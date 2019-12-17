The Explosive Growth Of AI, IoT, And Big Data To Drive Applied Materials' Stock

Applied Materials stands to benefit from the strong growth of AI, IoT, and Big Data through at least 2025.

Applied Materials (AMAT) stands to be a likely beneficiary of the huge demand for semiconductors as a result of the growth of AI (artificial intelligence), IoT (Internet of Things), and Big Data markets. The company's customers are poised to experience increased demand for semiconductors. This creates the need for Applied Materials' semiconductor manufacturing equipment/services.

Applied Materials currently has about 18% market share in the semiconductor equipment market. This is expected to increase to 20% upon the completion of the Kokusai Electric acquisition which should close by mid-2020. AMAT's competitive advantage of having fully automated fabrication systems will help retain new customers and attract new ones. Customers benefit from AMAT's technology through increased manufacturing productivity and lower costs.

The Growth of AI, IoT, and Big Data to Drive Growth for Applied Materials

Applied Materials stated that AI represents the largest computing wave yet - larger than the PC/internet era and the mobile/social media era. Grandview Research estimates that the AI market size will grow at a CAGR of 57.2% by 2025.

McKinsey projects that AI-related semiconductors will experience a CAGR of 18% by 2025. Semiconductor companies are expected to capture 40% to 50% of the value from the AI market. This is the best opportunity semiconductor companies have had in decades. This is important for Applied Materials since they are likely to be a key source for semiconductor manufacturing equipment for the chipmakers.

AI, IoT, and Big Data could transform every part of the economy. There are numerous applications for AI: language translation, face detection, financial risk categorization, route planning/optimization, dynamic pricing, autonomous driving, etc. Some examples of IoT applications include smart appliances, smart meters, connected vehicles, wearable devices, and smart healthcare devices. Big Data is the large amount of information that businesses deal with on a regular basis. The challenge with Big Data is processing it effectively so that businesses can analyze it and formulate strategies from it.

This is where more advanced semiconductors come into play. Hardware can serve as the differentiator in AI where more complex, fast data processing needs to take place while minimizing power usage. This creates the demand for workload-specific AI accelerators for computing purposes.

How Applied Materials Can Drive Growth

Applied Materials sees the manufacturing strategy as having 5 main elements: new architectures, new devices/3D structures, new methods of shrinking feature geometries, new materials, and new methods of connecting chips together. Applied Materials is solving the manufacturing challenges of using new materials for semiconductors. AMAT's atomic-level precision allows for effective high-volume manufacturing of new memory solutions that use new materials such as MRAM, ReRAM, and PCRAM.

The advantage of MRAM (magnetic RAM) is that it retains data when the power is turned off. MRAM is also expected to be cheaper than DRAM in about 3 years. ReRam's advantage is that it has a lower read latency and faster write performance than flash memory. ReRam accomplishes this by using materials that change their resistance in response to the applied voltage. PCRAM (phase change memory) has the following advantages over flash memory: faster access time, faster write cycles, endurance (can write more cycles), slower power consumption, and it can execute code.

We are likely to see these new types of memory for AI, IoT, and Big Data applications. Applied Materials can make this possible with their precision manufacturing equipment. The following companies have been developing these new types of memory: Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Micron (MU), SK Hynix, IBM (IBM), Intel (INTC) and others. With multiple big names developing new memory technology, Applied Materials has a good chance of getting a sales boost for their manufacturing equipment.

Applied Materials opened their New Materials Technology Accelerator (META Center) on November 8, 2019. This facility, which is located in Albany, New York, aims to speed the process of customer prototyping of new materials, process technologies, and devices. The META Center is designed to meet and solve the challenges posed by more advanced chip manufacturing that is needed for AI technology.

The META Center has been built to enable breakthroughs in using novel materials and structures. The META Center will also support emerging technology companies and start-ups with a focus on AI, advanced optics, augmented/virtual reality, Big Data, life sciences, autonomous vehicles, and other high-tech applications.

By closely focusing on what customers need to achieve AI and other emerging technologies, Applied Materials will strive to offer highly productive and accurate equipment to manufacture advanced chips.

Applied Materials is Valued Lower Than Peers on Most Metrics

I compared the valuation of Applied Materials to their semiconductor equipment manufacturing equipment peers. Applied Materials beats these two peers on all metrics with one exception. Here's how they compare:

Applied Materials KLA Corp. (KLAC) ASML Holding (ASML) Forward PE 15.9 17 30.2 PEG (5-yr) 1.89 1.27 2.17 Price/Sales [TTM] 3.8 5.53 5.18

The forward P/E is based on estimated earnings for 2020. Some forward P/Es are already showing up based on estimates for 2021. So, I chose to use 2020 estimates so the P/Es aren't skewed too low.

Applied Materials is valued lower on each metric except for KLA's PEG ratio. AMAT is fairly valued at these levels. However, KLA is valued more attractively based on 5-year expected earnings growth. All three of these companies are expected to achieve double-digit earnings growth for multiple years. This strong growth increases the chance that the stocks of all three companies could outperform the S&P 500 over multiple years.

Applied Materials is expected to grow earnings at about 25% for FY20 (consensus). The company's double-digit earnings growth is expected to continue for multiple years, although at a lower pace than for FY20. This should help drive the stock for above-average gains over the long term.

Risks to the Investment Thesis

One of the main risks for AMAT is the cyclical nature of the semiconductor market. The semi market can have downturns that are more frequent than the broader economy. That can lead to more frequent sharp sell-offs for the stock.

Increased competition from AMAT's peers could take market share away. However, AMAT does appear to be positioning themselves well to benefit from the growth of AI. There should be room for multiple players to benefit in this market.

Long-Term Investment Outlook for Applied Materials

Look for Applied Materials to remain on the cutting edge of the semiconductor manufacturing equipment market. Customers are in need of highly productive manufacturing equipment. Applied Materials provides this, especially for manufacturing chips with new materials. Growth opportunities exist for memory, storage, and networking in the AI space.

Applied Materials is fairly valued, which should allow the stock to achieve above-average gains, driven by above-average earnings growth over at least the next two years. Above-average growth is attainable as a result of the strong expected growth for AI, IoT, and Big Data.

