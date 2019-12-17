F.N.B. Corporation Is Currently Quite Cheap

Quarterly dividends are expected to be maintained at $0.12 per share, implying dividend yield of 3.8%. FNB has maintained this dividend level since 2009.

F.N.B. Corporation's (FNB) earnings are set to decline next year mostly due to the recent interest rate cuts and a high sensitivity of the company's net interest margin to interest rates. Subdued increase in non-interest expense is also expected to contribute towards earnings decline. On the other hand, some support for the bottom-line is anticipated from low loan growth. Due to the comfortable level of the payout ratio, the dividend payout is unlikely to be affected by earnings decline.

Repricing Gap To Pressurize Margin

As mentioned in the third quarter 10-Q filing, FNB has a greater amount of repricing earning assets than repricing interest-bearing liabilities in the next one year. The difference between assets and liabilities that will reprice over the next twelve months is $1.9 billion. Furthermore, around 34% of FNB's total loans are LIBOR-based, which re-price immediately upon rate cuts, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call. As a result of this asset sensitivity, the company's net interest margin, NIM, will respond negatively to the three Fed rate cuts this year.

The management's simulation results on interest rate sensitivity show that a 100bps parallel downward shock in interest rates can decrease net interest income by 4.2%. The results of the simulation are presented in the table below that has been extracted from the 10-Q filing.

The actual effect of the 75bps rate cut this year will be much less than what is implied by the above table because the simulation considers a parallel shock that affects every point in the yield curve. On the other hand, Fed's rate cuts have affected short-term rates more than medium-term rates. Going forward too it is likely that the yield curve will become more normal, which will help moderate the impact of interest rate cuts.

Further relief for NIM is expected to come from the funding mix. FNB's loan to deposit ratio further improved to 94% at September 30th, from 95% at the end of June 2019. The lower loan to deposit ratio will ensure that the company has to rely less on expensive borrowing to fund loans in the future.

I'm expecting the Fed funds rate to remain stable in 2020, as indicated by the Fed in the latest monetary policy statement. Based on my interest rate and yield curve assumption and management's guidance on interest rate sensitivity, I'm expecting FNB's NIM to dip by 7bps in 4QFY19, 4bps in 1QFY20 and a further 2bps in 2QFY20 on a sequential basis. My yield, cost, and NIM estimates are presented in the following table.

Loan Portfolio To Continue To Grow, Albeit At A Lower Rate

FNB's loan portfolio is very diverse in terms of loan classes (commercial and industrial, residential mortgages, etc.) and geographical locations. Consequently, the overall macroeconomic outlook in the United States is an important signal for demand for FNB's credit products. I'm expecting trade protectionism and the global economic downturn to keep economic growth in the US subdued. The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis' leading index for the country was reported at 1.27 in the latest release, which indicates that some expansion in the economy can be expected in the coming quarters. However, this index is lower than the recent past, which means that economic growth will be relatively low. As a result, I'm expecting loan growth to slow down in 2020 based on the economic outlook.

As mentioned in the third quarter conference call, the loan pipeline is robust which will ensure the loan portfolio continues to grow in the fourth quarter of 2019. The table below shows my estimates for key balance sheet items. I'm expecting loans to grow at a rate of 3% in 2020, and other balance sheet items to grow more or less in line with loans.

Investment In Technology To Constrain Earnings

Higher non-interest expense is expected to contribute towards a decline in earnings next year. As mentioned in the conference call, FNB is investing in technology, which will push up operating expenses in 2020. On the other hand, branch consolidation will lead to some cost savings. Overall, I'm expecting FNB's non-interest expense to increase by a modest 1.3% year over year in 2020.

The combination of higher non-interest expense and lower NIM is likely to lead to a decline in net income next year. Some relief is expected from loan growth and an increase in fee income. As a result, I'm expecting FNB's earnings to decline by 4% next year to $1.11 per share. The following table displays my earnings estimates.

Equity Book Value Expected To Increase By 4% To $15.1 Per Share

FNB has maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.12 per share since 2009, and there is very little reason for the company to break this tradition next year. The dividend of $0.12 and my earnings estimates suggest a payout ratio of 43%, which is sustainable. Consequently, I'm assuming that the company will maintain the dividend at the current level in 2020, leading to forward dividend yield of 3.8%.

I'm expecting FNB's equity book value to increase by 3.5% in 2020 to $15.1 per share. The growth is mainly attributable to the estimated retained earnings of $0.63 per share. On the other hand, implementation of the new accounting standard, CECL, will somewhat limit the equity growth. As mentioned in the third quarter presentation, the management expects CECL to lead to an increase in allowance for credit losses by 25-35% for originated loans. For the acquired portfolio the allowance will increase by an estimated $65-75 million.

FNB's share buyback program can also affect equity, but I have not incorporated it in my estimates because of the company's capital ratios. FNB's capitalization is close to regulatory requirements, with total capital ratio reported at 11.56% at the end of September 2019 versus minimum regulatory requirement of 10.50%. This is the reason why the management will wait till after CECL is implemented before deciding on the share buyback strategy. As mentioned in the conference call, the management will decide on whether or not to keep the buyback program as opportunistic or programmatic after CECL's impact has been incorporated. I'm assuming no share repurchases in the next one year as I think the capital ratios are already too close to the regulatory requirements.

Valuing At $14.5 Per Share

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value FNB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 0.96 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $15.1 gives a target price of $14.5 for December 2020. This target price implies upside of 15.5% from FNB's December 12, 2019, closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

Adopting Bullish Rating

The market appears to have overreacted to FNB's prospects of earnings decline, as the current market price is much below the target price. Due to the 15.5% potential price upside I'm adopting a bullish rating on FNB. The stock also offers a decent dividend yield of 3.8%, which takes the total one-year expected return to 19.3%. Consequently, I believe FNB is a feasible investment at the current market price.

