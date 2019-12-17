Teladoc Had Further To Run

While the shares are not cheap, there is a considerable amount of operational leverage and cash flow has moved into the black.

The company has multiple avenues for growth, not only adding clients but especially increasing services which increases up-sell opportunities and visits.

Teladoc Health is the market leader in the burgeoning virtual healthcare market, which is in the early innings of its growth trajectory.

Teladoc Health (TDOC) is the biggest virtual (on-line) healthcare provider. Given the cost and speed advantages of virtual healthcare, this is a rapidly growing market.

We described the business model of Teladoc Health in an earlier article this year and came away quite impressed with the growth opportunities. Indeed, the company has produced another stellar quarter (Q3) and increased revenue guidance for the year:

And while the GAAP operational numbers are still quite red, their adjusted EBITDA is already into black territory.

Growth

Q3 revenue was $137.97M (+24.3% y/y) which beat expectations by $1.51M. Apart from a small acquisition (Medicine Direct) this was the first quarter where the growth is almost entirely organic.

There was a big beat in GAAP EPS which came in at -$0.28, a beat of $0.12 but almost all ($0.11) of this was the result of a one-time non-cash tax benefit.

Where does the growth come from (10-Q):

From the November IR presentation:

Growth is increased through:

Increase in members through additional clients

Increase fees

Increase in visits

Increase in utilization

Increase in services offered

Its B2B segment is the largest, adding clients like US Healthcare Plans, Medicare Advantage, Hospitals or International clients will increase membership fees (on a PMPM, per-member per-month) basis. There are a few (albeit large, like Aetna) clients with visit fee-only contracts, but they are not the rule.

The company also has a B2C (or D2C as the company prefers) segment which serves individual consumers directly, although mostly through partners like CVS, now in more than 39 states.

In Q3, some 17M people gained access to the company's services with UnitedHealthcare (NYSE:UNH) as the largest Q3 onboarding customer, as a third of their 15M members gained access.

Increasing utilization and PMPM fees are great ways to improve results, but one has to keep in mind that the PMPM weakens temporarily after the onboarding of big new customers, like has happened in Q1 and Q3 this year (one can see the huge increases in net adds and the dampening effect on PMPM in the right-hand part of the graph below, from the November IR presentation):

See for instance how recent big addition UnitedHealthcare (15M potential users) is ramping up slowly, with 500K members now using Teladoc's services.

Management argued during the Q3CC that corrected for the effect PMPM would be at $1.07, but we see it gradually recover (unless there are new big additions). The PMPM rate also depends on through what channel the customer has been brought in and what type of customer it is (Q3CC):

The PMPM is one thing for a health plan, but when we sell through the broker channel for example, the PMPM that we have there is multiples of what you see in the health plan that's a channel for us. So, I would say think of us as a diverse portfolio of channels with different PMPMs.

Visits were up 45% in Q3 (y/y) and individuals with visit-only access increased to 19M. Visits from paid US members grew 42% to 622K, increasing the utilization rate to 8% (+17bp y/y).

Note also the following (Q3CC):

we're seeing the strongest visit growth amongst our largest populations with multiple clinical specialties, which experienced a 59% increase in visit volume over the same quarter last year.

This suggests important economies of scope in the business model, so it's important to increase the breadth of services. Indeed (Q3CC):

And so we're seeing increased visits per user. And then lastly, as you think about those new products and services that we bring to market, they frequently are stickier or create more visits per user.

This is exactly what the company is doing, and it regularly introduces new services, like this quarter Teladoc Medical Experts and lately personalized nutrition advice. New services:

Opens up new avenues for attracting new clients.

Opens up cross-selling and up-selling opportunities to existing customers.

Improves the platform's value and competitive position by offering clients a more comprehensive package.

Increases the utilization rate.

Internationally, the company entered the Spanish-speaking market with the $352 million acquisition of Advance Medical, the French market with the acquisition of Medicin Direct and the launch of the Canadian Telemedicine program, which is seamless with the US program it entered the Canadian market.

Competitive position

The company's main selling points are speed and cost. Visits (at least those in the US) are scheduled with an average time of 10 minutes and have a significant average cost advantage. From the 2018 10-K:

We commissioned Veracity Analytics, an independent healthcare data analytics company, to perform a study of several Clients representing nearly two million of our Members as of the end of 2016. To date, we believe this is the most comprehensive study of its kind and the findings remain valid based on our experience with our Clients. The study found that these Clients saved $472 on average per general medical visit when its Members received healthcare through Teladoc Health instead of receiving healthcare in other settings for the same diagnosis.

But these are advantages that, to various extents, hold for all virtual care providers so what distinguishes Teladoc from the competition?

Scale - it's the largest virtual provider

Scope - it has the broadest product portfolio, management argues this is very difficult to replicate for competitors.

Management also argued (Q3CC):

we are really the only one who activates and writes membership engagement and that really helps the returns for our clients

There are a host of new competitors that offer solutions for a particular field (back pain, obesity, diabetes, etc.) but management notes (Q3CC):

We're seeing quite frankly quite a bit of vendor fatigue, especially employer clients who have one of each of the things that you just described and they're uncoordinated and they have to deal with each one of those vendors and so they prefer to come to us for a holistic solution. So you talk about musculoskeletal, we have a partnership with Telespine which gets delivered through our interface in a seamless experience.

The latter also indicates a nice opportunity partnering with these specialist providers and it's not the only one they have (Q3CC):

Our partnership with Vida, where we're going to bring a seamless program to market, through our interface is really resonating with our clients and prospects, because it has the promise of being a virtual multi-specialty practice combined with a virtual center of excellence, all wrapped into one and kind of obviates the need for all of those individual point solutions. And we've been pretty methodical about building out all the various components of that or partnering or acquiring for them where we see that it's appropriate.

Guidance

From the earnings PR:

For the fourth-quarter 2019, we expect: Total revenue to be in the range of $149 million to $153 million.

EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(9) million to $(5) million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $11.5 million to $15.5 million.

Total U.S. paid membership to be approximately 35 million members and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 19 million individuals.

Total visits to be between 1.0 million and 1.2 million.

Net loss per share, based on 72.5 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(0.37) and $(0.31). For the full-year 2019, we have updated our expectations as follows: Total revenue to be in the range of $546 million to $550 million.

EBITDA loss to be in the range of $(45) million to $(41) million.

Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of positive $28 million to $32 million.

Total U.S. paid membership to be approximately 35 million members and visit-fee-only access to be available to approximately 19 million individuals.

Total visits to be between 3.9 million to 4.1 million.

Net loss per share, based on 71.9 million weighted average shares outstanding, to be between $(1.49) and $(1.43).

The revenue (now $546M 550M from $538M-545M) and non-GAAP EBITDA (now $28M-32M from $27M-33M) and total visits (now 3.9M-4.1M from 3.7M-4.0M) were all increased.

Margins

There is some seasonality in gross margin as the flu season increases visits in the product mix. The operational metrics are in GAAP, however (Q3CC):

When non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization, stock compensation, as well as one-time acquisition-related costs are eliminated, adjusted operating expenses are $86.1 million or 62% of total revenue compared to $70.5 million or 64% of third quarter 2018 revenue.

This suggests considerable operational leverage. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $9M, up from $6.3M a year ago.

Cash

Cash flows are improving with the revenue growth and operational leverage, and are already well into the black.

The company has $490.9M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments, a sequential improvement of $18M. Total debt is $562.5M, consisting of two convertible notes; the $275M, 3% convertible note that matures at the end of 2022 and the $287.5M 1.38% note that matures in 2025.

The cash flow should slow the dilution, although most of this is the result of acquisitions.

Valuation

Analysts expect losses of $1.43 per share this year falling to $1.09 next year.

Conclusion

Teladoc is the market leader in virtual healthcare, a market that given the cost and convenience advantages, is likely to display a healthy growth for years to come.

The company is growing revenues in the mid 20s, it's benefiting from economies of scale and scope and increased utilization. With gross margins at nearly 70% and operational leverage kicking in, the financials are set to improve substantially over the next couple of years.

Given the substantial multiple on the shares, it will have to deliver on financial metrics as the shares are not cheap. It's what you pay for a market leader in a growth sector but given the fact that cash flow is now positive, things should get better here.

