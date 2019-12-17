Gayed: 2020 Could Be The Year Of Reflation

He expects emerging markets to outperform the S&P 500 by 20% over the next year, and said financials should also outperform the S&P.

Traders should position for a potentially reflationary macro environment in 2020, Michael Gayed, CFA, publisher of the Lead-Lag Report, told Real Vision’s Trade Ideas.

Reflation means a steepening yield curve, rising inflation, and a weakening dollar. Gayed said we are starting to see some weakening in the dollar, and now that the Fed is saying they're going to let inflation go hot, he thinks that will continue.

Gayed sees the current opportunities in both emerging markets and financials.

“If you've got financials running because of the yield curve steepening, yield curve steepening probably means materials also rally, commodities rally because of that reflationary play, emerging markets would benefit off of that reflationary play, a lot of emerging market ETFs have heavy exposure to financials as well,” he said.

Source: Bloomberg

“I think it is completely consistent to argue that you're going to have steepening in the yield curve, financials in the US rallying, small caps rallying, emerging markets rallying commodities rallying. The one thing that I think is going to be probably a laggard, which has not been a laggard for a long time, is the S&P.”

The Trade

Michael is bullish on commodities, financials, small-caps value and emerging markets.

