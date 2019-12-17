Nasdaq Struggling To Keep Up With Competition

Valuations and profit margins are extremely high for all exchanges and increased competition in 2020 will likely depress both.

The Financial Exchange industry has been the only high-performance financial industry following the 2008 crisis.

To most economic trends there is an exception. One major trend over the past decade has been the general underperformance of financial stocks compared to the broader market. The exception has been the financial exchanges and data provider industry. These companies include Nasdaq (NDAQ), CME Group (CME), the CBOE (CBOE), and the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE).

As you can see below, they have all outperformed the S&P 500 by a considerable margin in recent years:

Data by YCharts

Interestingly, the revenue of most of these companies has not actually grown too much, particularly for CME and Nasdaq. Of course, they have access to, and understanding of the market. Thus, they have turned their focus toward consistently raising their dividends (which investors love today) and have positioned themselves as "data providers" which allows them the flare of a high-growth technology company as opposed to another "Financial Institution."

Looking at the data, it seems that most exchanges have only marginally grown their operating business. As I mentioned, revenue growth has been limited and data analytics sales have made up the bulk of revenue growth for older firms like Nasdaq. Unfortunately, the high margins on the data business will almost certainly decline over the coming years considering barriers to entry into that industry are not very high.

In fact, as witnessed by the ongoing broker "fee wars," I would argue that operating margins across the industry will decline. Many new exchanges are being introduced that are looking to undercut the competition. Indeed, it seems that technological improvements may be antiquating the underlying business model of financial exchanges as a whole.

The reality is that exchanges that are struggling to grow revenue are almost doomed to lose it. While I'm bearish on the exchange industry, Nasdaq (NDAQ) is seemingly in the worst position both competitively and financially.

A Look At Comparative Fundamentals

To begin, take a look at the quarterly revenue and operating cash flow of each of the major exchanges:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, ICE has made considerable inroads due to its NYSE acquisition. ICE and CME are now generating far higher operating cash flows which have been increasing at a very rapid pace in recent years while Nasdaq has muddled along.

Nasdaq is also struggling to keep pace with margins. While margins are falling across the industry, they are falling most clearly in Nasdaq's gross profits:

Data by YCharts

More on this in the next section, but it seems clear that margins are likely to fall considerably for these companies over the next few years due to increased innovation and potential fee regulation.

Despite poor growth and negative recent margin growth, valuations have been consistently expanding for each of these companies. Valuation expansion has been particularly alarming for Nasdaq as shown below:

Data by YCharts

Put simply, this means Nasdaq has failed to grow its revenue and earnings at the same pace as its stock price. Valuations have been roughly flat for ICE and CBOE since they have increased profits and market share.

In Nasdaq's defense, it has the lowest current forward PE ratio at 21X. Take a look at the historical data below:

Data by YCharts

That said, such high valuations do not seem to line up with the underlying growth rates of any of these companies. Nasdaq has grown its operating income roughly 3-5% per year which is quite low compared to peers. Some investors may expect more growth over the coming year, but the reality is that competition is growing in the areas where Nasdaq generates the bulk of its income.

Bearish Industry Changes In 2020

The past decade has seen extreme cost-cutting automation across the exchange and brokerage industries as witnessed by the demise of the open-outcry system. Costs have fallen the most for information services (data sales), and market services which constitute a total of 68% of Nasdaq's revenue and have ~60% operating margins.

I do not necessarily believe sales volume will decline for either of those core businesses, but that competition will depress margins. As one example, selling stock price historical data used to be a major business, today it is extremely easy to acquire such data for free. In fact, the privately-owned IEX exchange gives unlimited stock price data for free (as well as quite a bit of other in-depth data that used to be very expensive).

The exchange/financial data industry has been able to lower costs via automation without lowering prices. This is illustrated in the drop in Nasdaq's COGS despite growing revenue:

Data by YCharts

The major exchanges are concerned they will be forced to lower prices. Nasdaq, ICE, and CBOE sued the SEC early this year to try to block an experiment that would test whether the SEC should restrict rebates and cap trade fees. In my opinion, they would only block such an experiment if they knew it would conclude against their best interests. In other words, they are fighting to stop an inevitable decline in fees.

While the SEC's effort may have been in vain considering it could be considered government overreach in court, the exchanges cannot stop competition from growing. In 2020, the number of U.S exchanges is expected to increase from 13 (fewer when you account for merged exchanges) to 16. One new exchange, Miami International Holdings, is planning to price 40% below their cheapest competitor today. The upcoming MEMX exchange also appears to have similar motivations.

As demonstrated in the brokerage industry following the rise of Robinhood, technological progress has lowered the barriers to entry and operating costs of financial services. Considering Nasdaq is already appearing to struggle with competition, they will likely be hit the hardest by this change.

The Bottom Line: Don't Let Dividends Fool You

One of the major reasons for Nasdaq's strong and steady performance has been the company's effort to consistently raise dividends. This is illustrated below:

Data by YCharts

Many investors and fundamentally-focused quant strategies buy companies with increasing dividends and often fail to account for increasing payout ratios as well as other fundamental factors. The reality is that Nasdaq cannot increase its dividend much more without a significant improvement in fundamentals.

The reality is that the company's revenue growth and margins will likely contract in 2020 due to increased competition and potential regulations. I expect this to be particularly problematic for their "Market services" (36% of revenue) and "Information services" (31% of revenue) operating segments that have the highest operating margins (57% and 64% respectively). "Market technology" which has an 18% margin and 13% revenue share is probably intact as well as "Corporate services" (mainly IPOs) which has a 36% margin and accounts for 20% of revenue. Still, this means that over 90% of operating could be hurt. (Note: Data is from Q3 Presentation)

Despite these large risks, Nasdaq is still priced like a high-growth technology stock. It is cheaper than its peers, but unless significant changes are made, it will likely be hit the hardest by competition. Because NDAQ's price has strong upward momentum, I will refrain from shorting the stock, but I believe it is a "sell" going into the new decade for those who are long.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.