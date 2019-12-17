Kimberly-Clark: Forecasting A January Dividend Increase

Kimberly-Clark Corp. (NYSE:KMB) is currently on a 47-year streak of consecutively increasing its quarterly dividend rate on an annual basis. By all accounts, investors should expect another increase in 2020 with the company on track to become a “Dividend King” by 2022, joining a select group of stocks that have a 50+ year streak of dividend increases. In recent years, KMB has declared a dividend rate hike in the last week of January together with its fiscal Q4 earnings release, and we expect this pattern to continue. This article covers our dividend forecast for the year ahead along with trends in the payout ratio.

Kimberly-Clark Background

Kimberly-Clark has paid a dividend for 85 straight years, including the current streak of increasing the quarterly rate on an annual basis since 1972. Historically, the increases on a percentage basis have varied based on underlying trends in financial conditions while the 3% rate hike in 2019 to the current quarterly rate of $1.03 per share was the smallest going back to 1996. Favorably, as the company expects to generally increase the dividend in line with earnings, the trends this year are more positive, and we expect a larger increase for 2020.

The operating and financial environment for KMB has improved this year considering stronger organic sales growth, and higher operating income compared to what was a weaker period between 2017 and 2018. This last Q3, KMB's organic sales increased by 4% year over year, while the adjusted gross margin reached 35.8% from 33.2% in the period last year. Indeed, the outlook for earnings has improved with management revising higher its full-year 2019 EPS target to a range between $6.75 and $6.90, from a previous $6.65 to $6.80. If confirmed, the EPS target at the midpoint represents an increase of 3% compared to 2019 with momentum building since Q2.

These current trends suggest the company is making progress towards its "K-C Strategy 2022," which are a series of goals aimed at balanced and sustainable growth. The company seeks to operate more efficiently and leverage those cost savings to fund growth and improve margins. The company sees an opportunity to accelerate growth in developing and emerging markets while its core products across shampoo, razors, toothpaste, and diapers benefit from a premium positioning with pricing power. The target is to increase EPS in the mid-single digits per year driven by organic sales growth of 1 to 3 percent. Thus far, 2019 has been stronger than expected.

KMB Dividend Payout

The trend to recognize is that Kimberly-Clark's annual dividend payout has averaged 60% of adjusted earnings in a relatively tight and consistent range since 2013. Going back 20+ years, the payout ratio on earnings climbed steadily higher from around 45% in the early 2000s. The company reports the adjusted EPS figure which excludes unusual or non-recurring items compared to the GAAP amount which may be more volatile. For Kimberly-Clark, this is one of the metrics that best explains the trends in the dividend growth. From our data below, payout ratios based on other measures of cash flow or profitability have a wider variance. Just be aware other companies may specifically target payout ratios based on EBITDA or free cash flow, for example, often depending on the sector or a specific dividend policy.

For 2019, compared to the EPS guidance target of $6.825 at the midpoint, the payout ratio on the $1.03 quarterly dividend is again on track to end the full year right near at the decade average at 60.4%. Essentially, the company increased the dividend by 3% back in January 2019 and EPS is also on track to increase 3% this year. The increase for 2020 will depend on management and the Board of Director's view of profitability for the year ahead.

While KMB will likely only update its 2020 guidance when releasing Q4 2019 results, the assumption here is that the market is basing consensus estimates on the same trends management is looking at. The market sees earnings growth accelerate with a current consensus estimate for EPS of $7.23 in 2020 and $7.65 in 2021. By this measure, we expect dividend growth to have some upside compared to the 3% rate hike announced in 2019.

KMB Dividend Forecast

Starting with the current consensus estimate for 2020 earnings, taking a straight 60% payout ratio on the $7.233 EPS estimate implies a dividend of $4.34 for the year or a quarterly rate of $1.085. As KMB does not have a history of declaring dividends with a fraction of a cent, we are rounding up and forecasting the new dividend rate at $1.09 representing an increase of 5.8% from the current per share amount. If confirmed, this increase would be the largest since 2013, which we believe is justified given the stronger operating momentum the company has presented this year. The solid increase, while remaining around the 60% payout ratio level on earnings, would be a way of signaling to the market a general level of confidence in the business outlook.

Based on an outstanding share count of 342.81 million, the $0.06 additional payout per share or $0.24 on an annualized basis compared to the current dividend rate represents an incremental cash outflow of $82.3 million. The full-year forecast dividend represents a payout of $1.5 billion which is in the context of a business that generated $2.8 billion in operating cash flows over the last twelve months. Notably, KMB also maintains a share buyback program, repurchasing approximately $750 million in shares over the past year. The KMB buybacks marginally offset the dividend expense given a slightly lower share count. In contrast to other companies that may favor buybacks over the dividend, Kimberly-Clark's annual distribution is still ~2x the repurchasing run rate.

Kimberly-Clark typically announces the Q1 dividend in conjunction with the release of Q4 and full-year results. While a date has yet to be confirmed, we estimate the dividend announcement and Q4 earnings report to take place on January 22, 2020. There is a pattern of setting the record date on the first Friday of March with the payment occurring in the week of April. We use these points as the basis of our forecasting for 2020. In terms of yield, a dividend increase will drive the forward yield on the stock to ~3.2% compared to the current 3.0% yield on a trailing-twelve-months basis. For 2021, we are forecasting the dividend to again increase to a new quarterly rate of $1.14, representing a 4.6% increase.

Takeaway

Investors can expect a new dividend rate hike by KMB in January. We are forecasting KMB to increase the dividend by $0.06 per share, representing a 5.8% increase to a new quarterly rate of $1.09. The annualized distribution amount represents a 60% payout on 2020 consensus earnings, maintaining the average level of the past decade based on adjusted EPS.

The company has gained operating and financial momentum this year driven by stronger organic sales growth and expanding margins supporting an improved outlook. Investor monitoring points beyond the risk of a global cyclical slowdown include the evolution of margins and growth in the developing and emerging regions which are the important growth drivers for the stock. While saving a discussion on valuation for a future article, we rate KMB as a hold recognizing its solid profile as a dividend payer with a solid history of steady growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.