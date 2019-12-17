Emirates Cancels Boeing 777X Orders

Gulf carrier still continues to plan to take delivery of 126 Boeing 777X aircraft but will need to recommit to the aircraft now under option.

During this year’s Dubai Airshow, the most notable orders came from Emirates and Air Arabia. Whereas Air Arabia placed a mega order for the Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) A320neo including the XLR variant of the A321neo, Emirates made the headlines with orders for the Airbus A350 and Boeing (BA) 787. In this report, we take a closer look at the changes Emirates made with respect to its Boeing orders and we share some information that wasn’t directly clear from media releases provided by Boeing and Emirates but has been cleared up by Boeing on request of AeroAnalysis.

Emirates selects Boeing 787 after all

At the Dubai Airshow of 2017 (two years ago!), Boeing announced that it had reached a tentative agreement with Emirates for the purchase of 40 Boeing 787-10s with conversion rights for the smaller Boeing 787-9. However, as Airbus decided to wind down the Airbus A380 program and announced a tentative agreement with Emirates for 30 Airbus A350-900s and 40 Airbus A330-900s it seemed like Boeing was going to miss the boat.

The tentative agreement with Boeing for 40 Dreamliners lapsed earlier this year, which by some was considered a sign that Boeing would be losing out an order here. However, agreements lapsing are never an indication that no deal will be reached at all and I believed that a Dreamliner deal would be part of a bigger framework as I discussed with members of The Aerospace Forum in individual chats.

Table 1: Customer Summary Emirates in October 2019 (Source: Boeing)

That framework would include conversion of the remaining Boeing 777-300ERs orders and either a conversion or a deferral of some of the Boeing 777X orders. Before the start of the airshow, Emirates had 150 Boeing 777X aircraft on order with 35 orders for the ultra-long-range variant (Boeing 777-8) and 115 orders for the Boeing 777-9. The carrier had six orders for the Boeing 777-300ERs, which were not going to be delivered as Emirates already celebrated its final delivery in December 2018.

According to a press release by Emirates, the carrier ordered 30 Boeing 787-9s valued $8.8B substituted from Boeing 777X orders with first deliveries scheduled for 2023, which is a change compared to the $15.1B tentative agreement for 40 Boeing 787-10s that were to be delivered from 2022 onward. It's not a big deal that Emirates changed its intent to order in size (30 aircraft instead of 40) as well as replacement variant (the -9 instead of the -10), it's a tentative agreement exactly for that reason. However, I think Boeing would rather have sold the Boeing 787-10 to Emirates because to date the biggest member of the Dreamliner family is not a fast-selling aircraft.

In November 2019, Boeing mentioned the following in its press release:

As part of the agreement, Emirates will update a portion of its large order book by exercising substitution rights and converting 30 777 airplanes into 30 787-9s. With this conversion, Emirates remains the world's biggest 777X customer with 126 airplanes on order and the largest 777 operator with 155 airplanes today.

With 30 orders for the 777X orders converted leaving 126 Boeing 777X on order, it means that Emirates converted the 6 Boeing 777-300ERs to orders for the Boeing 777X.

So, we initially expected that the changes would be as follows:

30 Boeing 777X orders converted to 30 Boeing 787-9s.

Six Boeing 777-300ERs converted to 6 Boeing 777Xs.

Table 2: Emirates order book changes (Source: AeroAnalysis)

What's important to realize is that on a net basis there are no changes in the number of units ordered, but in terms of value, there are changes as Emirates is opting for a smaller, less expensive aircraft and the airline is not offsetting that difference by increasing the order quantity. The conversion of the six remaining Boeing 777-300ERs brings a positive order book change of roughly $400 million, but the 777X-to-787 substitution has a list price penalty of $4.5B. On a net basis, we are looking at a reduction of $4.1B at list prices in the order book. Obviously, airlines don't pay list prices and negotiate significant discounts, but after keeping those discounts in mind, Boeing would still see the Emirates order value contract by slightly over $2B (after discounts) or $1.7B if Emirates is trimming its order for the ultra-long range variant of the Boeing 777X.

Emirates cuts deeper in Boeing 777X order

Table 3: Customer Summary Emirates in December 2019 (Source: Boeing)

When we reviewed Boeing’s order book in December, reflecting the order book changes from November, what we found was that as expected the Dreamliner order was logged but orders for the Boeing 777X came down more than we anticipated. Whereas we expected the orders for the Boeing 777 - current and next generation family- to drop to 126 units, Boeing reported 115 orders for the Boeing 777X.

We contacted a Boeing spokesman who provided the following response:

As you know, Emirates converted (30) 777Xs to (30) 787-9s as announced at the Dubai Air Show. Additionally, since this announcement Emirates and Boeing agreed to some revisions in the contractual terms related to 11 777Xs orders. Emirates continues to show 126 777X future deliveries, however due to our financial reporting standards Boeing has to remove these 11 aircraft from our backlog bringing Emirates’ total 777Xs on order to 115. These types of adjustments are part of ongoing discussions between Boeing and its customers to meet their fleet and operational requirements.

Emirates already provided the following snippet in its order announcement back in July, which in hindsight seems to have hinted at possible changes to the Boeing 777X:

This deal includes Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries commencing in May 2023 and continuing for the next five years. For the B777X, Emirates will enter into discussions with Boeing over the next few weeks on the status of deliveries. This takes Emirates’ total order with Boeing to 126 Boeing 777X aircraft.

Following the e-mail exchange with Boeing, I had a call with a Boeing representative and from that conversation we understood that Boeing still intends to deliver 126 Boeing 777X jets to Emirates and Emirates still plans on taking delivery of those aircraft, but the 11 aircraft that were no longer in the backlog were removed because these aircraft were no longer under firm contract and were converted to options instead, giving Emirates the possibility to recommit to these aircraft at a later point in time.

Technically, the order for 150 Boeing 777X aircraft announced at the Dubai Airshow in 2017 has morphed into an order for 109 firm orders and 11 options, while existing orders for the Boeing 777-300ER were converted to orders for the Boeing 777X bringing the total to 115 Boeing 777Xs orders, 30 Boeing 787-9s and 11 options for the Boeing 777X.

Table 4: Emirates order book changes (Source: AeroAnalysis)

As we see, instead of losing ~4$B in catalog value after the order plan rejig, the actual value change is negative $9B or negative $4.6B at market conform aircraft prices. What we also observe is that Emirates now has 134 Boeing 777-300ERs in the fleet, of which it bought 114 aircraft directly from Boeing. With orders for 115 Boeing 777X, Emirates has now ordered as many Boeing 777X as it ordered the Boeing 777-300ERs. You could say that the Boeing 777X will be a one-on-one replacement to the Boeing 777-300ERs but it is likely that the Boeing 777-300ER will be replaced by a combination of the orders the carrier has outstanding with Boeing and Airbus, while the order mix for the Boeing 777X also still includes the long-range variant.

Conclusion

Initially it was expected that the value of Emirates’ order book with Boeing would fall by roughly $2B. However, after reviewing the order book in December and after conversations with Boeing, we can conclude that after a downgrade of 11 Boeing 777X aircraft orders from firm orders to options, the order book value will fall by roughly $4B. It should be noted that currently Emirates intends to recommit to these 11 aircraft somewhere in the future, but they are no longer covered by a firm purchase contract and Emirates also does not have an obligation to firm these options. Even though there still are 115 orders to be filled for Emirates, you cannot deny that the Boeing 777X is a victim of Emirates’ evolving fleet plan. So contrary to my earlier beliefs, the cancellation of the Airbus A380 program has not benefited Boeing… on the contrary.

