LHC Group May Thrive In New Policy Environment

The elimination of RAP payments will likely hurt smaller home health companies and benefit larger ones who have greater financial resources.

Thesis

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) recently issued its final rule for the Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM) for home health care. LHC Group (LHCG) welcomed the final rule. Executives on the recent Q3-19 earnings call said they believed the new rule would play to the advantage of large home health players like LHC Group.

Various other industries commentaries on the final rule have echoed similar sentiment. Small home health players are likely to struggle under the final rule. LHC Group itself has estimated that up to 30% of home health agencies could go out of business and expects attractive M&A opportunities in 2020 and beyond.

An investment in LHC Group looks like a reasonable bet as large, established home health companies will likely strengthen their position in the market in coming years. As before, the wild card risk to investing in LHC Group or its competitors is policy risk. If the feds tighten reimbursement, it could become harder to do business.

Source

New CMS Rule Changes Impacting Home Health

The Patient-Driven Groupings Model (PDGM), a byproduct of the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, is a new payment policy for home health companies that emphasizes quality of care over volume of care. CMS recently issued its final rule for PDGM, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2020.

One of the most important elements of this final rule was the change to the "behavioral adjustment." In anticipation of the possibility that home health agencies would alter their business practices, or behavior, to maximize payment under the PDGM, CMS had proposed a behavioral adjustment that reduced payments by 8.01%. The final rule lowers the negative adjustment to 4.36%. This was a result of intense lobbying by the home health industry, which viewed the 8.01% cut as extreme. News of this reduction in payment cut sent stock prices of LHG Group and competitors like Amedisys up more than 10% the day of the news.

In addition to the reduction in payment cut, the final rule also includes the elimination of Request for Anticipated Payment (RAP). Under RAP, home health companies have been able to get advance payment from Medicare before services were administered to a patient. Critics of RAP said it promoted fraudulent billing.

Some industry experts say the elimination of RAP will create insurmountable cash-flow problems for small and mid-sized providers. Currently, RAPs provide up to 60% of an episode’s anticipated payment at the beginning of care. CMS will begin phasing out pre-payment for home health services over the next year and eliminate them entirely in 2021.

LHC Group: CMS Changes Present Opportunity

While smaller home health agencies may suffer due to the elimination of RAP, LHC Group believes the new rule dynamics favor larger home health players.

... the elimination of the RAP should lead to more consolidation in the industry than we've experienced in the last 2 decades. It will hit cash flows hard for the smaller agencies; but for the larger agencies, such as LHC, we would expect minimal impact." - Keith Myers, LHC Group CEO

LHC Group is one of a few prominent players in the home health space and is also a prominent player in the hospice and personal care services markets. Each of these three markets is highly fragmented with thousands of tiny competitors and plenty of room for consolidation. Combined, these three markets are worth ~$100 billion. And LHC Group, a market leader, expects to generate >$2 billion in revenue this year.

With the recent CMS rule changes, LHC Group believes the policy shift will benefit larger players like itself and foresees further consolidation that will bolster the position of the company. In the past, LHC Group has grown via organic growth in admission volume increases and through strategic acquisition of smaller home health companies. LHC Group has estimated that as many as 30% of home health agencies today could be shut down due to the administrative and cost burdens of the new CMS policies and M&A potential could increase in an increasingly tough policy environment.

... we are well positioned to capitalize on the significant consolidation that PDGM and the elimination of the RAP payments will bring in an industry that for now remains largely fragmented. We are excited about the potential we have for LHC Group to capitalize on the potential market share that will be created from this consolidation. - Keith Myers, LHC Group CEO

Valuation

LHC Group's purest comparable competitor in the home health space is Amedisys. They both have a core focus on home health with marginal focus on hospice and personal care services. On an EV/EBITDA basis, LHC appears to be trading at a discount to its closest competitor.

Addus (NASDAQ:ADUS) AMEDISYS (NASDAQ:AMED) LHC Group Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Encompass (NYSE:EHC) Forward EV/EBITDA 23 25 21 21 11 Price/Cash Flow 85 30 36 23 11 Primary Source of Revenue Medicaid Medicare Medicare Medicare Medicare Primary Source of Health Revenue Personal Care Svcs Home Health Home Health Hospice Hospitals Other Core Offerings Home Health, Hospice Hospice, Personal Care Svcs Hospice, Personal Care Svcs (aka HCBS), Facility Plumbing (Chemed not a pure health play) Home Health, Hospice

At one time, I owned both, but then I sold after a sharp run-up in price in mid-2019. Given the current policy environment, it's hard to imagine a scenario where both companies won't become bigger and more dominant players in home health as smaller companies either go out of business or are absorbed by the likes of LHC Group and Amedisys. Both companies have high quality rating scores by CMS and both know how to manage their businesses in an onerous and heavily regulated environment dictated by the feds.

That said, policy risk remains an issue and always will. The companies must constantly lobby D.C. in the hopes of averting onerous rate cuts or other policy shifts that could hurt their businesses.

Conclusion

Given the recent final PDGM rule by CMS, I suspect larger home health companies like LHC Group will continue do well under new guidelines while smaller home health companies struggle. The company foresees growth opportunities in the market as a result of the new policy and could see accelerated growth via acquisition as many of the smaller companies struggle under new Medicare reimbursement policies.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.