Michael Pento: Interest Rates Will Probably Never Be Raised Again In Our Lifetime
On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve paused its interest rate reduction campaign while again going with the "nothing to see here" routine.
Although fortunately Michael Pento of Pento Portfolio Strategies was kind enough to join me on the show to reveal what the Fed left unsaid.
He talked about how the impact of years of misguided Fed policy has created what's unfolding in the markets now.
He talked about how the impact of years of misguided Fed policy has created what's unfolding in the markets now. As well as how he sees these events playing out in the stock, gold, and silver markets over the next year.
So to hear from one of today's great Austrian Economics teachers, who also implements that mindset into active portfolio management, click to watch the interview now!
