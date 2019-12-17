Market Volatility Bulletin: Spot VIX Once Again Nears 11-Handle Territory As Dec VX Heads For Expiry

UVXY front-end is falling, but gauging from earlier in the year, there's still plenty of room for volatility to drop.

Bears can indeed emerge from anywhere, but we may need a new catalyst. Until then, I recommend playing for punctuated vol spikes.

Stocks are off to new highs as traders prepare for the Santa rally. Each of the sector SPDRs is in positive territory.

Market Intro

CNBC: 2:14PM EST

Energy (XLE) shares lead the US indexes (SPY, DIA, QQQ, IWM) higher to begin the third trading week of December. Should markets close in positive territory (which is quite likely), Monday will then mark the fourth consecutive day of gains for the Dow.

Over this same time frame, spot VIX has taken something of a beating. Let's examine together!

Thoughts On Volatility

Well, with hindsight we could say that there's been some follow-through in the Monday session. Volatility did its level best to hang in there, after spiking in early December.

Bears absolutely can show up anytime they like. This is the reason that spot VIX managed a spike up to the 17-handle region earlier in the month on the heels of a poor ISM figure.

But the economic backdrop - while not strong - is perhaps not quite so worrisome as it was a year ago. Beyond this, the current administration learned in August and in early September that markets do not take kindly to conflict on the trade front. We either need some brand new catalyst for the bear to take charge of play, or we need trade to churn up "new news."

You're asking the right questions, Delphi. When we have found ourselves in these kinds of environments over the period perhaps stretching to mid 2012, the answer is that those looking for lower prices and/or higher volatility can really only expect to see punctuated, momentary hiccups.

Consider November 2012 just after President Obama won the re-election, or the taper tantrum of late May through mid-June of 2013. Saber rattling from N. Korea had its moment in the sun in August 2017, as did a short-lived tech-wreck in June of the same year.

So, if readers believe that we are in a period that resembles 2013, 2014, or 2017, one might just anticipate some hiccups with a resumption of a calm upward trend.

Term Structure

Spot VIX bottomed in late November, just before Thanksgiving, at near 11.50. We then saw a couple of quick bursts, and then after the Fed meeting on Dec 11, spot crumbled. We're back near the lows of the month - which are really the lows of the last 12 months.

Beyond that, we're in the time frame that is associated with the famous Santa Rally. Should Santa revisit Wall Street, that could continue to put a lid on VIX readings.

Tuesday marks the last full day of trade for the Dec. contract. The M1-M2 contango is sky-high: 23.22%! Keep in mind, however, that the real cause of drag on the M1 does not come from contango in the futures curve, but from the roll decay relative to spot.

As of the time that I took this screenshot toward the end of trade on Monday, we can observe that spot VIX actually trades just a touch above the M1, which is to say that the front month stands to gain a bit into the close if spot VIX stays still (which it is unlikely to do).

The distinction as to where the decay emanates from hardly matters for those who trade the vol ETPs (VXX, SVXY), as the products hold a mix of contracts and re-weight on a daily basis. But for those who trade in the pure VX contracts themselves, understanding the true dynamic can be quite important.

Seeing as the term structure of the spot VIX has steepened, it should come as no great surprise that the 1.5x leveraged long UVXY has done so as well. For those looking to incorporate UVXY options play into their volatility trade, note that the front end (teal) of the UVXY implied volatility term structure has taken a dive, but is still pretty well off the lows of several earlier points in the year.

I read this as saying that there is still some pretty decent room to sell off premium in the product. I am curious as to how readers view this set-up in the UVXY, or for that matter where else they are spotting interesting opportunities.

Wrap Up

If this is your first time reading Market Volatility Bulletin, thanks for giving it a try. If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

Thank you for reading. Please consider following.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.