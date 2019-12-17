Intercept: History May Repeat Itself

The new drug application for OCA is accepted by the FDA. The prescription drug user fee act (PDUFA) date is set for March 2020.

I once read that patience is one of the most powerful virtues because its power grows irresistible with time. Now if you're a shareholder of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) who didn't sell out this year, I congratulate you! You have both patience and courage in holding this stock. As you know, Intercept shares were beaten to near oblivion. It traded as low as $59.21 on October 10 this year. The culprits of the decline occurred on two fronts. On one front is the China Trade War and drug pricing concerns. On the other, the market was critical of the side effects associated with obeticholic acid (i.e. OCA).

If you recall, I repeatedly urged you to hold your shares amid these difficulties since last year. My confidence in Intercept is revealed in the higher-level intelligence that I featured for IBI members. Fast forward today, investors reaped nearly 100% gains from the stock in just over four weeks. Don't worry if you missed the initial rally. I believe there is much more to come. In this article, I'll feature a fundamental update on Intercept and provide my expectation for this mega grower.

Figure 1: Intercept chart (Source: StockCharts)

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you're familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the next section. Operating out of New York City, Intercept is engaged in the innovation and commercialization of bile acid medicine. The lead drug is a semisynthetic bile acid dubbed obeticholic acid (i.e. OCA). It is designed to treat serious liver conditions.

Now your liver is unique because it's the only organ that can self-regenerate (i.e. regrow). By activating the “holy grail” receptor, farnesoid X (i.e. FXR), OCA boosts the liver's regenerative capacity by 100 folds. As FXR is turned on, various processes kick in for the liver to heal itself.

In 2016, Intercept achieved a crucial milestone. Specifically, the company gained the marketing authorization of OCA for primary biliary cholangitis (i.e. PBC) in the U.S. and Europe. As a dreaded liver disease, PBC is managed with a drug called ursodeoxycholic acid (UDCA). Since UDCA is not nearly as potent as OCA, the patient can experience inadequate efficacy. In that case, the doctor would add OCA (i.e. Ocaliva) to the treatment regimen.

Figure 2: Therapeutics pipeline (Source: Intercept)

Conquering The Untamed NASH Market

Shifting gears, Intercept announced that the FDA accepted its new drug application (NDA) filing for OCA several days ago. The agency already set the Prescription Drug User Fee Act (PDUFA) target action date on March 26, 2020.

Notably, I forecasted a 70% (i.e. strongly favorable) chance of approval. My confidence relates to the stellar Phase 3 REGENERATE data for OCA. About that study, OCA 25 mg showed robust improvement in liver fibrosis (by ≥1 stage) with no worsening of NASH at 18 months. The drug was also well-tolerated. If you're interested in learning about my analysis in great detail, you should read my prior article.

Looking ahead, you're likely to see historic approval for NASH that'll deliver hope to countless patients soon. Though the PDUFA is within months, the date for the advisory committee (ADCOM) meeting has yet to be determined. Framed recent developments in the most poignant terms, the President and CEO (Dr. Mark Pruzanski) remarked:

If approved, OCA would be the first available therapy for patients with fibrosis due to NASH, a condition that is expected to become the leading cause of liver transplant in the U.S. as soon as 2020. It is exciting to achieve this critical regulatory milestone that brings us one step closer to our goal of delivering the first approved therapeutic to those living with this devastating disease ...

Improved Tolerability

During the past few years, Intercept stock suffered from the market concerns regarding OCA's side effects. But I wasn't deterred by those negative sentiments. From the medical view, I know that a drug will be prescribed if its overall benefits are greater than potential harm.

Accordingly, I looked at the benefits first before considering the harm. And, it's very clear to me that OCA has one of the greatest benefits for NASH and PBC. That is to say, OCA either halts or reverses NASH. A such, patients afflicted by NASH don't need a liver transplant. When you see that OCA saves the patient's liver, you'd realize that the side effects are insignificant. But I still want you to analyze the side effects to gain further insight.

Well, OCA raises the bad cholesterol level while it reduces the good lipid. I told you before and I'll say it again, physicians can easily treat this side effect with a statin. Better yet, docs can give the patient Vascepa. In my view, Vascepa is superior to a statin due to its low side effect profile and stellar efficacy.

That's because Vascepa can treat multiple diseases like Alzheimer's, etc. But that's not in the label expansion. At least, not yet. You might believe that this is just wishful thinking. But Gilead (NASDAQ:GILD) recently added Vascepa to its Phase 2 trial, studying its combo drugs for NASH.

About the itching (i.e. pruritus) issue, it can be easily treated with an antihistamine (i.e. Benadryl) if needed. Notice how I said, "if needed." That's because the new interim data of REGENERATE revealed an interesting fact. The itching didn't affect the patient's "quality of life." When it doesn't affect the patient's quality of life, docs aren't worried about it. In the view of Dr. Zobair M. Younossi:

We have learned that pruritus reported in patients receiving the OCA 25 mg dose does not seem to have a major impact on patient experience. The peak severity of pruritus was observed early in the treatment course without subsequent worsening, and pruritus seemed to be relatively mild overall without detectable negative impact on patient report outcomes.”

As you see, both itching and cholesterol changes can be easily fixed. Benadryl and Vascepa should work wonders. If you've been following my coverage on Amarin Corporation (AMRN), you'd noticed that Vascepa has the December 28 FDA decision for its label expansion. If approved, and I believe it will, Vascepa will be prescribed for heart disease risk reduction. Hence, Vascepa should be available by the time OCA is approved for NASH.

In my view, the two combinations will deliver the ultimate "therapeutic synergy." That is the sum is greater than the simple addition of the parts. Sometime next year, it's like that they'll be prescribed together for NASH patients.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll assess the 3Q2019 earnings report for the period that ended on September 30.

As follows, Intercept procured $61.9M in revenues compared to $46.9M for the same period last year. Of this figure, $61.5M comprised of Ocaliva sales. Regarding the year-over-year (YoY) results, Ocaliva sales grew by 32%. As such, the company raised its Fiscal 2019 revenues guidance to a figure between $245M and $250M.

At this pace, Ocaliva should reach blockbuster status within the next six years even if there is no other approval. Nevertheless, the upcoming label expansion for NASH is where most value resides. The NASH franchise alone should add another $3B in revenues for Intercept. This is a conservative estimate because it's only 4.9% the $60.6B NASH market. As you know, I keep my estimate low for a pleasant surprise.

That aside, the research and development (R&D) for the corresponding quarters registered at $60.1M and $47.9M. I view the 25.4% R&D increase positively because the money invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Additionally, there was $84.8M ($2.59 per share) net loss versus $64.4 ($2.18 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, this represents an 18.8% depreciation. I'm not concerned because Intercept is spending more money readying for launch. If Intercept is a mature company suffering from a widening loss, I'll drop it in a heartbeat.

Figure 3: Key financial metrics (Source: Intercept)

On the balance sheet, there were $712.4M in cash, equivalents, and investment. Based on the $137.4M quarterly OpEx rate, there should be enough money to fund operations into 4Q2020. The cash position is quite strong, as it significantly increased from $436.2M for December last year.

While on the balance sheet, you should check if Intercept is a serial diluter. A firm that serially diluted will render your investment worthless. Since the shares outstanding increased from 29.6M to 32.7M, my math yields a 10.4% annual dilution. At this pace, Intercept easily cleared my cutoff for a profitable investment.

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for Intercept is if OCA will gain FDA approval in March 2020. I believe there is only a 30% chance of a non-approval (i.e. a complete response letter). That aside, there is a risk that REGENERATE's final outcomes might be subpar. Given the robust early data, the odds of bad clinical results are only 30%.

By going at it alone in commercialization, OCA might not realize its full potential. It helps to have a large marketing partner with deep pockets and extensive resources. Furthermore, the firm might grow too aggressively and thereby runs into the potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Intercept with the five out of five stars rating. Riding the ingenious science of FXR medicine, Intercept already enjoyed the first fruit of success (i.e. Ocaliva for PBC). As a second-line drug for PBC, Ocaliva remarkably posts about $250M for Fiscal 2019. Powered by the 32% growth rate, I believe that Ocaliva will reach blockbuster status without any label expansion

Now, the game-changer is OCA's label expansion into a first-line drug for NASH. Even more powerful, OCA will be the first one to enter an untamed market. The prior $25B market size was underestimated. The latest research indicates a much larger niche, i.e. $60.6B by 2028. Putting all that together, you can bet that OCA will become a blockbuster. Amid these unfolding catalysts, history is likely to repeat itself with a mega rally. Intercept can also be bought out.

