Wirecard: The Thriller Of The Year

To say it has been a wild and turbulent year for Wirecard investors is an understatement.

To say it has been a wild and turbulent year for Wirecard (OTCPK:WRCDF, OTCPK:WCAGY) investors is an understatement with the stock starting off the year with a precipitous fall, shedding 50% of its market cap, in early February following continuous allegations by the Financial Times regarding Wirecard's accounting practices and other seemingly suspicious activities.

Source: Onvista.de

The wild ride continued with the stock moving up and down sharply throughout the year as new allegations and short positions alternated with better than expected earnings and guidance and Wirecard rebuffing all these allegations.

Source: Wirecard

As the year comes to a close, the Financial Times shot again at Wirecard, this time accusing the German fintech of illegal surveillance and manipulating its cash generation. Let's review what is going on and how we can put it into perspective.

What is going on at Wirecard?

Two months after the latest set of allegations by the Financial Times (FT) where it revealed new and more substantial allegations related to fraudulently inflating sales and profits at Wirecard's Ireland and Dubai subsidiaries, the FT is back and rings the bell for the next round.

This time the FT is attacking Wirecard's 2017 balance sheet and claiming that the German payment service provider is said to have added money parked in trust accounts to its cash reserves for the 2017 balance sheet. These accounts are meant to process the credit card payments of customers and merchants.

Wirecard's operating and free cash flow metrics have been growing at a break-neck pace over the last years, e.g., FCF rose 60% Y/Y during the first 9 months of 2019, and are a strong testament to Wirecard's intact business model. Pointing to cash flow is the immediate direction investors take when faced with these FT accusations given that it is much more difficult to fake cash flow metrics compared to revenues or accounts receivables.

Thus, with the FT attacking Wirecard's cash generation, they have entered a new level. What they specifically say is that Wirecard uses trustee accounts as a way to boost its cash reserves and cash flow metrics. For instance, according to the FT they have internal documents that show that Wirecard's Al Alam partners held €1.45B of cash and cash equivalents by the end of March 2017 of which €337M are said to be held in trustee accounts and although the FT actually says that "it is not clear if that particular sum was included in Wirecard's calculation of cash reserves" they also implicitly suggest that that's the case and that Wirecard is at least somehow inflating its cash flow if not manipulating it.

Wirecard responded in the same fashion it always did namely by rejecting these allegations stating that all cash positions have been booked in accordance with the IFRS accounting standard and that all these allegations will be scrutinized as part of the ongoing KPMG special audit:

All sales and volumes were correctly reported and accounted for. The corresponding merchant relationships and sales postings were examined several times. All accounting entries are in accordance with IFRS and were reviewed as part of the audit of the annual financial statements

The question is what shall investors think about this? Do you rather trust unproven allegations citing some unknown Excel spreadsheets they have presumably received from Wirecard employees? Or do you trust management which despite the obviously opaque nature of and not fully disclosed or audited Middle Eastern subsidiaries (Al Alam Solutions is said to employ less than 10 employees yet is responsible for processing a substantial part of Wirecard's sales) and occasional proven accounting irregularities - even though what has been proven has been immaterial compared to the FT accusations - is continuously rejecting each and every one of these accusations without giving any real evidence?

It's a very tough thing to call here given alleged cash flow manipulation is far more serious for the investment case than some minor irregularities with revenue recognition but I continue to side with management on these things as I still believe that if these things were as obvious as the FT claims they are, a highly reputable auditor like E&Y should have easily uncovered those within a day as well. You simply won't be in a situation to audit financial statements of a large company without proper training, knowledge and supervision and if rookies from the FT perform a better job than seasoned professionals from such an auditing firm, well, in that case whose financial statements could you even trust anymore?

That said, simply describing how the processing of payment transactions via routing partners using the example of Al Alam works is not enough. It is a very complex setup to understand and impossible to validate without having access to data. However, investors should also keep in mind that if Wirecard were to truly reveal all the mechanics it would very, very likely also publicly disclose one of its business secrets and that is nothing investors can be interested in. The only thing which could really help would be a comprehensive audit and a convincing attestation of all of Wirecard's consolidated financial statements and its various third-party acquirers.

Wirecard's Own Intelligence Agency?

This whole war of words between the FT and Wirecard is taking on more and more grotesque forms these days. Just two days after the FT accused Wirecard of misstating cash flow it claimed that Wirecard started to target its critics in a London spy operation where a former Libyan intelligence chief, named Rami El Obeidi, oversaw surveillance of select investors in an attempt to discover evidence that short-sellers were manipulating Wirecard's stock price.

This James-Bond like surveillance allegedly featured secret audio recordings, GPS-tracked cars, real anti-terror agents all led and supervised by an experienced Libyan chief of intelligence. From there he is said to have led an espionage mission against hedge funds and traders in London according to FT. Together with the security companies Sloane Risk and APG Protection, El Obeidi is said to have controlled the action "Palldium Phase 2."

The operation is said to have involved more than 20 detectives who monitored eight traders. The Financial Times states that it found evidence of surveillance until November 3. In some cases even mobile phones were tapped and cars were equipped with GPS trackers.

As always, Wirecard is denying these allegations:

In light of the latest Financial Times (FT) article on 11 December 2019, it should be noted that Wirecard has never commissioned any surveillance to investigate or shadow individuals. This kind of behavior is not in line with our company policy. Nor do we have any relationship with Mr. El Obeidi. The document published by FT does not originate from our company and was not previously known to us.

Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

A Silver Lining

Various more or less serious allegations have been directed at Wirecard and neither have those allegations been proven in a convincing fashion nor reliably and comprehensively rejected.

It's personal choice at this stage what you believe but if you, like me, still have confidence in management, German regulatory bodies and in reputable accounting firms, then there is a silver lining here.

Although Wirecard's stock price has hardly reacted to this news, they are important for the long-term investment case. In early November, Wirecard announced its market entry into China by acquiring Beijing-based AllScore Payment Services which will enable Wirecard to "offer internationally oriented Chinese merchants local acquiring services, cross-border acquiring including settlement in their local currency and innovative digital value added services."

This investment which carries a maximum consideration of €109.3M features strong growth potential for Wirecard by supporting Chinese and international merchants in their business inside and outside of China. Wirecard is expecting it to start being accretive to earnings in FY2021 contributing an additional €35M EBITDA rising to more than €50M thereafter.

Source: Wirecard Investor Relations

On top of that, institutional shareholders who are not shorting Wirecard shares have actually increased their stakes, most notably German investment company DWS which increased its share to 5.92% and becoming the largest institutional shareholder and second largest overall by only trailing CEO and founder Markus Braun with his constant 7.05% stake.

What's more, CEO Markus Braun himself - just as Elon Musk would do and has done when he or Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) came under fire - took to Twitter and tweeted a very upbeat outlook for 2020 and thereby implicitly signaling another upcoming guidance raise.

Source: Twitter

Investor Takeaway

Never have I witnessed such tragic comedy or comical tragedy as what is going on between Wirecard and the Financial Times. Round after round the FT keeps punching Wirecard only for Wirecard to hit back before the bell rings resulting in a non-convincing and fragile tie hurting Wirecard investors and potentially even the German stock market when one of its best-performing stock over the last 10 years repeatedly faces allegations that are serious and is not able to once-and-for-all falsify them even after almost a year has passed.

The stellar fundamentals Wirecard is posting and is expecting are meaningless to investors as the market is wondering if these are actually too good to be true. A final verdict is not possible for an outsider and only a comprehensive and sophisticated external audit may help to eliminate all that uncertainty and doubt. Meanwhile, I am also torn between buying, selling or simply holding my stock and by giving management and the auditors the benefit of the doubt I see Wirecard as a "wait and hold" while at the same time remaining amazed about all the wonderful partnerships Wirecard is announcing almost every month which seem to play little or no role whatsoever right now.

This is a black-or-white investment. Either all these allegations will be determined not to be true - or at least not have any type of material impact on Wirecard's financial statements - or they are true and Wirecard faces an unprecedented and mass-scale accounting fraud scandal that would probably cripple the company and the stock.

I am watching that thriller continue right now and continue to hold my shares while at the same time believing that this stock could rocket in 2020.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WCAGY, WRCDF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.