Baozun: Phantom Pains Create Opportunity

Take rate is likely to improve in future quarters as the company shifts to higher-quality brands.

As we move out of 2019 and the trade war calms down, Baozun (BZUN) continues to trade at depressed valuations despite strong growth and growing market share as the number one e-commerce gateway in China. Some investors have worries about issues such as brand churn or declining take rates. However, we believe these worries stem from fundamental misunderstandings about Baozun and represent an opportunity to get Baozun at a cheap price.

Honestly, we didn't realize how hard it was for Western brands to expand into the Chinese market until we did some research into this today.

While the market is the largest in the world, it also comes with incredibly tough hurdles that brands need to pass to be successful. Different advertising platforms, unique consumer tastes, and fierce competition from local businesses are just some of the pitfalls that MNCs have faced when trying to enter China. Even large brands like M&S and Tesco have failed in trying to appeal to Chinese consumers, losing millions of dollars in the process.

This is where Baozun comes in. Instead of pouring resources blindly into an unknown market, MNCs can instead let Baozun, an experienced operator with knowledge of the market, handle logistics, marketing, and other services, for a small percentage of sales. It's an incredible value proposition for both the MNCs and Baozun.

Source: google images

As evidence of the incredible value Baozun provides, Baozun has seen share gains in the past few years (from the low to high 20s) as famous brands like Microsoft, Nike, and Starbucks joined the platform. Revenues and other KPIs have grown substantially and growth has accelerated in recent years.

Churn - Real or imagined?

Despite Baozun's incredible value proposition and strong metrics, ever since Baozun lost a major electronics brand, which many suspect to be Huawei, some investors are worried that brands will start creating their own e-commerce platforms or leave for lower-price operators. They believe that this churn could potentially cause Baozun to lose revenues or depress Baozun's pricing power.

At first, this seems like a valid fear - net revenues related to Baozun's top two brand partners comprised approximately 23.6% and 12.8% of total net revenues, and net revenues related to its top 10 brand partners in the aggregate comprised approximately 61.1% of total net revenues. If Baozun lost any of these top brands, revenue could see a significant hit.

However, data reported paints a different picture of churn. Both brand partner growth and GMV brand partner growth has accelerated in recent quarters. Net brands added is rapidly increasing.

Source: Press release, WY Capital

Baozun's business model also discourages churn, as it works closely with its brand partners, integrating itself into their e-commerce operations. This causes immense switching costs, especially for larger brands, whose operations may be affected if they switch. Its large market share position also means it has a data advantage as it has worked with the most number of brands, which allows it to continuously improve its service.

Lastly, Huawei is a mostly Chinese brand. The economics of using Baozun for Huawei may not apply to other MNCs as the majority of Baozun's MNCs are foreign.

We believe churn fears actually help new investors, as it artificially depresses the stock price. We think investors will see this as less of a risk as the company continues to grow brand partners and reduce its reliance on any single brand partner.

Take rate

Source: Press release, WY Capital

Another worrying trend is that Baozun's take rate has been steadily declining for the past two years. According to management, though, this was due to the ramp up of revenue from electronics brands, which tend to have a lower take rate and the fact that the new brands haven't ramped up to the GMV levels to capture the ideal take rate.

However, management believes there would be a sequential improvement in take rates coming as they continue to increase the number of high-quality brands on the platform.

So, based on this trend, we have the reason to believe we will have a gradual improvement in our take rates overall. Source: Q2 2019 call

Anyways, the Baozun bull case is quite clear - The Chinese e-commerce market is a tough nut to crack and Baozun is the number one company MNCs need to enter this market. With the e-commerce market slated to double over the next 4 years, it's not a risky bet to say there would likely be strong growth in both the number of brand partners and the GMV per brand partner, especially considering recent trends with accelerating GMV and brand partner growth.

Source: eMarketer

As the market matures, Baozun is only going to become more profitable as operating leverage kicks in and capex needs decline. Long term, Baozun would be a much larger company with strong cash flow and profitability.

Valuation

Baozun's valuation might seem high at 37x forward earnings, but considering it is investing heavily for growth and revenue is growing double digits and even accelerating, the valuation is actually quite fair and perhaps even cheap.

The company is backed by Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) and has a clean balance sheet made mostly out of cash and other current assets. It has strong competitive positioning and is gaining market share. We also expect earnings to grow much faster than revenue once the market matures.

Takeaway

Overall, Baozun is an essential guide for western brands to enter China's growing but risky e-commerce market. Baozun's position as the #1 gatekeeper has driven strong growth in KPIs, and this growth will likely continue over the long term. While there have been a few large brands that have left the platform, we think these cases are exceptions and investors should ignore the negative press surrounding these exits.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BZUN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.