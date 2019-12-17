Pfizer: A New Science-Based Pharma Wonder

Pharmaceutical companies that performed unit divestitures in the past had increased their stock price value. (When excellent strategy execution followed the divestiture).

Upjohn unit divesting could bring value to the company in the long term, since a company focused on its core activities is more attractive to investors.

Pfizer took a huge price drop at the end of July after the company announced the divestment of the Upjohn unit.

Investment Thesis

Following the considerable price drop caused by the announcement of the Upjohn unit divestiture this summer, the market is underestimating Pfizer stock price value. The LOE (Loss of Exclusivity) for some Blockbuster products impacted revenues, but Pfizer is implementing a new strategy focused on innovation and Biopharmaceutical products that will drive profitability in the future.

Upjohn Divestiture

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) is one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in the world by revenue, with leading products in different therapeutic areas. Its blockbuster products (Viagra, Lyrica, Lipitor) have driven sales for years representing exceptional cash cows products.

In the first six months of 2019, Pfizer suffered decreasing revenues since products in the Upjohn division suffered LOE.At the end of July 2019, Pfizer decided to divest the Upjohn unit of its business to found, a new joint venture company with Mylan (the name is "Viatris"). Mylan will own 43 % of shares, and Pfizer will control 57 % of shares. Viatris will be a player in the generic drug business, and it will merge Upjohn's strong leadership position in emerging markets, with Mylan's significant presence in the occidental markets (the US and Europe).

The primary strategy for Pfizer is to divest non-strategic assets and maintain focus on patented Biopharma drugs and vaccines. However, the divestiture could squeeze more revenues for old drugs thanks to market expansion of the new joint venture company.

It needs to be noted that the divestiture has not been judged positively by the market, and it caused analysts to cut 2019 revenues and EPS estimation for the company, specifically:

Revenues projections for Pfizer were down from $52 - $54 Bln to $50,5 – $52,5 Bln

EPS were down from $2,83 - $2,93 to $2,76 - $2,83

Pfizer Upjohn Divestiture - Source: Stockcharts

Is Divestiture Good or Bad?

Companies that hold many products in different businesses usually perform divestiture operations. Investors do not award the loss of focus. They instead prefer a more focused company able to lead a single market, instead of a less competitive but more widespread company. Thus, divestitures are performed to generate industry domination and drive the stock to higher value/price.

The pharmaceutical sector has transformed in the last years, switching from a Big-pharma model to a focused Bio-pharma model. In fact companies differentiated thier business switching from one-size-fits-all approach to targeted therapies for patients specific population. This transformation generated many divestitures and M&A operations. For the case of Pfizer, it's essential to analyze what happened to Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY). BMS triggered a new strategy in 2014, switching its business "from a big, diversified drug company to a highly focused biopharma firm" (Jami Rubin - Goldman Sachs).

The strategy was aimed to divest non-core activities, maintaining oncology products, and cash-cows products (such as Eliquis, in partnership with Pfizer). Following the announcement the stock increased its value starting a positive trend. Unfortunately, in August 2016 the announcement that Opdivo failed a study that would have expanded its use to lung cancer patients (the same study showed positive results for Merck - NYSE:MRK) generated a massive correction of the stock price, causing BMS strategies correction.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Evolution - Source: Stockcharts

Is divestiture good for a pharma company?

Bristol-Myers Squibb example showed that non-core activities divesting induces a positive effect on the value if followed by excellent execution of the strategy by management (P.N. BMS finally failed to execute its strategy after Opdivo check-mates failure, and pivoted to a new strategy culminating with Celgene acquisition).In the case of Pfizer, the divestiture of the Upjohn unit caused underestimation of the stock price. It happened because of the loss of revenues for Blockbuster drugs such as Viagra, Lyrica, and Lipitor. However, the significant price drop just evaluated the divestment without focusing on the future and increasing opportunities. Thinking about the new transformed Pfizer, the divestment has been a great move to focus on core activities and to increase value in the very long run.

Excellent results for the new Biopharma

Currently, Biopharma data is the only data an investor should look for to evaluate Pfizer in the long term. Pfizer's business is evolving and transforming. The close of the Mylan-Upjohn transaction will just split two eras of the company.Pfizer Q3 results delivered a strong performance in Biopharma with a 9% growth in operational revenues.

Specifically, data showed that for BioPharma:(data from Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference)

Ibrance grew 27% operationally, with strong growth across both U.S. and international markets;

Xtandi alliance revenues were up 25% operationally;

Inlyta grew 98% operationally, driven by recent FDA approvals for combinations with Bavencio and Keytruda in 1st Line RCC;

Xeljanz revenues were up 40% operationally;

Eliquis (a joint venture with Bristol-Myers Squibb) performed well, with the Pfizer portion of recorded sales up 20% operationally to $1.0 billion globally;

Vyndaqel is ramping up;

Prevnar 13 revenues were down 3% operationally;

Sterile Injectables manufacturing recovery efforts began to take shape, with global revenues up 3% operationally.

Above-average performances for the Biopharma business are a good signal that BioPharma strategy execution is performing as planned. Thus, thanks to Q3 performances, Pfizer announced adjustment of earning forecast now corrected to $2.94 - $3.00 from its prior estimate. UPDATE 16/12: Pfizer raises dividend by nearly 6%.

Instead:

Upjohn revenues declined 26% operationally, primarily for the LOE (Loss of Exclusivity) of Lyrica in the U.S. that accounts for a rough 20%.

Consumer Healthcare revenues decreased by 54% operationally.

While the last two data for Upjohn and Consumer Healthcare should scare investors to open a long position on Pfizer, the new strategy analysis suggests “forget” these shreds of evidence and focus only on the new strategy.

Biopharma strategy

Let’s focus on the Pfizer Biopharma strategy. Instead of becoming a new specialized Biopharma, Pfizer is replicating its old strategy focusing on different therapeutic areas, this time with Biopharma products. Differently from BMS, analyzed before, Pfizer strategy will not focus on one therapeutic area or product but different areas. Furthermore, Pfizer is developing main Biopharma products in the following areas:

Pfizer Pipeline - Source: Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Teleconference

Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials show strong expectations in different areas of the business. The move to market of these products in the next months and year, in combination with higher revenues generated by the Biopharma unit, could create new value for Pfizer increasing its stock price.

Pfizer Increasing Opportunities - Source: Stockcharts

Finally, it should be taken into account the future patent's expiration of different products in 2026. Investors are waiting for management initiatives to mitigate risks. Currently, this could be one smoothing factor of an increasing uptrend.

Conclusion

While divestiture of the Upjohn business unit to create a new company (Viatris) with Mylan has generated bearish sentiment on Pfizer, this analysis showed how divestitures, if followed by proper execution of strategy, could create higher value in the long term.

Furthermore, investors need to switch from thinking about the old Pfizer with revenues generated by old blockbuster drugs to a new smaller science-based Biopharma company with a focus on innovation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My articles contain statements and projections based on assumptions on capital markets, and therefore inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties.

Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.