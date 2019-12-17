As Goes Donnelley, So Goes Iron Mountain

Therefore, it’s time to consider Iron Mountain as a low value-add landlord, and whether your funds are better invested in businesses who might rent from them.

As early as the mid-nineties, the plight of R.R. Donnelley, a venerable commercial printer, may have foretold issues that are now beginning to face Iron Mountain.

Occasionally, as opposed to assessing the potential of a company by looking directly at it, it’s worthwhile to look at what’s coming at them through their supply chain.

If you’re like me, every so often you have trouble looking directly at an investment opportunity and deciding whether it is a good or bad idea at that moment in time. This is to be expected in markets where for every buyer there is a seller within a penny or two of where the stock is trading.

How can I possibly be smarter than the guy whose stock I’m buying, or the gal who’s after the stock I’m selling? In addition to looking directly at the idea, important clues for answering this question may come from looking at companies on one side or the other of the subject’s supply chain:

One example, one question – Iron Mountain (IRM) stores documents. What’s become of R.R. Donnelley (RRD) who produced documents that Iron Mountain stores?

Lost to Information Technology

Years ago when I served some of the largest financial firms in North America, there wasn’t one that didn’t rely on Iron Mountain as the warehouse of their records. Their trucks with that immediately recognizable blue mountain logo were seen weekly rounding street corners to pick up blue bar, bankers’ boxes, what have you. Iron Mountain was well-known and highly regarded, including by me.

But, in the mid-90s, information systems and process reengineering began to dramatically change document storage, retrieval, and management. Then, operations folks wheeled in and set up banks of equipment to scan and index records – account opening forms, letters-of-authorization, and so forth – using, for example, FileNet, later acquired by IBM (IBM). Once digitized, source paper documents were taken out to the curb and handed over to Iron Mountain. Remember all the walls lined with file cabinets; gone.

As for “production copy,” I called the process, “mainframe to mail truck.” Computers would electronically produce confirms/ statements/ 1099’s/ payroll reports, in nightly/ monthly/ annual batch cycles, before we transmitted those files to big shops for printing and mailing. Donnelley was one such provider, an extremely reliable company with redundant facilities in case a disruption took down their Heidelbergs.

Paper continued to be used because regulators didn’t completely trust financial companies with electronic images and, frankly, neither did these firms themselves. However, over time, confidence grew in the trueness, permanence, and reliability of electronic output processing. Paper production was limited to the fewer and fewer clients who wanted it; more and more preferred to go online for lookup and printing if necessary (I can’t remember the last time I received a confirm in the mail). In the nineties, to clear the clutter, shredders came into vogue including at the retail level. My wife and I bought our first ‘spaghetti-cut’ Fellowes and kept in the back hall; later, we upgraded to a cross-cut model.

Ironically, the rise in popularity of shredders was the beginning of the decline for Donnelley. As the printer's revenue and income eroded, so did its stock price as shown in the graphic below. The transformation from printing and mailing paper to electronic imaging and distribution was not kind to Donnelley. Within a decade, RRD began to shimmy before collapsing. One only needs to toggle here on SA to see a company still struggling.

Data by YCharts

Change affected Donnelley relatively quickly. Why? Because, as noted above, print cycles occur daily, monthly, and annually. Once a client changes out a component of their cycle, they need only wait one period before dropping a previously involved vendor; paper cum electronic production is generally not the stuff of parallel conversions. There is handling and postage to save.

But the transformation wasn’t quite yet complete. Printing and paper gave way to tape and disk storage; remember seeing reels spin or hearing your own drive whir? As we learned, these storage media had their own problems with speed and stability. They eventually gave way to solid-state including today to someone else’s solid-state, “the cloud.” Peripherally, software such as DocuSign (DOCU) is helping to deliver the coup de grace to paper records.

Reacting, Not Leading

But the specific storage medium should not be confused with the need for any of it. Documents often must be retained for many years; i.e., for the look-back on tax filings, or through the end of a long-term contract such as a licensing agreement, lease, or mortgage.

With every addition and change in storage medium, Iron Mountain tunes its business model. It keeps up, but not ahead. When there was paper, Iron Mountain stored paper. When shredding rose in popularity so did those services offered by the company. When things went to tape, yes, Iron Mountain would safekeep yours. And, with data centers now in the fore, voila, they’re in the co-location business, a.k.a. "co-lo." Look at Iron Mountain’s website and you’ll gain some perspective on this. Look at these numbers right off SA and you will see that rent is gaining over other revenue:

(Billions) 2009 2012 2015 2018 Rental Revenue $1,533.8 $1733.1 $1,837.9 $2,622.5 Other Revenue $1,240.6 $1,270.9 $1,170.1 $1,603.3 Total Revenue $2,774.4 $3,004.0 $3,008.0 $4,225.8 Rental % of Total 55% 58% 61% 62% Other % of Total 45% 42% 39% 38%

All this signals two problems for Iron Mountain. First, the company is not, never has been, and never will be, a primary data processor. Secondly, the functions offered by primary DPs are now almost completely electronic and seamless. No hand-offs are required, for example, between monthly statement production and cloud storage because it is all integrated into one continuous electronic job stream.

Therefore, Iron Mountain is a landlord and an undifferentiated one at that. Yes, it can be in the data center business, but it will never operate what’s in those buildings, not the guts of end-to-end solutions – hardware/servers, system software and tools, application programs, and so forth. Moreover, in this end of real estate, location, location, location, doesn’t matter (except that you don't want them in a floodplain or on a fault line, duh); very few people need to go, much less are allowed, into a co-lo. Beyond that, there are dozens of competitors in the field with hundreds of facilities, including the likes of CenturyLink (CTL) that is somewhat differentiated insofar as they at least own/control the communications infrastructure into and out of their data centers whereas Iron Mountain does not.

(FYI, I oversaw the contracting and move of a global hedge fund’s data center into co-lo with disaster backup/recovery in a separate facility, with a different provider, on another power grid, two states over, hundreds of miles away. Getting bids from a sizable number of local, ubiquitous, providers was no problem whatsoever. Within tier levels, the business is commodity-like.)

Property versus Buildings

If buildings connected to public utilities and a backup generator are where you want your money, go for it. Perhaps Iron Mountain or Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is for you. Give me the business end of the equation any day. I’m talking about companies like Accenture (ACN) and Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL) (who partner with Iron Mountain) steeped in all things I/T and process engineering where data centers are important but hardly their reason for being. Internalize this chart:

Data by YCharts

Knowing how information technology and process reengineering unite and evolve is often more important than numbers and financials in understanding the promise of stocks in companies such as Donnelley, and now Iron Mountain. Whether in storage, shredding or, now, data centers/co-lo, this REIT landlord is the trailer behind the tractor, the drooping tail behind the eager dog. While many investors seem satisfied with inanimate buildings, count me among those who prefer what's in them... including intellectual property.

PS. I am not a short.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ACN, GOOGL, IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Always do your own due diligence in consultation with a licensed and competent financial adviser who understands your unique needs and puts your interests ahead of their own. (All my proceeds from contributing to SA go to charity.)