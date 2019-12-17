Is Global Growth Picking Up?

It's been a while since my latest market dispatch, mainly because nothing much seems to have changed. Equities are still doing great, and vol-sellers remain in charge, driving the VIX steadily towards single-digit territory. In fixed income, a war of attrition is at play. The front end is locked, but the long end can't decide whether to sell off. In preview, I think it will in due course, delivering the bear-steepener needed to sustain the burgeoning outperformance of value over growth - and cyclicals versus defensives - in equities. HSBC's bond bull extraordinaire, Steven Major, is sceptical, but even he admits that the long bond might be in for a bit of pain in the near term. I'll take that insofar as goes an endorsement for a self-proclaimed perma bond-bull. The devil as ever, however, is in the detail. Markets can probably be fairly certain that they have central banks exactly where they want them. Last week's performance by Powell suggests that the Fed is kicking back from the table, with a dovish bias. Apparently, the Fed now wants to see a "persistent" and "significant" increase in inflation before hiking rates. This sounds an awful lot like the message from the ECB and the BOJ, and while I concede the BOE is in a different situation, but I'd imagine that Carney's response to facing the economy next year will be to do nothing. He seems to be quite good at that.

