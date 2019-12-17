Ipsen Is Highly Undervalued In This Price Range Due To Palovarotene Hold

Stock is undervalued and has strong growth potential to elevate the price in the long term. Fundamentals also remain solid.

Palovarotene is on hold, but Ipsen is about to grow either way. The company delivered strong double-digit sales growth for the third quarter of 2019.

Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Michal Kalisiak as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA PREMIUM. Click here to find out more »

Company

Ipsen (Euronext: IPN; ADR: OTCPK:IPSEY OTCPK:IPSEF) is a €7.045 billion market cap french biopharmaceutical company that specializes in the research, development, manufacturing and marketing of medications. The drugmaker's sales are distributed all over the world (over 115 countries) with Europe on top – 53.9% of sales. Sales are divided into two categories: Speciality Drugs, which are responsible for 86.5%, and Consumer Healthcare Products, which are responsible for 13.5%. Ipsen is a company focused on innovation and Speciality Drugs in the area of Oncology, Neuroscience and Rare Diseases.

Clementia Pharmaceuticals and its Palovarotene

Earlier this year, Ipsen agreed to buy U.S. Clementia Pharmaceuticals in a deal worth up to $1.31 billion. Clementia has a key drug called Palovarotene that is being tested for treatment of two bone disorders: fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and multiple osteochondromas (MO). They were hoping to get full regulatory approval in first quarter of 2020.

It was supposed to be a complementary drug of BLU-782, which Ipsen has worldwide license agreement for the development and commercialization with Blueprint Medicines Corporation.

What is BLU-782? It's also a drug under clinical development. It selectively targets the mutant FOP receptor and - just like Palovarotene - was granted Fast Track Designation by FDA.

Below are the current developments in FOP:

Source: ifopa.org

As Ipsen CEO David Meek said:

"Our strategy has been to build a leading Rare Diseases franchise, and through the recent acquisition of Clementia, we gained a first-in-class asset in palovarotene. Now, with the addition of Blueprint Medicines' BLU-782, we have two strong complementary drug candidates. We will continue to develop and deliver valuable treatments for patients around the world living with FOP and other rare diseases."

Friday plunge reasons

Last Friday, the stock got hit as much as 25% at the lowest point as FDA suspended trials of Palovarotene in patients under 14 on safety concerns. As announced in Ipsen's statement:

"Partial clinical hold is effective immediately for the pediatric population under the age of 14 was issued for studies conducted under IND120181 and IND135403 evaluating the investigational drug candidate palovarotene for the chronic treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva (FOP) and multiple osteochondromas (MO), respectively. The partial clinical hold applies to the pediatric population (patients under the age of 14 years) currently participating in the Phase 2 (PVO-1A-202/204 and PVO-2A-201) and Phase 3 (PVO-1A-301) studies in all clinical sites at global level. The FDA is allowing the studies to continue to treat patients 14 years of age and older."

And the reasons:

"The partial clinical hold was issued following recent safety reports submitted by the company to the FDA of cases of early growth plate closure in pediatric patients with FOP treated with palovarotene. The FDA has placed the studies on partial clinical hold pending review of additional details regarding these events and plans to issue additional requests for information within the next 30 days. Although no serious adverse events (SAEs) related to early growth plate closure in the MO study have been reported to date, this study has been included in this hold due to the occurrence of these events with chronic dosing in the FOP program. Since the MO study is a primarily pediatric study with the upper age of enrollment at 14 years, all subjects currently participating in the study will have interruption of treatment until further notice and no new patients will be enrolled while the partial clinical hold is in effect."

Ongoing status of Ipsen's Palovarotene:

Source: Ipsen S.A. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

On Friday, investors reacted with panic, sending the stock to levels seen in 2017. It created a great buying opportunity at the same time. I bought some shares around 22.5 USD.

Risks

Regulatory submission for Palovarotene for episodic FOP was expected in Q1 in the U.S, followed by the EU and worldwide. Soon the early access program was about to begin globally with an expected quick ramp. It seems it is not going to happen as expected. Additionally, Ipsen is under pressure to prepare for competition from cheap generic versions of its lead product - Somatuline. However, the bad news end here.

Germany is the first EU5 country that launched the octreotide generic of Ipsen's Somatuline. So far there is no impact on price and volume of Somatuline which continues to grow, but Ipsen sees a little impact on drug price in the future accompanied by minimal patient switch to other generics when they start to appear.

Valuation, earnings and fundamentals

Company’s fundamentals remain strong. Results indicated in below chart show steady and solid growth year over year, accompanied by net margin and operating margin percentage growth.

Source: Author’s chart

Ipsen can be considered as a dividend growth company with a dividend of 0.28 USD per share this year (1.29% yield) and an easily managed payout ratio - the median is 40% during the past 13 years. Currently it's 21%.

Source: Author’s chart

Debt/cap is 15%, and as a value investor, I like those numbers low. That is the case here.

Investing in IPSEY (which is an ADR of Euronext: IPN) Euronext requires paying attention to forex. As EUR/USD is quite low, it’s an advantage for American investors to invest now.

During the past 13 years, the median of Ipsen’s PE ratio was 23.52. Currently it is 17.33, which indicates a strong bargain shown below:

Source: FastGraphs

After Friday's plunge, the stock was downgraded by 7 analysts. Current average target price is 112.91 EUR. It means it’s around 30 USD for IPSEY (22 USD now) - that equals 35% upside.

As of 12.10.19, analysts' ratings: Buy: 5; Outperform: 2; Hold: 7; Underperform: 2; Sell: 0.

Speciality Care shows double-digit growth YTD, as total in Q3 2019 Group sales grew 14.5%.

Source: Ipsen S.A. 2019 Q3 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Recent pipeline also looks solid:

Source: Ipsen

Conclusion

Investors overreacted last Friday, which, I believe, created a great opportunity to buy some shares at a discounted price. Intrinsic value of the company seems to be much higher as Ipsen is expected to keep growing and adding new drugs to the market. I'm a buyer at this price range.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IPSEY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.