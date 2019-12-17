Microsoft: Following In Adobe's Footsteps

We’ve seen this before with Adobe, which has pushed new levels of profitability through its transition to the subscription model.

The subscription model is a massive opportunity for the Microsoft suite as it appeals to more consumers and improves their lifetime value.

Microsoft first explored the software subscription model at the beginning of the decade, but has only recently fully embraced it.

Introduction

Earlier in the decade, Adobe (ADBE) abandoned the traditional perpetual license sales model for its software in favor of a recurring, subscription-based model. The switch was wildly successful, as customers were far more likely to pay a monthly fee rather than an expensive license with an 18-month upgrade cycle. As a result, the company’s ROA has expanded to historically high levels, driving significant multiple expansion. More recently, Microsoft (MSFT) has begun the same process of abandoning the traditional Office Suite in favor of Office 365, its subscription-based counterpart. While the company’s ROAs have begun inflecting positively, there is a lot of room left to grow, and the market has not yet priced that in.

Valuations And Market Expectations

The PVP chart below reflects the real economic performance and valuation measures of Microsoft after making many major adjustments to the as-reported financials to make them more reflective of economic reality. The rationale behind Uniform Adjusted Financial Reporting Standards (UAFRS) or "Uniform Accounting," and theory supporting this model can be found here.

The four panels explain the company's historical corporate performance and valuation levels plus consensus estimates for forecast years as well as what the market is currently pricing in, in terms of expectations for profitability and growth.

The apostrophe after ROA', Asset', V/A', and V/E' is the symbol for "prime" which means "adjusted" under Uniform Accounting, and these metrics will be referred to as "Uniform" throughout this report. These calculations have been modified with comprehensive adjustments to remove as-reported earnings, asset, liability, and cash flow statement inconsistencies and distortions. To better understand the PVP chart and the following discussion, please refer to our guide here.

Source: Valens Research

MSFT currently trades at historical highs relative to Uniform Earnings, with a 23.8x Uniform P/E. However, even at these levels, the market is pricing in expectations for Uniform ROA to remain at 34% levels through 2024, accompanied by 7% Uniform Asset growth going forward. However, analysts have bullish expectations, projecting Uniform ROA to expand to 35% in 2021, accompanied by 5% Uniform Asset Growth.

Earnings’ And Asset’ Reconciliation

There are several adjustments required to make assets and earnings representative of a firm’s actual operations and cash flows. For MSFT, the most material adjustments are related to the treatment of excess cash, goodwill, R&D, and stock options.

MSFT carries a significant amount of cash on its balance sheet. Corporations inherently need some level of cash to operate their business, without which they would have liquidity issues and customers and suppliers would be hesitant to build long-term relationships with them. However, companies with substantial “dry powder,” cash above what one might consider operating cash, can see as-reported ROA diluted because of the substantial portion of the balance sheet that ends up being taken up by cash that is earnings limited or no return, especially in the current environment. As such, if excess cash is not removed from the asset base of a company before looking at performance metrics, a company can appear to have substantially lower operating profitability (in terms of ROA) than it actually has.

Meanwhile, MSFT has made a number of material acquisitions historically, including the likes of GitHub, LinkedIn, and Skype, to name a few. As-reported financials show the price that a company pays for the assets of the acquisition as goodwill and operating intangibles on the balance sheet. However, these adjustments are purely accounting-based and not representative of the company’s actual operational performance. This artificially inflates their asset base and makes MSFT look less efficient with their assets than is accurate.

Below, we have included a reconciliation between Net Income and UAFRS “Uniform” Earnings and a buildup of Uniform Assets:

Microsoft is poised to unlock significant profitability improvements with its stronger focus on subscription revenue

In 2013, Adobe made the radical switch from offering a perpetual license for its Creative Suite to only offering the subscription-based Creative Cloud. Despite short-term revenue headwinds associated with friction from the radical change and the switch from front-loaded revenue to a more recurring revenue stream, the new revenue model has been massively successful.

Following Adobe’s change to a subscription model, they were able to increase the lifetime value of their customers and significantly grow their user base. As a result, Uniform ROA has reached historically high levels, setting a new profitability range for the company.

Microsoft did not fully commit to the subscription model until 2017, but it has already seen a positive impact, with Uniform ROA expanding from 28% in 2017 to 34% in 2019. This is only the very beginning of the company’s transition to the subscription-only model, and if Adobe’s recent trajectory is any indication, there could be significantly more ROA expansion in store.

Incentives Dictate Behavior™ and Earnings Call Forensics™ Analysis

In order for Microsoft to continue recent ROA expansion trends, they will need to continue converting customers to their cloud-based solutions. When taking a look at management’s incentive-based compensation structure, it appears this will be a top priority. Specifically, 34% of management’s performance stock awards (PSAs) are based on Commercial Cloud Revenue, and an additional 33% is awarded based on Commercial Cloud Subscribers. As a result, management is heavily incentivized to continue pushing its conversion to subscription revenue.

Additionally, Valens’ qualitative analysis of the firm’s Q1 2020 earnings call highlights that management is confident their strategic partnerships add value through managing the entire data estate and that their operating expenses were lower than expected for the quarter. Furthermore, they are confident their continued revenue growth has been driven by demand for their Azul Hybrid product, and they are confident about the long-term viability of their Microsoft 365 suite.

Given management’s confidence about the long-term viability of the subscription-based 365 suite and their alignment to continue driving subscriber and revenue growth, market expectations for ROA to stabilize are likely too bearish.

Implications To Valuation

At current valuations, the market is pricing in no further ROA expansion from Microsoft’s switch to a recurring revenue model. This is likely a worst-case scenario for the firm, and if they can manage to roll out the subscription model as successfully as Adobe, there is potential for significant ROA expansion. If MSFT can just reach last cycle peaks and maintain historical growth rates, a 15% upside would be warranted. Additionally, if they can maintain the average growth rate they have seen over the last 3 years and see a similar ROA expansion to ADBE (maintain momentum from last 3 years), upside would be in the 30-40% range.

Conclusion

Microsoft is in the very beginning stages of undergoing the same transformation Adobe experienced earlier in the decade. The switch to a recurring revenue model can take a few years to properly take hold, but given management’s ample incentive to continue driving subscribers and subscription revenue, the company is likely to continue driving higher profitability. As a result, current valuations and market expectations appear to be far too bearish, and significant upside could still be warranted for MSFT.

