Merger Arbitrage Mondays - Big Pharma Spends $5 Billion On Acquisitions

Merger activity decreased with four new deals announced and two deals closing.
Deal Statistics:
|Total Number of Deals Closed in 2019
|183
|Total Number of Deals Not Completed in 2019
|9
|Total Number of Pending Deals
|Cash Deals
|47
|Stock Deals
|19
|Stock & Cash Deals
|5
|Special Conditions
|6
|77
|Aggregate Deal Consideration
|$1.33 trillion
New Deals:
- The acquisition of Diplomat Pharmacy (NYSE:DPLO) by OptumRx for $300 million or $4.00 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) by Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) for $2.35 billion or $68.00 per share in cash.
- The acquisition of ArQule (NASDAQ:ARQL) by Merck & Co. (NYSE:MRK) for $2.5 billion or $20.00 per share in cash.
- The merger of Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) and Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) for approximately $3 billion in an all-stock deal. Under the terms of the merger agreement, Texas Capital shareholders will receive 1.0311 shares of Independent Bank Group for each Texas Capital share they own.
Deal Updates:
- On December 9, 2019, Pattern Energy Group (NASDAQ:PEGI) announced the expiration of the 35-day "Go-Shop Period" under the merger agreement between Pattern Energy and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board.
- On December 9, 2019, Roche again extended the deadline for its tender offer for Spark Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCE), saying U.S. and British anti-trust authorities needed more time to review the deal. The offer, which was originally due to expire on December 10, has now been extended to December 16.
- December 10, 2019: According to Reuters, the U.S. Justice Department will review plans by Alphabet-owned (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google to buy fitness tracker maker Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) for possible antitrust issues.
- On December 12, 2019, OHA Investment Corporation (NASDAQ:OHAI) announced that it obtained stockholder approval for its proposed merger with Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) at a special meeting of the Company’s stockholders. The Merger is currently expected to close on or around December 18, 2019, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
- On December 12, 2019, Genworth Financial (NYSE:GNW) announced the closing of the sale of its majority stake in Genworth MI Canada to Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU).
- On December 12, 2019, Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) announced that it will hold the company's special meeting of stockholders on Friday, December 27, 2019.
- December 13, 2019: According to Reuters, the European Commission website showed that Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) has not offered any concessions to EU antitrust regulators examining its bid for Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX). The EU competition enforcer is scheduled to decide on Nvidia’s biggest-ever acquisition by Dec. 19.
- On December 13, 2019, ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB) and Bancorp of New Jersey (NYSEMKT:BKJ) announced that the merger of BKJ with and into ConnectOne is expected to close on or about January 2, 2020.
Closed Deals:
- The acquisition of SunTrust Banks by BB&T Corporation (BBT) on December 9, 2019. It took 305 days for this deal to be completed.
- The acquisition of Fibrocell Science (NASDAQ:FCSC) by Castle Creek Pharmaceutical Holdings on December 13, 2019. It took 91 days for this deal to be completed.
Top 10 deals with largest spreads:
|Symbol
|Announced Date
|Acquiring Company
|Closing Price
|Last Price
|Closing Date
|Profit
|Annualized Profit
|S
|04/29/2018
|T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)
|$7.74
|$5.21
|01/31/2020
|48.56%
|377.15%
|PACB
|11/01/2018
|Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)
|$8.00
|$5.52
|03/31/2020
|44.93%
|153.26%
|ABDC
|08/13/2019
|Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (N/A)
|$11.02
|$9.09
|12/31/2019
|21.23%
|484.36%
|GNW
|10/23/2016
|China Oceanwide Holdings Group Co., Ltd. (N/A)
|$5.43
|$4.6100
|12/31/2019
|17.79%
|405.78%
|OHAI
|08/01/2019
|Portman Ridge Finance Corporation ((PTMN))
|$1.46
|$1.2900
|12/18/2019
|13.18%
|1603.36%
|FIT
|11/01/2019
|Google LLC (N/A)
|$7.35
|$6.59
|06/30/2020
|11.53%
|21.26%
|MLNX
|03/11/2019
|Nvidia Corporation (NVDA)
|$125.00
|$115.92
|03/31/2020
|7.83%
|26.72%
|TSG
|10/02/2019
|Flutter Entertainment PLC (OTC:PDYPF)
|$26.59
|$24.87
|09/30/2020
|6.90%
|8.68%
|SORL
|11/29/2019
|Ruili International Inc. (N/A)
|$4.72
|$4.45
|06/30/2020
|6.07%
|11.18%
|ACIA
|07/08/2019
|Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)
|$70.00
|$67.07
|07/31/2020
|4.37%
|6.96%
