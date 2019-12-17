Pitfalls Of Esoteric ETF Investing, Or Bye-Bye GHII

The growing availability of low-, no- or negative-fee ETFs is putting pressure on low AUM products and liquidations will become more prevalent.

The list of “Zombie ETFs” grows with 2.5x more liquidations than during the Great Financial Crisis of 2008 and 2009.

Last week, Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) announced it was closing 42 ETFs and will merge an additional 27 into existing ETFs, with the last trading day for these 69 investment products being Feb 14, 2020. In addition, the investment strategy is changing for four additional ETFs. Known by some as “Zombie ETFs,” this year will mark the highest number of liquidations since the ETF popularity blossomed in the mid-2000s. The number of funds Invesco closed in the first 6 months of 2019 and the number of closures announced last week are almost 2 1/2 times the total number of funds closed in 2008 and 2009, at the height of the last financial crisis.

Low trading volume combined with low assets under management could create a “Zombie ETF.”

According to a July 2019 article in Investment News, the culprit in the wave of ETF closures is one of simple economics. With the trend towards very low, or no, fee investments, coupled with the transparency of such, and investors rightfully focusing on investment cost issues, high cost and low volume ETFs are vulnerable to the accountant’s ax. It is a basic law of Economics 101 – during times of profit compression, weaker players fall by the wayside.

Forget low-fee or no-fee ETFs. Salt Financial offers a product with a rebate of $0.50 per $1,000 invested until April 2020, then fees move to 0.29%. Last May, the SEC approved the first ever “negative fee” formula for a singular ETF sponsored by Salt. Privately-held Salt describes the promotion on their website as:

*The Adviser has contractually agreed to waive the Fund’s full unitary management fee of 0.29% of the Fund’s average daily net assets on the first $100 million in net assets until at least May 31, 2020 (the “Fee Waiver”) and to contribute to the Fund’s assets an amount equal to an annual rate of 0.05% of the Fund’s average daily net assets on the first $100 million in net assets.

Known as the Salt truBeta US Market Fund (LSLT), the ETF has a Morningstar style box of Large Cap Value, with 55% of assets in the Consumer Defensive, Real Estate, and Utility sectors, and a portfolio comprising of 99 positions. With assets currently just shy of $10 million and most financial advisers preferring ETFs with assets in excess of $100 million, it is not difficult to visualize the intended prospect of the promotion – retail DIY investors.

In my 2003 personal finance book, The StreetSmart Guide to Overlooked Stocks, I devoted a section to the then-emerging field of ETFs with the recommendation to use them as a means of gaining diversification to sectors or strategies which are difficult to duplicate. First popularized in 1996 as a series of eleven internationally focused WEBS (World Equity Benchmark Shares) by Morgan Stanley (MS) as a competitive product to Standard and Poor’s offerings, the concept of ETFs has blossomed over the years, and currently includes around 2,000 ETF offerings. I continue to maintain ETFs are best suited for specific attributes within portfolio construction.

In Feb 2015, Guggenheim introduced the S&P High Income Infrastructure ETF (GHII). The initial exposure focused on income-producing stocks in the infrastructure sectors, including firms in the business of operating toll roads, port facilities, airports, and shipping. These industries made up 7 of the top 10 positions, with a focus on China, Europe and Australia. MLP pipeline assets, both in the US and internationally, comprised only 12% of assets.

In mid-2015, in my second SA article on GHII, I suggested pairing GHII with iShares Emerging Markets Infrastructure ETF (EMIF) for both developed and emerging market exposure. However, by the rebalancing in early 2016, the GHII portfolio shifted to more exposure in pipeline and midstream energy names and less in their international exposure. For this reason, in Feb 2016, I suggest lightening up on GHII as it was losing its international flair, but the income portion of GHII was, and still is, attractive.

Comparing GHII to other income-oriented investment vehicles shows its return to be, at a minimum, adequate. Using the Invesco Preferred Stock ETF (PGX) as a benchmark and March 1, 2015 as a start date, GHII has generated a 7.2% annual total return with dividends reinvested vs 5.5% for PGX. The table below from dividendchannel.com outlines the performance of each. While a bit more volatile than other possible selections, GHII has accomplished its goal of providing above-average income from stock investments difficult to replicate.

Last year, Guggenheim sold its ETF business to Invesco and GHII is one of the products on the INV chopping block, according to the press release. Feb 14, 2020 will be GHII's last trading day, at which time, all remaining shares will be liquidated and converted into cash. Depending on your tax situation of share costing and capital gains, selling before the Feb liquidation should be considered. If during 2019 year-end tax-loss harvesting you have offsetting losses this year and an overall capital gain on GHII, investors could consider unloading shares before year-end.

While low assets under management AUM and low trading volumes could attract the “Zombie ETF” label, there is investment value in a several of the portfolios. For equity ETFs, I personally own:

Global X Founder-Run Companies ETF (BOSS) with $4.1 million in AUM,

Invesco S&P Financials Revenue ETF (RWW) with $38 million in AUM,

Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (PSL) with $167 million in AUM,

VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) with $3.6 billion in AUM, and

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP) with $16 billion in AUM.

In addition, I still own GHII, with $62 million in AUM, in an educational trust account I manage for my grandkid’s education. These shares will be going bye-bye right after Jan 1.

Each one of my ETF selections offers a portfolio which is difficult to replicate with individual stock ownership, and hence fulfills an important investment consideration. The worst outcome seems to be I may have to sell before I had planned on. I say: Bring on Zombie ETF Land.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GHII, BOSS, PSL, RWW, MOAT, RSP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.