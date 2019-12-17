Retiree Worries: Stock Market Valuations And Buying Near The Top

This obviously concerns investors preparing to retire as their savings might be getting invested near the top.

Co-produced with Trapping Value

Introduction

Running out of money in retirement is one of the biggest worries that faces investors. Investors who have just retired or are in the process of calling it quits soon are obviously worried what kind of returns they can expect over the next decade. If return assumptions are overly optimistic they stand to lose out and may have to cut back spending or even consider working more than they initially planned. Since this is an issue that has been brought up far too frequently with our members, we decided to examine this and give you our take.

The Big Worry

At the core of the issue is that investors have seen a relentlessly rising market with the Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) delivering 364.6% in total returns over the last decade. The broader S&P 500 ETF (SPY) has definitely lagged but has still delivered impressive gains.

Data by YCharts

While portfolios have gotten fatter, the intelligent investors know that forward returns are most impacted by starting valuations. This is not an opinion, but a hard, cold fact. Sure, economic conditions, tax policies, dividends and ending valuations have an impact, but the starting valuation can be one that influences things the most. A clear example of this can be seen in case of anyone who purchased stocks right at the NASDAQ bubble peak. Back then growth projections were overly optimistic and valuations beyond ridiculous. Investors who retired right then were likely a very unhappy bunch, especially if they projected the returns of the late 90s into the future. Reality turned out to be far uglier. SPY investors had a zero total return till 12 years later. In case of the QQQ, investors barely broke even after 15 years! Worse yet, investors who bought Cisco Systems Inc. (CSCO) at the peak are still down two decades later. This is even after factoring in reinvested dividends!

Data by YCharts

Compare that to what happened in the two decades prior to that. QQQ ETF was not around at the time. But the broader S&P 500 index was, and of course so was CSCO. In the two decades leading up to the NASDAQ peak CSCO's performance was rather phenomenal. SPY also delivered a rather nice 436.2%. Both returns would have delighted investors who retired in 1980.

Data by YCharts

So the worry at a fundamental level is legitimate. Jumping into assets near the peak will not be good for your investing health.

Where do we stand today?

While investors have been correct to have a pinch of skepticism when stocks go up relentlessly over time, we would caution not to start believing all the negativity. For one, valuations as examined by P/E ratios are not excessive.

So while stocks have moved up, earnings have moved up as well. Yes, earnings could be inflated and will fall in a recession, but we have no evidence that they will not bounce back. A common contention of bears is that profit margins will revert lower. However, that has been a losing bet for decades as profit margins continue to move higher over each cycle. With advances in automation and artificial intelligence, the possibility that we hit even higher profit margins cannot be excluded.

No signs of euphoria

Sir John Templeton's famous quote was

Bull markets are born on pessimism, grown on skepticism, mature on optimism and die on euphoria."

While there are many ways to gauge pessimism, skepticism and euphoria, we prefer actual fund flows. Asking an investor how he feels is secondary to what he or she is actually doing with his or her cash. Based on this measure, we can see the fund outflows from equities reached rather breathtaking proportions recently. We would argue that the feel of fund flows is more indicative of a bottom rather than a top.

Investors might be wondering who or what exactly is holding indices up so high if we have had such selling. The answer is rather simple. Buybacks.

Companies continue to buy back their shares at a furious pace. A pace strong enough to offset selling pressures by the general masses. On the other hand, investors are running scared and abandoning equities. What did investors actually do with all the money they pulled out? They chased the biggest bubble in the world.

So let's combine the equity outflows and bond inflows in one chart. We used one showing money market funds as well as they represent another outlet for "fear." Chris Ciovacco recently showed how rare the current "dash for cash" is and we felt money markets flows are a great indicator as well. When these are combined, we can see "euphoria" for sure in the chart, but it ain't for equities.

So our overall interpretation here is that fund flows suggest that investors are not showing signs of optimism related to a top and the stock market has higher to go. Any euphoria that we can see currently can be attributed to bonds and cash. We think "euphoria" will be reached in the stock market when we have the perfect trifecta of record bond outflows alongside record equity inflows and buybacks.

Still worried?

Well okay, we understand that investors tend to be skittish. We would recommend you turn off the relentless negativity that we can read today. But more importantly, focus on the fact that you are not buying the "stock market." While the markets may not be "cheap" overall, there are plenty of opportunities that are available. Stocks in the bottom quintile, for example, are cheap as they have ever been versus top quintile.

Value stocks overall are also about the cheapest they have ever gotten.

By focusing on the right companies investors can dramatically improve their odds. Our strategy includes focusing on undervalued companies that provide a significant amount of total returns from dividends and distributions, thereby reducing the risk of lower returns if price appreciation does not take place. In the decade of zero returns, there were a lot of undervalued stocks that did extremely well. These included technology stocks (QQQ) and REITs such as Realty Income (O), W.P. Carey (WPC). Even the broader energy sector was a stellar performer.

Data by YCharts

Today, by investing in the niche market consisting of income-producing, deep value stocks, investors have the opportunity to lock in yields of +9% for the very long term, and with upside potential. Just last week, we highlighted one such stock which is the GEO Group (GEO) with a yield of 14%. If you did not get a chance to read the report, please click here. This is one example of many such unique opportunities that markets offer today.

Investors can also buy the broader value indices that have substantially lagged the growth indices. The market continues to pay a large premium for growth vs. value. For example, iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) has substantially lagged the iShares S&P Growth ETF (IVW). Value stocks are very attractive today relative to growth stocks as depicted in the chart below.

We expect value to do better in the months ahead and investors should tilt their portfolio towards value to avoid buying the “hot” sectors. We would avoid low yielding government bonds as they have been the recipient of the hot-money flows.

Our investment strategy today consists of allocating 60% of our portfolio to stocks and 40% allocation to fixed income (preferred stocks, select higher yielding non-government bonds, and high-quality bond CEFs). Examples of solid fixed-income choices would be PIMCO Dynamic Credit Income Fund (PCI) and PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY).

This strategy consisting of 60% allocation to stocks, and 40% allocation to fixed income can significantly reduce the volatility of your portfolio, and generate a solid and consistent income.

Conclusion

The investing climate in some ways is similar to that seen in the late 90s. We are coming to a final peak, we do not think we are there just yet as the euphoria element is definitely missing. On the flip side, certain pockets of deep value such as mortgage REITs (REM) energy (XLE), midstream (AMLP), just to name a few, are at very low valuations. In some cases, even at lower valuations than we saw in the year 2000 and will likely provide high average returns for the next decade. Investors preparing to retire should focus on value in the market and dump those ETFs which buy the entire US market.

Source: Forbes

That is the biggest real risk out there as these ETFs hold stocks without discriminating for underlying value.

If you are an income investor, a winning strategy should include a focus on 'value investing' with an aim to position yourself into the highest dividend stocks value stocks, as overall some trade at the cheapest they have ever gotten.

Thanks for reading! If you liked this article, please scroll up and click "Follow" next to my name to receive our future updates.

High Dividend Opportunities, The #1 Service for Income Investors and Retirees We are the largest community of income investors and retirees with over +3500 members. Our aim is to generate high immediate income. We use our unique Income Method to generate strong returns regardless of market volatility, making retirement investing less stressful, more simple and straightforward. It's a win-win for you! Join us today, our model portfolio targeting 9-10% yield. Get up to 30% off your membership for the first year by taking a few simple steps. Please read our latest blog for all the details!



Disclosure: I am/we are long GEO, MIE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.