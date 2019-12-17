Adobe: Strong Results Bolster Bullish Sentiment

On December 12, Adobe Inc. (ADBE) reported stellar results that topped analysts' forecasts on EPS and revenue; it was the fourth EPS surprise in fiscal 2019. The company delivered double-digit revenue and EPS growth, together with a whopping yearly free cash flow to equity of $4.03 billion and achieved the FCFE margin of 36%. Resilient revenue jump was, to some extent, underpinned by continuous outperformance of the Digital Experience segment that encompasses Data & Insights, Content & Commerce, Advertising, and Customer Journey Management Solutions. The market appreciated its developments, and the share price edged higher. The fly in the ointment is that ADBE valuation remains highly inflated, which poses apparent risks.

In the article, I will take a more in-depth look at Adobe's FY 2019 successes and touch upon its valuation.

The top line

Adobe Inc. wrapped fiscal 2019 on an up note. The figures were especially inspiring, considering Q3 FY19 results had been mixed and even invigorated bears for quite some time.

Data by YCharts

In FY19, Adobe delivered strong annual revenue growth of 24%. The top line reached an $11.17 billion landmark, indicating the company's market share is at its zenith. Also, the resilient momentum of sales growth (and especially of recurring revenue) shows it could expand going forward, pushing the company's market value higher. The expansion of the total addressable market to approximately $128 billion by 2022, which was highlighted during Investor Handout, looks fully supportive.

The robust sales growth was underpinned by the Digital Media segment (e.g., Creative Cloud that includes Photoshop, Lightroom, Illustrator, Premiere Pro, etc. and Document Cloud), the corporation's bulwark at the moment; the segment showed a 22% sales growth YoY. Still, the Digital Experience segment (Experience Cloud that includes Adobe Analytics, Magento Commerce, etc.), which is responsible for a lower slice of revenue, grew at a much faster pace; in FY19, the division's sales soared 31%. Most importantly, Experience Cloud subscription revenue jumped 37%. Vertiginous growth proved Adobe's acquisitions of Magento and Marketo in 2018 were extremely valuable. I personally remain bullish on the DE segment's future sales as modern marketing continues to transform and evolve. Companies that provide in-depth data analytics tools necessary to gain insights that drive advertising and marketing decisions, help to accurately manage budgets, deliver strong ROI and ROMI (Return on Marketing Investment), and improve customer experience will thrive in the long term. Adobe is one of them.

The Publishing segment (e.g., Authorware, Captivate, ColdFusion, etc.), however, underperformed; annual segmental revenue contracted by 1%. I do not consider this lackluster result as a bearish signal, as the division brought only 2% of sales, and its weakness was more than offset by the outperformance of other divisions.

The Americas still underpinned more than a half (58%, to be precise) of revenue, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) continued to secure more than a quarter of sales, while Asia brought 15%, precisely the same as in FY17 and FY18.

While the top line edged higher, operating and net profit followed the trend. Adobe is not simply growing at all costs, but also manages to secure margins and drive shareholder profit higher. Though Research & Development expenses still require hefty funds (for instance, for development of Adobe Aero presented on Adobe MAX 2019 in November), the adjusted operating margin remained strong and equaled 39.9%. Operating income rose 23%, while diluted EPS increased by 16%.

Perhaps the essential matter a potential investor should know about Adobe is that its free cash flow to equity far exceeds GAAP and non-GAAP net income. I estimate its FY 2019 FCFE (net cash flow from operations after purchases of property & equipment) to equal $4.03 billion; it was 4% higher than non-GAAP net income. Put another way, Adobe generated 36 cents in FCF per dollar of sales.

Almost perfect balance sheet

Though Abode has a substantial debt on the balance sheet, the coverage of borrowings is not a concern for a few reasons. First, cash & short-term investments cover more than 100% of the total debt.

Data by YCharts

Second, the total debt/Net CFFO ratio, which could be used to assess a firm's ability to manage its debt burden, is just 0.94x, meaning that the amount of cash the company generates in a year not only covers but even exceeds its borrowings.

Data by YCharts

There is also one balance sheet issue I consider worth briefly addressing. A punctilious investor will definitely notice that in May, the bulk of Adobe's debt was reclassified as short term, indicating that the liability must be satisfied within one year. Given the reasons mentioned above, I do not think it is worthy of concern.

Return on Capital

As my esteemed readers who have been reading my stock coverages for quite some time do likely remember, I typically take a more in-depth look at a few metrics that reflect if a company invests proficiently, or it has hidden issues that hinder it from showing decent returns. In the case of Adobe, we can use Return on Equity, as the debt load (a 39% Debt/Equity) is relatively acceptable, but I suppose it is better to calculate FCF ROE and FCF ROTC to gain deeper insights. It appears that in FY19, ADBE managed to deliver a 40% FCF Return on Equity (Levered free cash flow/Average shareholder equity) and 28.6% FCF Return on Total Capital (Levered FCF/Average total capital). These impressive figures indicate the company highly efficiently used both creditor and stockholder funds and deserve to trade at a substantial premium to the market.

Valuation

It will not be an exaggeration to conclude that Adobe's valuation is somewhat bloated. While it trades at levels well above the market averages, it is also more expensive than Autodesk (ADSK) and Salesforce.com (CRM).

Data by YCharts

Given its prodigious free cash flow generation and strong revenue growth, multiples look justified, but for a fervent value investor, Adobe is, of course, a stock to avoid. For investors who stick to other investing styles, and primarily, the GARP style, Adobe is almost a perfect pick worth further researching.

Final thoughts

I would not say Adobe's growth is decelerating, as its two key segments, and especially Digital Experience, are running on all cylinders. As investors appreciate the company's transition from old-fashioned packaged software to cloud solutions, its valuation reflects the market's confidence regarding its future. With the transformation of modern digital marketing and the increasing demand for more in-depth marketing data analytics, Adobe's products will definitely enjoy strong growth in the medium term.

The company has a wide moat and three pillars of growth: Creative, Document, and Experience Clouds. It is barely imaginable for a professional designer or a person with a strong desire to create some digital art pieces to fulfill their tasks without using Adobe's solutions from Photoshop and Lightroom to Illustrator and InDesign, as there are literally no fully comparable alternatives with the same UX/UI on the market at the moment.

Inter alia, I should briefly touch upon the buyback. Adobe has been aggressively repurchasing the stock; in Q4, it bought back 2.8 million shares. Share repurchases are a nice investor-friendly step, but at these valuation levels, a buyback might look like not the best option, as a reduction of the number of shares outstanding near an all-time high is a costly move. At the same time, the corporation does not pay a dividend. The valuation backed by growth prospects is too inflated, and even if Adobe decides to return all free cash flow to equity investors (which is barely possible), the yield will be only ~2.6% (put another way, will be equal to the FCFE yield). So, dividend introduction looks unlikely, and buyback is the best possible option to return cash to shareholders and spur the stock price at the same time.

In sum, while I remain bullish on Adobe in the long term, I should concur any signs of deceleration of growth will be onerous.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ADBE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.