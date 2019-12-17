Robotics: Insights From Intelligent Robots And Systems Macao 2019

Imbuing robotics systems with more robust AI capabilities is accelerating

We visited Macau, China in November to attend the conference for Intelligent Robots and Systems (IROS). IROS Macao 2019, the most important event in robotics where researchers from 150 countries gathered to share and discuss the latest research and advancements in robotics technologies. IROS 2019 covered the full spectrum of topics in robotics, from autonomous driving, aerial robots, medical robots, advances in manufacturing robot safety, and much more.

From the wide range of topics on offer, one of the most salient areas of significant interest was predictive behavior for robotics systems. Developing and deploying robust predictive behavior capabilities is crucial to the successful mass deployment of large autonomous systems such as self-driving cars, and indeed for the proliferation of robotics technologies across almost every aspect of society. The reason for this is that unlike computers, robots are cyberphysical systems, which means they not only operate in the digital domain but in the physical as well. Furthermore, robots possess the capability to alter the physical spaces in which they operate - increasingly by arriving at decisions independently of human input.

The road ahead for intelligent robotics systems

Robots, including self-driving cars, are now learning more human behavior and decision-making in order to predict and ‘intuitively’ respond - with the goal of achieving what we humans sometimes refer to as instinct. Research in social robotics and predictive algorithms are rapidly growing in importance in the robotics research community as accelerating the development of these capabilities is requisite to widen the implementation of robotics technology.

Building robots that are not only robust but also technologically advanced are tasks at which engineers excel but creating robots that are actually useful for the general public remains elusive, as many advances made in the field are not directed at commercially viable applications.

Learning from mistakes and successes to build better robots

In response to lessons learned from the past few years of social robot failures, labs are now focusing more on collaborating in cross-disciplinary teams with engineers, designers, communications specialists, and other experts from a wide range of disciplines to create better HRI (human-robot interface) solutions which will eventually be integrated into the next generation of robotics applications. When individuals outside of robotics are exposed to many present-day robots, they frequently have an idea about what a robot is supposed to be. By interacting with the technology and understanding the current capabilities and limitations, they are better able to help researchers create commercially viable robots.

IROS19 insights

Robotics development efforts focusing on integrating AI, DL, and ML

There were several Korean companies represented at the conference, notably Samsung Electronics (OTC:SSNLF) and LG Electronics (OTC:LGEAF) were the most visible of the major conglomerates with the former presenting research findings from one of their research centers and the latter demonstrating some of their advances in ROS. Small cap Robotis’s (NOT RATED) research platforms were also widely used by researchers due to their low cost and high flexibility for development. Notably, many of the larger corporate names from Korea neither presented nor had a presence at the exhibition.

In the area of predictive behavior for robots, researchers are focusing on improving ways for robots to learn more about how humans behave in order to predict what they will do, so that they can make better decisions - using what we humans often think of as instinct. Research in social robotics and predictive algorithms are rapidly growing in prominence in the robotics research community as the consensus view is that further developing these capabilities is crucial to accelerating the evolution of robotics technology.

Building robots that are robust and technologically advanced is an area in which engineers excel. However, building robots that are actually useful for people remains elusive, as many of the advances are not directed at commercially viable applications. Robots such as SoftBank’s (OTCPK:SFTBY) Pepper are simply too big and cumbersome for the average living room when compared to the cost and functionality that it provides. When used in public spaces it is generally too weak in terms of its communication capabilities, so it is essentially an overpriced tablet.

Despite the slew of social and consumer robotics failures over the past few years (e.g. Pepper, Jibo, and others), many companies continue to pursue the dream of creating a truly ‘social’ robot. However, to date, robots which have only focused on demonstrating technological prowess have more often than not failed to succeed in the market.

Such robots when built only to supplant human interaction have no true utility and thus cannot be justified in terms of cost vs. function. Most of these robots will join the march to the landfill on the well-beaten path laid down by their predecessors over the past years. In sharp contrast to the relentless pursuit to build the most sociable humanoid robot, present iterations of most robots built to solve real-world problems such as cobots, medical robots, logistics robots, and AVs are frequently lacking when it comes to social capabilities, demonstrating a need for companies building such robots to step up their HRI (human-robot interface) game.

In response to what has been learned from the slew of social robot launch failures of the past years, many labs are now focusing more on working in cross-disciplinary teams with engineers, designers, communications experts, and others from a variety of other disciplines to create better HRI solutions which will eventually be integrated into the next generation of robotics products.

The reason why it is crucial for robotics labs to work with individuals outside of the robotics community is that when individuals outside of robotics are exposed to many present-day robots, they often have an idea about what a robot is supposed to be. By interacting with the technology and understanding the capabilities and limitations, such non-endemics are better able to help researchers to create next-gen robotics technologies and products.

Embodied Visual Learning

Robots anticipating the unseen and unheard

The consensus is there is a pressing need to improve machines’ capability to anticipate the unseen if we want artificial minds to take advantage of the opportunity of learning from the different perspectives of autonomous machines such as robots, autonomous drones, self-driving cars, and personal air vehicles (PAVs). To operate at their full potential, such machines must be able to independently identify and discern objects, events, and other disembodied visual cues in the physical world in order to make informed decisions.

Compared to the current state of embodied visual learning by machines, when humans, determine where to look for an object, we have the ability to quickly decide when it is important to look in an area prior to actually looking, which is an ability that some believe is due to instinct or experience. However, robotics researchers are now rapidly empowering machines with the same capabilities by utilizing sensor fusion and other techniques, so that machines can better predict what is in an unseen environment and make better decisions about what to do next. This is not unlike the way in which humans mentally complete pictures in order to determine what might see beyond an immediate field of view (FOV). Humans by nature place pixels in blank areas by using the pixels already seen to complete the picture.

One example in which actions take place in myriad ways by humans is in how we hold books. Researchers believe the best way to teach machines to do this is by what is called the ‘couch potato’ method and its variants where machines study behavior by observing actions - much in the way that Google’s Deepmind taught its system to learn how to play video games. By utilizing what is called ‘hotspot recognition’, machines can efficiently use resources by focusing on high-potential action areas. Hotspot recognition recognizes key areas that are ‘action’ points, not simply entire shapes or objects. E.g. the knob on an appliance, the button on a control panel, etc. Learning such action points enables machines to more efficiently carry out tasks.

Although most research to date has been focused improving the visual capabilities of robots, there has been significant progress in the area of classifying sounds as well. Classifying sounds is also important for machines to learn and interact in the real world. The ability for machines to separate sounds is as crucial as the ability to identify and classify different images. Sound presets a greater challenge due to the mixing of various sources in a file or a track.

Present solutions include separating sounds by audio track by frequency and then classifying them. This capability helps machines to better understand and interact with their environments. One example for an AV would be the sound of a siren, is it near or far? Is it moving towards me or moving away from me? Other environmental sounds include people, other vehicles, etc. The machine must be able to quickly identify and act on the information it receives.

Fast neural perception for intelligent vehicles and robots

Rising demand for urban mobility drives research in neural perception

With exploding demand in the mobility and logistics sectors, growth in the number of motor vehicles on the road has undergone a steady rise over the past few decades. A result of the expansion in the number of vehicles is increased traffic congestion. Major cities around the world are suffering from the problem of heavy traffic congestion, which worsens every year. In addition to the immense social cost of traffic problems, automobile accidents bring additional negative socioeconomic consequences as well.

The number of traffic accidents has been rising along with the increase in the number of automobile owners - most of which are due to human operator errors. In addition to automobile accidents and congestion, there are myriad other issues that cause problems. In urban areas, it is becoming increasingly difficult to find parking spots. Drivers frequently waste time simply searching for a parking spot, which is meaningless and annoying as the searching time continues to rise with each year. Environmental pollution is a major issue. With the rise in the number of vehicles, vehicle noise and emissions of SO2, NOx, CO, CO2, and dust particles have reached or even exceeded levels of industrial production.

With recent developments in AI, we now possess the capabilities to make vehicles intelligent so that the aforementioned problems will soon become history. AI for vehicles (AIV) aims at applying both practical and advanced AI techniques to vehicles so that they can carry out human-like or supra-human tasks. Algorithms such as DNNs emulate the brain and are trained over massive data sets to perform different tasks. Intelligent vehicles fuse AI techniques such as map building, path planning, and environmental perception then combine them with driving services and other functions to make better decisions. The AIV focuses on utilizing AI, ML and automatic vehicle control, as its key enabling technologies.

Next-generation AIVs

With the rapid development of AI and vehicle-related technologies, the next generation of AIVs will see more standardization and related AI functionalities will be modular. Over the next two decades, AIVs will be deployed into specific application scenarios and have clear definitions over their related AI capabilities. For AI capabilities, they will be divided into world models, planner and decision makers and computing platforms.

Key drivers for AI in autonomous vehicles

Automotive industry to see the most significant use of AI

AIVs go far beyond the idea of the AV and encompasses not only fusing all sources of data for the vehicle and empowering it with the ability to utilize such resources but also encompasses auto insurance, driver monitoring, recognition, cloud services, and predictive maintenance. Additional uses of AI in the automotive industry include the various types of advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS); voice communications to deliver commands to the car, and edge computing, which delivers intelligence to the Internet of Things (IoT) devices included in cars.

There are many reasons for automakers to shift their efforts from simply spending exorbitant sums to acquire or partner with AV sensor companies such as pricey LiDAR makers and the like. Rather, in addition to securing such technologies, there is an immediate need for automakers to not only source other technologies to augment their evolution but also to expand and enhance their internal capabilities for the development of AIVs.

Although most automakers have been late to the party in terms of developing some of the more innovative technologies that are increasingly related to automobiles, the recent boom of AI and related technologies grant them new opportunities to take the lead in developing AI-enabled vehicles. AI 2.0 places the development of new trends of AI technologies such as hybrid intelligence and multi-modal data fusion technologies in a very important strategic position. In many of the world’s urban areas, the driving scenarios are extremely complicated, and it is very challenging for drivers to make optimum driving decisions. This demonstrates a clear need for AI-enabled vehicles which can respond to such driving environments.

The auto industry’s business model is evolving. With the rapid development of communication technologies, new business models such as Lyft (LYFT) and Hailo are emerging. Almost all of the new business models require AI to support and make optimized decisions. Meanwhile, organizations around the world are making strategic investments in AIVs. National policies and regulations are quickly changing to lift restrictions. Many countries have developed smart car-related policies to promote the integration of intelligent vehicles and existing transportation systems.

Traditional automakers and technology companies are investing billions of dollars to support the development of AIVs. One example of a partnership in this area is that between LG Electronics and Unity Technologies. Together they are collaborating on what they call the LGSVL simulator, and advanced simulation that should benefit the automotive industry as it moves toward a self-driving future. AIV developers running the LGSVL Simulator on Unity Simulation can speed up the training of their systems by running multiple scenarios in parallel. With Unity, the LGSVL Simulator can use digital twins of real-world environments with precise sensor models to train AIVs across multiple scenarios.

AI for vehicle development

Autonomous vehicle research focusing on AIV development

As AI techniques develop from ANI, to AGI and ASI, it will help the development of vehicles in different scales. In the intelligent vehicle field, as AI develops, it will make vehicles more and more intelligent, from L1 to L4 as defined by SAE standards. For connected vehicles, AI techniques will assist and amplify connected vehicle technology from in-car computation to cloud and edge computation and realize real-time communication between vehicles and roadside units.

In order to successfully deploy automatic positioning systems that operate at high speeds, creating high-precision maps is crucial. World models aim at building high-precision maps for AIVs, planners and decision makers will perform path planning and other driving decision-making functionalities, and computing platforms will provide the in-vehicle computation environment for map building as well as decision-making.

