. This time, there isn't such an event. Brexit will get done, lowering UK-EU trade tensions, the US-China deal indicates that the sides can agree on issues, lowering global trade tensions, and the Fed has dropped rates a few times, which should add a touch of stimulus to the economy. While there is softness in some economic indicators, we're not seeing major spikes across a broad-enough spectrum to argue for a recession -- at least, not yet.

The latest round of Markit data shows mostly bifurcated economic activity, with manufacturing contracting and services expanding. Consider the following

I noted on Friday that with the Phase 1 US-China deal and UK election, we should see a decrease in global tensions, which should lead to an increase in manufacturing activity.

Later this week, the Census will release the latest building permits and housing starts data. Against, this backdrop, remember that the housing market is in really good shape. Interest rates are low: the 15-year rate is slightly below 3.2% while the 30-year rate is ~3.7%. New and existing home sales are near 1-year highs. Unemployment is low, which will support consumer activity. High prices are the only problem. All this data supports today's strong reading from the National Association of Home Builders (emphasis added):

Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes increased five points to 76 in December off an upwardly revised November reading, according to the latest National Association of Home Builders/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI) released today. This is the highest reading since June of 1999. “Builders are continuing to see the housing rebound that began in the spring, supported by a low supply of existing homes, low mortgage rates and a strong labor market,” said NAHB Chairman Greg Ugalde, a home builder and developer from Torrington, Conn.

A strong housing market makes it extremely unlikely we'll see a recession in the next 6-12 months.

Let's turn to today's performance tables: This is a nice way for the bulls to start the week. All the equity indexes were higher while the Treasury market sold off. The QQQs led the day, gaining 1%. Micros, transports, and large-caps rounded out the top four performers. Small-caps and the SPY were also higher. Despite the positive tone in the equity indexes, the sector performance table is a bit more defensive. Utilities and health care are the second and third best performers, gaining 1.25% and 1% respectively. Energy -- a sector that has lagged for some time -- led the sectors higher. Communication services and tech rounded out the top five performers.

Turning to the charts, there are a number of key bullish developments. Micro-caps -- which were below key resistance areas for most of this year -- have finally broken through all those areas of resistance and are now at yearly highs. The shorter EMAs are all above the 200-day EMA and the MACD has some room to run higher. This is a very important development, as it indicates that the market's risk appetite is healthy. Small-caps are also at yearly highs after moving through key areas of resistance.

The shorter charts of several sectors are also bullish. The tech sector ETF was trading in a narrow range from the end of November through last week. Prices have broken through resistance and are now hear 30-day highs. Communication services are also in a rising trend, although this ETF has hit resistance over the last few days.

Finally, healthcare is in the middle of a solid and very sustainable rally.

This is a great way to start the last full week of trading for 2019. Small-cap indexes have broken through resistance and the largest ETFs of these indexes are all rising. Let's hope this trend continues.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.