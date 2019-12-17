Merger Monday: Dupont Merges International Flavors & Fragrances At $26 Billion, Boeing Could Be Bluffing

I think Boeing is calling the FAA's bluff. They have done a lot of work getting the Max ready, and they're in reality not far apart. "It'd be a shame to ruin the economy" is the message to Trump. Therefore, Boeing is a buy. Wait for the open, if it is up and you are a fast money trader, consider it.

Just like Bristol-Myers and AbbVie turned out to be good investments after the deal, International Fragrance will be too. I think United Technology is interesting too.

The key now is to get a jump on the commentator class before it becomes the accepted wisdom that Mergers are rising.

Media and Market Participants are Not Looking at Mergers as Any Kind of Trend - Yet

So far it seems that commentators are looking at the trees and missing the forest. Look, it’s not easy to identify a trend early in its making. Once market participants all agree that mergers are a mega-trend the advantage will be over. I focused down on the areas that I thought had the most potential and I passed over perhaps the best area, the industrials. Let’s look at this International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.'s (IFF) deal with Dupont (DD).

Here are the deal points:

IFF pays $7.3 billion in cash and another $9 billion in stock, will own 45% while DD will start with owning 55%. The entity will be named IFF and managed by the current executives with CEO Andreas Fibig. Below is the paraphrase interview from CNBC. I tried to get every word but in outline form, so the below is not word for word. Before you make an investment decision do more research.

Says DD Charman Ed Breen: IFF was the best partner in every respect, there were multiple bidders and IFF won. There’s a great strategic fit and culture making it the global leader with double the R&D with full set solutions. We had 3 bidders, all near the same price. IFF was chosen because of fit. Nutrition and Biosciences (N&B) sold at 18 X EBITDA (a bit high notes CNBC). CNBC question to IFF CEO Andreas Fibig, you got burned with Frutiarom, how will you prevent problems from integration, we have a big runway this time. We are over-delivering on costs, both teams must perform on their core business. The two teams are already talking to hasten integration. We have learned from our mistakes, and they won’t be repeated. There will be an equity offering to finance the deal for IFF.

CNBC: What is the next move for DD?

Ed Breen: We will continue to manage our assets as a portfolio and do tuck-in acquisitions.

CNBC: IFF, where will the R&D be focused on?

Fibig: We’ll be leaders in plant-based proteins, texturizers, IFF is delivering the colors and flavors along with those texturizers for plant-based burgers. This market alone will be big. Revenue synergies up to $400 million, IFF-Dupont each has 5 separate ingredients that go into the burgers, we will reduce costs $300 million, but the revenue growth opportunity is unique.

IFF-N&B will create a $45-billion consumer giant. Both leaders are praising the cultural fit. The entity will be spun out as a “Reverse Morris Trust” tax-free, $7.3 billion cash goes to DD. We will de-lever the company by $5B. DD Nutrition and Biosciences Unit (N&B) will value at $26 billion, combined rev 2019 at $11 billion. Valuing the company at 18 X EBITDA.

Breen: The businesses left at DD are cheaply valued, we are 8 times the average for industrial, which is between 12 and 14 times.

Breen is generally optimistic about the economy, and other CEOs he speaks with are now thinking about spending and investing again. We are very optimistic about the Dupont and Dow businesses, we squeezed out $4B in costs.

My take: Dow Chemical (DOW) and DD merged and then demerged into several distinct specialized chemical and materials companies. Clearly, Chairman Breen is looking to sell off as many pieces that can fetch a hefty price. Currently, DD is providing a dividend of less than 2%. To me, for a slow grower that is too low for a long-term investor unless that changes.

Are There Other IFF Type Deals Out There?

If there is more activity in the industrials sector, it should serve to boost P/E ratios. So what did I miss? The industrials are a huge area; leaving aside DOW and DD, there are other industrials doing similar. We have:

United Technologies (UTX) Div: ~2% spinning off Otis and Crane,

Honeywell (HON) Spun off Resideo and Garret,

Arconic (ARNC) TBD but expressed interest,

Tenneco (TEN) Div 11.36% Driv Inc. Powertrain business,

Eaton (ETN) Div: 3% LED lighting business to Signify

Danaher (DHR) Div: 0.45% Dentist supply biz

My thinking is that either the spinoffs can be bought or some of these industrial companies might sell or spin other businesses, creating value. Clearly, some of these companies have dividends that are significant, making them interesting long-term investments. I think UTX is the most interesting even with a 1.94% dividend. It has already committed to spin off Carrier and Otis, and as a shareholder, for each share of UTX, you would receive some shares in each. I think both these spins make excellent “bite-sized” pure plays for either an economic or financial player like a KKR (NYSE:KKR) or a Blackstone (NYSE:BX). If you like the industrial space and want a long-term investment, and/or event-driven speculation you should consider buying UTX. I am not an expert in deep cyclical names but upon reflection, it becomes clear that this is an area where mergers make sense.

What To Do About IFF and DD?

I would treat this deal the same way as I recommended dealing with AbbVie (ABBV) and Bristol-Myers (NYSE:BMY). Wait for the deal to be fully “done and dusted” and consider buying IFF. I know they are paying top dollar for N&B but it is worth it. If you all went nutsy-koo-koo over Beyond Meat (BYND) (you know you did), then IFF is a much better investment. This business is similar to the old Intel/Windows type model. In other words, if you are McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), do you want to resell a Beyond Burger, or your very on McPlant Burger, with your flavor signature and minus the vig BYND charges? Let me answer that for you, yes, Mickie Ds is going to want their own. So does every player on the planet. Better to be the “burger inside” and let all the supermarkets, fast food, and all the Conagras of the world pay for manufacturing, advertising and packaging and IFF supplies the unique flavorings, textured proteins, aromas for a pretty penny. I know that most of you are not familiar with IFF, but they have their hands in all sorts of foods and fragrances. IFF also has natural and organic food additives, so they can play in that world as well. This is not a fast money trade but I think it is a very good investment. IFF has been an aggressive acquirer in this space. They did not fare well in their last acquisition which was “Frutarom” which closed October 2018 and turned out to be a bit more costly than expected. But it did give them entry into the natural flavoring and scent business. In turn, it gives them the ability to go after the plant-based “meat” sector which could be a business in the 10s of billions. IFF pays a 2.24% dividend, not great but for a growth stock in a space with a huge moat, this is a name you should consider.

Who Else Makes Bank on Mergers? The i-Banks!

Merger Monday is a cliche because announcements of Mergers on Monday are so common. Can I just say that a $26-billion merger announcement after I wrote a series of articles make that we are entering a new robust phase of mergers? A number of you don’t like when I point out when my calls are proved out, but at the very least, let’s agree that this is a trend. I started calling this rally a melt-up 6 weeks ago, now there are plenty of commentators that are using that term. Mergers will be a trend and it will push the market higher.

The key is how to take advantage of the trend. I left out the obvious play, boutique investment banks, and advisors. Here are some interesting names in this area, just out of interest. I know it seems like this is a slam dunk, there is no buzz around them yet. So if any of these names pay a dividend then it might be worth holding on to them. The other opportunity is to do some sleuthing, what i-banks are on the “tombstone” announcements. Then with that intelligence, take a risk and buy going into earnings. So here we go: Moelis & Company (MC) Div: 6.29% (!), Evercore (EVR) Div: 3%, Cowen (COWN) DIV: 0%, Lazard (LAZ) Div:4.84%, Greenhill (GHL) Div: 1.22%.

My Take: I am comfortable with MC, EVR, and GHL. There are probably others that are “go-to” names. Eric Cantor is a Senior Partner at MC, and they give a pretty hefty dividend. Also, Moelis has good news flow with deals. I don’t see this as a fast money trade so with that dividend MC is the play.

Boeing (BA) Bluffing?

The BA board is debating halting the production of the 737 Max. BA has 12K employees on the line; some might be re-deployed, there will be furloughs at BA but there will be layoffs at subcontractors. BA already has $8B in charge-offs from the last meeting, so more losses will be announced. The halt is pointed to as the motivator in order to keep the dividend viable. No one wants to hear that the dividends need corporate action for protection.

I think this is a shot across the bow for the FAA and the Trump Admin

My Take: There are 1 million people employed in commercial aerospace. Boeing punches above their weight on exports and the overall GDP numbers. This administration is focused on boosting the GDP and the FAA hammered the December approval date and refuses to give a date to shoot for. How convenient for the board to put the hammer down on their production schedule and putting 10s of thousands of very high paying skilled industrial jobs in jeopardy. This is not just BA workers centered in Washington State, subcontractors are all over the country and they employ thousands in the states most important to Trump.

I strongly believe that this is the “Nuclear Option” and that Boeing is letting the Trump administration know what is at stake. Once the Max production is shut down, there is a question on how much effort it will take to start back up. Boeing was working very hard to get the plane ready for re-certification. The FAA wants to show that it’s independent, I know I will get a lot of arguments that BA is no longer trustworthy. I admit that BA had to know that it was pushing the FAA to bend. They most likely knew that if they didn’t push the FAA the Max would very likely not make the December deadline. Yet, they pushed. All that said, I suspect that the 737 Max is very nearly ready and after the FAA shows who is boss, the certification will come. The board making good on the threat to shut production is the shot across the bow. I suspect that Mnuchin will be calling the FAA and try to get things going. I would not buy BA on this just yet. I would look to add to my holdings of GE if they sell off on this news. I would not be shocked if the FAA gives an estimate of the approval date before the year ends, and BA doesn’t end up halting production. Let me be clear, this is major, and Trump who wants to get re-elected will not let BA fail.

My Trade of the Day

On that basis, I would look to get long BA right at the 320 level look at the chart...

This is a one-year chart. The line I drew is right at where the stock is post-market after the announcement. If you are a gutsy trader and agree with me that BA is likely to bounce tomorrow, get ready. This is very simple, if BA bounces tomorrow, consider getting in. If it breaks further the next support is right around $300. BA knows politics, make no mistake this announcement is a political statement directed at the Trump Admin. That makes this the trade of the day.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in BA over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am conditional on BA. If it is up I may go long calls. I need to see strong volume.