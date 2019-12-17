FedEx: Earnings Will Be Weaker Than Expected

At the start of December, I published my top five earnings plays for the month:

I called three out of four correctly, which is especially difficult when calling for short trades (it is more common for a stock to rise on earnings). The remaining trade is FedEx (FDX), which reports Tuesday:

I want to take a deeper look at FDX, as my prediction from the beginning of the month is already a couple weeks stale, and FDX has rallied to close the area gap on December 3. This can mean one of two things: Either FDX is showing pre-earnings drift indicative of strong earnings or FDX is simple responding to the gap and now sits at a great entry point for a short trade:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

Sentiment

It often helps to look at management sentiment before earnings. Management sentiment, via earnings calls, can help predict the coming quarter’s returns. I ran a lexical analysis on management sentiment over the last few years’ of FDX’s earnings reports.

I found FDX’s management sentiment to be 73% lower than average. Nevertheless, sentiment is up over 30% quarter-to-quarter, which is expected as per mean reversion (last quarter, the stock was crushed on earnings). Still, FDX’s sentiment is 84% lower year-over-year.

You can see this story in the chart:

(Source: Stockcharts)

The implication of sentiment for December’s earnings is somewhat difficult to pin. First, sentiment is down overall, implying underperformance. Second, sentiment is rising, implying excess returns. In general, these two things are bullish because large deviations in sentiment reverse, as per the property of mean reversion.

However, this is regarding sentiment only and thus is better for predicting FDX’s direction in early 2020 than it is for predicting FDX’s reaction to its earnings report. I remain bearish on FDX because of its fundamental and technical patterns.

For example, a company with a falling growth/asset ratio tends to underperform. FedEx has been growing its assets – almost doubling them – over the last four years. Yet, the numerator of this ratio – growth – has been declining over the last four years, and this trend is likely to continue into 2020:

(Source: Macrotrends)

Macro and Other Factors

In addition, macro factors, such as the slowdown in Europe’s growth, uncertainty regarding Brexit, and a bottoming-out Chinese industrial sector, should continue to be seen in FDX’s earnings. The trade war being alleviated is probably already priced into the stock, helping explain the area gap filling. A US-Sino trade deal will not change the fact that we are seeing declining global and Chinese PMI in spite of any tariffs, and thus should not be seen as a catalyst for alleviating the declining growth in FedEx’s business.

Other factors, such as the loss of FedEx’s contract with Amazon will hurt its bottom line in the short term (the company has stated that it has already replaced the traffic attributed to the Amazon contract in a more cost-effective way, a bullish factor for 2020 but is unlikely to be palpable in this quarter’s earnings report).

FedEx’s peak season is also four days shorter this year. Hence all things being equal, FDX’s earnings should appear weaker year-over-year. In addition, FedEx’s most profitable services during peak season – freight and express services – should see decreased demand this year due to a weaker trade and manufacturing environment, and this should be reflected, again, in year-over-year weakness.

While I might walk back my prediction were FDX oversold, the gap filling brings FDX to a good price for a short position; in fact, I think any price over $157.50 is likely to lead to profit-taking on good earnings, thus bringing FDX down immediately on earnings (but not necessarily creating a breakaway gap; we might see another area gap, in fact). Overall, this risk/reward and the probability are on the side of FDX from a seasonal perspective, and this has worsened over the past four-year election cycle:

(Source: Damon Verial; data from Yahoo Finance)

While the price action currently appears bullish, the smart money is acting much more conservatively. Both the dumb money and smart money are buying this rally, but the smart money is refusing to buy dips, unlike the dumb money. This usually shows that the smart money is expecting a pullback and will be taking profit once the upward momentum stops.

Earnings momentum tends to precede stock price momentum. The 90% decline in EPS over the past year is not a fluke but part of this momentum that has been downward over the past four years. EBITDA has peaked, while the company continues to grow its assets:

(Source: Macrotrends)

Overall

If anything, FDX is overpriced relative to earnings, creating a convex payoff curve for short trades over earnings.

I would suggest FDX holders who wish to hold through earnings to at least hedge. As a hedge, I would suggest holding long puts over earnings and engaging in stock repair after earnings, should FDX fall to create an area gap. Stock repair is simply buying at-the-money calls (one call per lot of stock) and selling out-of-the-money calls (two calls per lot of stock), allowing for a quick recoup of gains after a pullback.

Let me know if you have any questions about this FDX over earnings or this particular hedge in the comments section below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a short position in FDX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.