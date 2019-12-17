The Home Depot Needs To Be On Your Christmas List

The company has been investing heavily into their stores, supply chain, and employees. By the end of next year the company will have invested $5 billion.

I recently added The Home Depot, Inc. (HD) to my retirement portfolio. Home Depot has long been a popular investment choice for those looking to add dividend growth to their portfolio.

Over the course of the past five years, the HD board has increased the annual dividend an average of 21.5% each year. This is exactly the type of dividend growth I am looking to add, and at current stock levels, I see HD as a great add to any portfolio.

As you can see from the chart above, Home Depot investors have enjoyed great success in the past five years, double the S&P 500 returns during the same span.

However, over the past few weeks, HD issued Q3 earnings that fell short, they revised down their 2019 guidance, and just this past week issued 2020 guidance that was below analysts’ expectations. This has resulted in a pullback from the 52-weeks highs we saw just a few months back, but I believe it presents a buying opportunity for this home improvement leader.

As such, let’s take a look at why I believe The Home Depot needs to be on your investing Christmas list these holidays.

Q3 Earnings Results

The Home Depot recently released Q3 earnings that were a disappointment to investors, causing the stock to fall 11% since the release. Investors were not only disappointed with the revenue miss during the quarter but also more importantly the comparable sales miss was pretty substantial. Before we dive into the details too much, let’s first take a look at HD’s most recent earnings results compared to those a year ago.

Same-store sales growth of 3.6% was not only well below results from a year ago, which came in at 5.5%, but analysts’ consensus estimate for this quarter was 4.6%. Operating margins and gross margins also saw pressure during the quarter as well, which executives pointed toward current investments and continued shrink issues related primarily to theft as being the primary culprits.

Here is a look at same-store sales growth the past few years, by quarter.

Earnings of $2.53 per share came in ahead of analysts’ expectations of $2.52 per share for the quarter. Revenues of $27.22 billion missed analysts’ expectations of $27.53 billion for the quarter. On the Q3 HD earnings call, CEO Craig Menear explained that investments in IT systems, stores, and supply chain led to the miss.

"We are largely on track with these investments and have seen positive results, but some of the benefits anticipated for fiscal 2019 will take longer to realize than our initial assumptions,” CEO Craig Menear.

However you look at it, the past few quarters have not been the best for the company, which has in large part led to the downturn in the stock price. The weird part about all of it is the fact that the housing market has been good for the company, lumber prices have not been an issue, and weather has been good, so really, the reason for the poor performance was primarily internal, which is not something we are accustomed to hearing from HD. This company has been the blueprint for running a company efficiently.

The company is heavily investing in the business and expected many of these investments to be completed in 2019, but that has not been the case, which is part of what held the company down these past few quarters. We know once these investments are completed and we start seeing the benefits, it will only be positive for the company moving forward.

2020 Guidance

This past week The Home Depot had their Investor and Analyst Conference during which they went into detail about how they view 2020. In calculating their 2020 guidance, the company noted their estimates are geared towards the current state of the US consumer, which is healthy, and a stable housing environment.

The US consumer is healthy in large part due to unemployment being at the lowest levels in 50+ years and confidence remains high heading into the new year. However, GDP is expected to grow 1.8% in 2020, which is much slower than we are accustomed to in the past few years.

In terms of housing, the company will not see some of the tailwinds they have seen in the past, but the industry has stabilized. Pricing has stabilized and interest rates are still low, but inventory remains an issue for the industry. One of the two data points the company looks at in terms of the housing industry is the fact that 50% of homes are older than 40 years of age, and older homes tend to need more improvements done.

The second data point they look at within housing is the fact that homeowners have more capacity to spend on their homes than ever before. The value of homeowner equity has more than doubled over the last eight years and is at an all-time high. The combination of higher equity, strong US consumer, and aging housing should bode well for the company in 2020.

Without further ado, here is the 2020 guidance the company issued at their investor conference.

Sales Growth: 3.5% to 4%

Sales: $114 billion to $114.5 billion

Operating Margin: 14%

ROIC: 45%

The forecast the company gave was less than what analysts expected for the year. Executives tempered their sales targets for the year due to a cooling economy reflecting the slower growth in GDP. The lower operating margin forecast is being attributed to higher theft from stores, which the company has been working with local authorities to help fix.

Separating Themselves As Industry Leaders

The Home Depot has long been the industry leader for good reason as they have been a blueprint for companies to follow in terms of efficient and effective operating policies. The company has only one true competitor in the space, that being Lowe’s (LOW). Lowe’s has actually outperformed HD during 2019 by 5%, as they have been undergoing a restructuring under new CEO Marvin Ellison which has been seeing positive results.

That being said, HD did not sit around and sing their own praises, instead, they launched the One Home Depot strategy in 2018, which is a three-year accelerated investment program to position itself as One Home Depot. This One Home Depot strategy is intended to create an interconnected shopping experience allowing customers to seamlessly blend the digital and physical worlds.

Here is a look at the One Home Depot strategy when it was originally announced in 2018.

You can get a better understanding of the strategy, but an interesting note is the 2020 financial targets the company had a few years ago. The company expected sales growth to be closer to 4.5% to 6% rather than the 3.5% to 4% sales guidance they recently gave. In addition, they expected operating margins to be closer to 14.4% to 15% rather than the 14% they recently guided.

Investments have not come to fruition as fast as management had planned, but the fact is they are investing in the business for the long term. During the Q3 earnings call, management noted that approximately 50% of investment dollars were targeted to leverage the advantages they have with convenient locations, addressing customer pain points and to deliver a great interconnected experience. Through Q3, approximately 60% of U.S. stores have a new look and feel. The company has addressed a customer need through an enhanced installed mobile navigation experience.

Richard McPhail, CFO, noted that by the end of next year, the company will have invested $5 billion into their stores, $2.5 billion in technology and will be on track to invest $1.2 billion into their supply chain network.

One of the advantages the company has is the fact that 90% of the U.S. population lives within 10 miles of a Home Depot store. The company has made great strides with their e-commerce buy online, pickup in store, which has been very popular with consumers and pros. For online orders, 50% of these sales are picked up at store locations. In fact, the company has grown online sales by approximately $1 billion in each of the last 6 years, making HD the fifth largest e-commerce operation in the United States. This is a testament to the company’s interconnected retail strategy.

The company also makes a point and takes great pride in investing in their employees. One fun fact for you: Over 90% of store leaders began their careers as The Home Depot lead associates. The company is looking to invest more than a million hours per year over the next 5 years in training and development opportunities. The company views their associates as competitive advantages and they are key to providing an exceptional customer experience.

The fact of the matter is the company is changing with their consumer through innovation of their store locations by enhancing digitization and investing in their first-class supply chain. The company is also investing in their employees to help set them apart from others within the industry.

Valuation

Turning our attention to valuation, HD shares have long traded at a premium when it comes to the market or industry. Back in October of this year, just a few months ago, HD shares were trading at an earnings multiple over 23x. This was at a time when the stock hit a new 52-week high of $239, which is $27 more than where shares are currently trading.

Now that the disappointment from Q3 and 2020 guidance has passed, shares are trading at an earnings multiple of 21x. Over the course of the past five years, HD shares have traded at an average earnings multiple of 22.5x, suggesting shares are now trading at a discount. Looking at the forward earnings multiple, HD shares are trading below 20x forward earnings.

Current trading levels seem to be about fair value given where we stand in the economic cycle. The company will be facing many more headwinds than they have in the past, but due to being the industry leader and the changes they are making on the digital front, a premium to the market as a whole seems reasonable.

Investor Takeaway

In conclusion, we still believe in the home improvement leader going forward despite the recent slip in earnings and disappointing guidance from last week's investor conference. However, the company is going through a transition of sorts in which they are investing heavily in the business to revamp their supply chain and enhance their One Home Depot strategy to more formally digitize the business.

The company will not have as many tailwinds in their favor going forward, but they still have a stabilizing housing industry to work off of, which we stated that 50% of homes are now over the age of 40 which should increase the demand for home improvement projects.

Another reason we believe in this home improvement retailer is due to homeowner equity being at an all-time high.

In addition to all this, the company has long been known for their dividend growth. As I stated in the beginning, the company has raised their dividend an average of 21.5% per year over the past five years. As the stock currently trades, the dividend yield stands at 2.57%. Over the course of the past five years, HD has traded with a dividend yield of 2.01%, also suggesting the stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot has long been an industry leader, and for good reason, they have performed at a high level for a number of years and I do not expect for that to slow down any time soon. The economy plays a big role in the company’s success, but I believe in the HD management team to weather any storm like they have done so brilliantly in the past.

Note: I hope you all enjoyed the article and found it informative.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

