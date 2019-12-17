Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Big Pharma Spends $5 Billion On Acquisitions

Merger activity decreased with four new deals announced and two deals closing.

Deal Statistics:

Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019 183 Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019 9 Total Number of Pending Deals Cash Deals 47 Stock Deals 19 Stock & Cash Deals 5 Special Conditions 6 Total Number of Pending Deals 77 Aggregate Deal Consideration $1.33 trillion

New Deals:

Deal Updates:

Closed Deals:

The acquisition of SunTrust Banks by BB&T Corporation (BBT) on December 9, 2019. It took 305 days for this deal to be completed. The acquisition of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings on December 13, 2019. It took 91 days for this deal to be completed.

Top 10 deals with largest spreads:

Symbol Announced Date Acquiring Company Closing Price Last Price Closing Date Profit Annualized Profit S 04/29/2018 T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) $7.74 $5.21 01/31/2020 48.56% 377.15% PACB 11/01/2018 Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) $8.00 $5.52 03/31/2020 44.93% 153.26% ABDC 08/13/2019 Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A) $11.02 $9.09 12/31/2019 21.23% 484.36% GNW 10/23/2016 China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A) $5.43 $4.6100 12/31/2019 17.79% 405.78% OHAI 08/01/2019 Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ((PTMN)) $1.46 $1.2900 12/18/2019 13.18% 1603.36% FIT 11/01/2019 Google LLC (N/A) $7.35 $6.59 06/30/2020 11.53% 21.26% MLNX 03/11/2019 Nvidia Corporation (NVDA) $125.00 $115.92 03/31/2020 7.83% 26.72% TSG 10/02/2019 Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF) $26.59 $24.87 09/30/2020 6.90% 8.68% SORL 11/29/2019 Ruili International Inc. (N/A) $4.72 $4.45 06/30/2020 6.07% 11.18% ACIA 07/08/2019 Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) $70.00 $67.07 07/31/2020 4.37% 6.96%

Disclosure: I am/we are long S, MLNX, PACB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: I hold long positions in Sprint (S), Mellanox Technologies (MLNX) and Pacific Biosciences of California (PACB). Please do your own due diligence before buying or selling any securities mentioned in this article. We do not warrant the completeness or accuracy of the content or data provided in this article.