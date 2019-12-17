European Industrial Production - We're In Recessionary Territory Here

There's little to nothing the ECB can do about this using monetary policy as well.

The indications are that industry and manufacturing are in recessionary territory here.

European monetary policy

The one grand policy variable that we've got for the eurozone - thus the bulk of Europe - is monetary policy. Fiscal policy is still with the nation-states and thus just doesn't apply at that supranational level.

This is an offshoot of the simple existence of the euro. By definition, in a single currency area, the interest rates and other monetary policy conditions are going to be the same. This is simply what a currency area means.

This though does rather cause a problem or two. There's the obvious point that not all the component areas will actually desire the same monetary policy but that's a criticism that has long passed our ability to do anything about it. However, we can exploit that fact to trade the problem.

There are sectors of any economy that do well in times of low interest rates. So, if a eurozone economy doesn't need the low rates that the entire eurozone is going to get, then we can invest in that specific sector in that one economy.

This means, currently, real estate in Portugal, Denmark, Ireland, is looking interesting.

Eurostat

We have the Eurostat figures for industrial production. As we know, this is manufacturing plus mining and energy. They're not exactly encouraging:

Hopes that the eurozone had begun to recover from a deep slowdown were dealt a blow by a sharp contraction in industrial production in October. Factory activity shrank in Germany, Italy and Spain, three of the zone’s four largest economies, which dragged the aggregate result down. For the 19 countries in the currency union, industrial production fell 0.5 per cent on the previous month. The bad news extended to September, which was downgraded from Eurostat’s original estimate of 0.1 per cent growth to -0.1 per cent.

We can see the numbers in more detail here. And an illustrative graph:

(Euro industrial production from Eurostat)

Sadly, the graphing functions at Eurostat are pretty terrible. But that's the index of industrial production for the named countries from 2015 to date, with the index set at 100 for that 2015 production number. As we can see, German industrial production is actually below that of 2015 - and no one's doing all that well in getting ahead of that level.

This is the sort of economic performance we should properly label as "dire."

This is for the eurozone as a whole:

(Eurozone industry index from Eurostat)

Again, we'd have to say that recent performance is really pretty dire. As the Financial Times puts it:

Germany, by far the eurozone’s largest manufacturing producer, experienced a 1.5 per cent fall. Italy’s factories, the second-largest in the region, saw output drop by 0.3 per cent. “October’s sharp fall in eurozone industrial production adds to the evidence that the sector’s troubles are far from over,” said Jack Allen-Reynolds, senior Europe economist at Capital Economics. “Output has now fallen in eight of the last 12 months, so the industrial sector was still very much in recession at the start of Q4.”

But what does this mean for us as investors?

Well, one obvious point would be to not start investing in industrials in the eurozone. But we'd all prefer something more active than that, not a "don't do this" but a "we should go do this other thing" instruction.

At which point that point about the eurozone, by necessity, having the one monetary policy. With industrial output at these sorts of declining levels it's entirely clear that there's not going to be any rise in interest rates any time soon. Equally they're not going to limit their purchases of bonds by the ECB, etc. So, monetary policy is going to remain loose and accommodative.

It's also true that there's not really any room to make it looser. True, interest rates can be made even more negative but that is getting very close to counterproductive policy already. At some point, depositors will tire of losing money by using a bank and will move into cash instead - something that will tighten money supply, definitely not the desired goal. And the ECB can't really expand its bond-buying, it's already running into difficulties in finding Bunds for sale, given Germany's budget surplus.

So, a reasonable analysis is no tightening. Yet, there are economies that are growing reasonably. Ireland, Denmark and Portugal come to mind. We also know that the real estate sector thrives on low interest rates. Especially where rates are lower than they should be, given the objective conditions of that local economy.

So, we should be in real estate where the economy is doing better than the eurozone average, thereby gaining the lower interest rates that the eurozone, by necessity, imposes upon them.

My view

I'm not greatly hopeful about any aspects of the eurozone economy simply because I insist that the very idea of the eurozone itself was a bad idea. While that may be economically and politically correct that's not of any great use to us as investors.

Thus our trick is to see where interest rates are lower than they should be, then invest in interest-rate sensitive sectors.

The investor view

Certain eurozone economies have lower interest rates than local conditions would warrant. We know that real estate thrives in a low interest rate environment. Thus we should be in real estate in those eurozone economies. Ireland, Denmark and Portugal come to mind but there may be others which meet the same conditions.

Note that "real estate" doesn't necessarily mean physical buildings, it's possible to look for gearing through those who service the market, even those who build it. This is simply an analysis that leads to the sector as a whole being worth looking at.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.