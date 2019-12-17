5 Small Cap REITs That Have All Returned Over 50% This Year

And there’s something quite possibly profitable in it too.

There’s something inspiring about knowing that it can be done.

There is something thrilling about seeing the unlikely happen.

“Everyone loves the underdog.”

That’s how a Men’s Journal article begins, only to contradict itself with the very next line. “The 15 Greatest Underdog Sports Stories of All Time” – which, incidentally, doesn’t include a date anywhere that I could find – continues with:

“Unless your beloved team is the favorite, few sports stories capture an audience’s attention like the plucky underdog who somehow, someway, reaches the pinnacle of their sport. Whether it’s an upstart team knocking off an established champion, or an unheralded athlete pulling off a massive upset over what looks like an unbeatable opponent, underdog stories can resonate for months, years, and decades – and inspire others to attempt the same astonishing feats. “Sometimes the best moments happen when [no one] is expecting them to – and that’s what makes upsets and [underdog] stories so magical.”

Nitpicking aside, it is a good list. I’m sure that, depending on how old you are, where you live, and what sports and sports teams you follow, you might make some revisions to it. But, again, it’s pretty solid, if perhaps a bit dated.

Read on to see what it includes…

The Underdog Takes All

I truly would like to know exactly when this article was written. Because I can think of a few other at least potential entries that have happened in the last few years.

Considering the article’s first example, it’s clear it was written after May 17, 2016. So it’s fairly recent. But as evidenced by the new decade right around the corner, a few months (or more) have passed since then.

Nonetheless, here’s the compilation:

Leicester City wins 2015-16 Premier League title

N.C. State defeats Houston for 1983 NCAA Championship

Rulon Gardner defeats Alexander Karelin at the 2000 Olympics

Greece wins the 2004 European Championship

Pittsburgh Pirates defeat New York Yankees, 1960 World Series

New Jersey Devils win the 1995 Stanley Cup

Holly Holm defeats Ronda Rousey in UFC 193 (2015)

Appalachian State beats Michigan (2003)

New England Patriots win Super Bowl XXXVI

Buster Douglas defeats Mike Tyson (1990)

Villanova defeats Georgetown for 1985 NCAA Championship

New York Jets defeat the Baltimore Colts in Super Bowl III

New York Mets win the 1969 World Series

New York Giants defeat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLII

The Miracle on Ice (1980).

So there we go. What do you think? Feel free to comment about what you’d add or remove down below.

As I said before, it’s open to interpretation.

What isn’t is the appeal of the underdog. As the article itself admits, there are people out there who will root against “the little guy” – particularly those who want the other individual or team or party or concept to win.

But there is something thrilling about seeing the unlikely happen. There’s something inspiring about knowing that it can be done.

And there’s something quite possibly profitable in it too.

Holly Holm defeats Ronda Rousey in UFC 193

Small And Scrappy

Despite the topic we started this article out with, I’m not talking about sports bets.

I’m talking about small-cap stocks. Small-cap real estate investment trust (or REITs) stocks, to be specific.

It’s true that small companies don’t always make it big. They don’t always make it at all, in fact. They fall or they fail or they reach a certain ceiling or they’re bought up by a bigger entity… one of those corporations with the best resources to work with, from size, to resources, to connections…

The ones more investors know about and are comfortable putting their money into. The very opposite of underdogs.

I get that. Truly. And you should be holding a wide spread of those institutions in your portfolios, for the record.

Even so, every success story has to start out small at some point. And it can be a whole lot more financially meaningful to get in early on that kind of upward development. Buying in sooner than later can mean doubling – tripling or even quadrupling – the profits you could expect from corporations that already achieved public prominence.

That’s why I always have my eyes open for small-cap companies that can go the distance. There’s more risk involved this way, I know. There’s no guarantee we’ll find ourselves enriched through the process. (Not that there ever is one when push comes to shove.)

Yet with a healthy amount of research – something we do with every single company we recommend anyway – we can weed out the unlikely from the likely to succeed… setting ourselves up for potentially outsized gains we wouldn’t have gotten otherwise.

I don’t know about you, but I like the sound of that. It’s why I’m detailing the small collection of small-cap REITs down below.

Tell me what you think about ‘em…

CatchMark Timber (CTT): +65.02% YTD

% Owned in Small Cap Portfolio: 5.6%

Current Price: $11.51

P/FFO: 16.79x

Dividend Yield: 4.69%

Payout Ratio: 85%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.000

Current Recommendation: Buy

Although CatchMark has soared by over 62% year-to-date, we maintain a Buy.

We have always viewed timberland exposure as a great uncorrelated asset play. And we prefer CatchMark over its peers because it doesn’t invest in manufacturing facilities.

It’s also considered the only “pure play” timber REIT out there. The company focuses entirely on investing in and managing timberlands and doesn’t undertake volatile land development or manufacturing.

Although we’ve downgraded CatchMark from a Strong Buy to a Buy, we believe there’s still potential price appreciation in the low double-digit range.

We maintain a Buy with a Fair Value price of $12. And we believe that the lower payout ratio and southern U.S. exposure provides this pick with durable advantages over its peers.

Shares yield 4.7%, and we have around 5.6% invested in the Small Cap Portfolio.

Investors Real Estate (IRET): +57.7%

% Owned in Small Cap Portfolio: Sold position October 2019

Current Price: $73.95

P/FFO: 18.31x

Dividend Yield: 3.79%

Payout Ratio: 67.89%

R.I.N.O. Score: 3.045

Current Recommendation: Hold

We saw well over a year ago that Investors Real Estate was poised to profit, recognizing that simplification would move the needle. Around a year ago, we wrote that the REIT “has one last deal to do before the company becomes a “pure play” apartment REIT and that is to liquidate the MOB portfolio."

By selling off its medical office buildings for $417 million, IRET has since removed its previous complexity overhang. It then could settle into becoming a pure-play multifamily REIT.

In the latest quarter, the company grew core funds from operations (FFO) per share by 15% year-over-year. That was driven by strong 5.3% same-store net operating income (NOI) growth and an improved weighted average cost of capital (WACC).

IRET was able to lower the average cost of debt 40 basis points (bps) from Q3-18 to Q3-19… while increasing the length of average maturities by 1.5 years.

Year-to-date, core FFO was $2.76 per diluted share compared to $2.49 for the first nine months of 2018 – an increase of 11%. Given the rapid price appreciation, we have lowered our rating to a Hold however. And we’ve sold our own shares in the Small Cap Portfolio.

Landmark Infrastructure (LMRK): +55.6%

% Owned in Small Cap Portfolio: Sold position August 2019

Current Price: $16.40

P/FFO: 14.35x

Dividend Yield: 8.96%

Payout Ratio: 113.10%

R.I.N.O. Score: 2.800

Current Recommendation: Spec Buy

Typical to many small cap stocks, Landmark Infrastructure shares have been volatile, as analysts and investors fear outsized yields and payout ratios.

Although it’s not considered a REIT, its partnership model provides investors with comparable tax-advantages by eliminating unrelated business taxable income – otherwise known as UBTI – and simplifying its state income tax filings for unit holders.

Landmark recently adopted adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) as a REIT-centric earnings metric. And management has discussed the possibility of internalizing management in the future.

We are bullish with this technology-powered pick. The company has recently shifted its strategy to deploying capital into its infrastructure developments – which should drive more accretion and higher organic growth.

These “smart poles” are examples of FlexGridTM, designed for macro, mini-macro, and small cell deployments that support:

4G/5G

Internet of things (IoT)

Carrier densification needs

Private LTE networks

Other wireless solutions.

Investors may have been disappointed with the lack of progress in its distribution coverage ratio – which was 114% based on AFFO – and development projects in the third quarter. We wouldn’t blame them for it, especially factoring in the strong unit price run-up heading into the earnings call.

But given the 15% price decline, we have decided to move Landmark Infrastructure from a Hold back to a Buy recommendation. Shares are now trading at $16.40 with a 9% dividend yield.

Arbor Realty Trust (ABR): +54.20% YTD

% Owned in Small Cap Portfolio: 4.9%

Current Price: $14.14

P/FFO: 10.57x

Dividend Yield: 8.49%

Payout Ratio: 81%

R.I.N.O. Score: N/A

Current Recommendation: Buy (Watch)

We included Arbor Realty in our REIT research last year in an article where we explained that, “One reason we find Arbor attractive is its successful dividend growth history.”

Arbor had just integrated its agency business, and we recognized this would provide a catalyst for increasing earnings and dividends. At first, Arbor had purposely chosen to be very conservative in growing its dividend. But, based on significant growth, it’s been accelerating.

On November 1, the company declared a cash dividend of $0.30 per share – its third consecutive quarterly increase, and an 11% jump from a year ago. Arbor’s significant growth continues to increase the run rate of core earnings, making it more likely that this commercial mREIT can continue to grow its dividend.

In Q3-19, the company generated AFFO of $42.4 million, or $0.36 per share. And its annualized return on average common equity was 15%.

We have around 4.9% exposure in Arbor in the Small Cap Portfolio. Given the strong price appreciation, we have moved the recommendation to a Buy Watch. This seems to make the most sense since our 2020 year-end Target Price has moved from $14.50 to $15.

Hannon Armstrong (HASI): +49.90%

% Owned in Small Cap Portfolio: Sold position August 1

Current Price: $31.16

P/FFO: 12.29x

Dividend Yield: 4.30%

Payout Ratio: 52%

R.I.N.O. Score: N/A

Current Recommendation: Hold

Hannon Armstrong is perhaps one of the most misunderstood REITs in our coverage spectrum. Yet we completely recognize the power behind this clean energy landlord.

Since our first article on HASI – on February 13, 2015, where we officially recommended it – shares have surged by 104%. With dividends added, they’ve returned 172%, or 22% annualized).

The power behind HASI is its strong sources of revenue, in which the company aggregates assets in multiple categories, all pertaining to clean energy real estate projects. In Q3-19, it generated core earnings of $0.38 per share and year-over-year growth of 6% per share.

Year-to-date, HASI has closed on $810 million of transactions and is on track to close over $1 billion of investments in 2019. The credit quality of the portfolio remains strong, with the vast majority of its customers enjoying investment-grade ratings.

Given the healthy price increase, we sold our position in the Small Cap Portfolio in August. And we currently maintain a Hold due to valuation.

Since Inception: January 2016

The Small Cap Portfolio currently consists of 20 companies and 12 property sectors. Here’s a snapshot of its diversification:

Since inception in January 2016, it’s returned 36.6% annualized. We encourage that kind of growth by continuing to scour the REIT universe for mispriced small cap shares… utilizing fundamental analysis to filter out the companies worthy of ownership.

Peter Lynch, one of the most successful fund managers of all time, attributed his success to identifying small companies that many investors weren’t paying attention to. In his book One up on Wall Street, he made the case for investing in such opportunities:

"Look for small companies that are already profitable and have proven that their concept can be replicated. Big companies have small moves. Small companies have big moves."

You just have to know which small companies have it in them.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ABR, CTT, HASI, LMRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.