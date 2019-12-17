Retirement Advisor: Mark Mappa Maintains 'Cash Flow Is King' (Podcast Transcript)

Editors' Note: This is the transcript of Friday's SA for FAs podcast. We hope you enjoy it.

Gil Weinreich: Welcome to the SA For FAs Retirement Advisor Podcast. A series that addresses issues, its importance to financial advisors when dealing with the preeminent issue on their clients minds, namely their desire for financial independence. I am your host, Gil Weinreich of Seeking Alpha, and today as part of an occasional series of interviews with practicing financial advisors we will speak with Mark Mappa of Mappa Wealth Management in Glenview, Illinois, a financial advisor and author of a new book called 'Cash Flow is King'. We will speak with Mark in just a moment.

Our guest Mark Mappa of Mappa Wealth Management this year released a new book called 'Cash Flow is King,' which is meant to distill many of the lessons he learned as a practicing financial advisor for over 30 years. He maintains that cash flow is our very financial lifeblood. Let’s find out why. Mark, thank you for joining our show.

Mark Mappa: Good morning, Gill. Thanks for having me. Looking forward to our talk this morning.

GW: As am I, and our listeners, thank you. Mark, you argue that investors need to think in terms of cash flow because they can’t spend a rate of return. Can you elaborate on this for our audience?

MM: Absolutely. So, I get that a lot. Of course, most people they talk about clients that come to me the last – you know what type of rate of return, can I get my money? What’s the rate of return on this investment or that investment, which is important, but at the end of the day, what really matters most is they are trying to build up money for a purpose, college funding to buy a house and for the most part to create a – to retire a bunch of assets for retirement. And most people as they are working that’s their cash flow. So, the mindset is, they don’t think of it in terms their working income in the right context of cash flow. They think of it, okay, everything they’ve heard from the investment firms and financial advisors is to create some sort of rate of return on their money, but they are already doing the cash flow concept, every paid period, every two weeks, they are getting a paycheck or if they are having their own business, they are getting income or cash flow from that business.

When we get to the retirement, the objective should really be, to create those assets under 401-K, their IRAs or Roth IRAs, their mutual fund brokerage accounts into some sort of cash flow vehicle or by the time they get to retirement they’ve learned for or have been taught for years and decades the things in terms of rate of return. The problem with the rate of return concept is, it is not reliable. So, if somebody asks me, what’s my rate of return or what can I get? Obviously, its hindsight, right, past performance is not indicative of the future investment results. The markets go up, the markets go down. We don’t have any control over that. For the most part, we can create and have some reliability of cash flow. It’s much more reliable in the form of dividends or interest and other types of vehicles that can create cash flow, that usually should be the focus that should be looked upon.

GW: Very interesting. You also discussed in your book that saving and investing are distinct and that investors need to understand the difference. Could you help us with this distinction?

MM: Absolutely. So, most people I come across look at savings and investing as one in the same and they’re definitely different. I think they should be looked at differently as well. So, savings is safe money, emergency fund money, you are saving for a down payment of a house that you are going to buy in a couple of years, that’s your money market, your [CDs] anything that doesn’t have principal risk or is easily accessible. Investing involves risk. That’s investing in real estate, stock market, mutual funds, which is fine. It shouldn’t be an either or. I think everybody should have some amount of savings and some amount of investing, but savings and investing are actually two different concepts in places you put your money.

You wouldn’t want to be saving for down payment of a home and you need the money in a year or 18 months and it is invested in stock market and all of a sudden the market is down it is a bear market or big market correction and you’ve lost a substantial part of that down payment. Even in today’s low interest rate environment it still makes sense to have that savings component for your emergency funds. You lose your job, you – you know something breaks, you buy a new car, whatever it might be, you don’t have to rely on all. I have got money tied up in my 401-K, I’ve got money in stocks and mutual funds and the market to go south and I’ve got to [indiscernible] or pay penalties or taxes and things like that. So, it’s definitely a balance, I recommend to my clients they have both savings investing. I think the mindset should be looked at to separate the two.

GW: So, you’ve discussed cash flow versus rate of return, you’ve also mentioned there is a distinction between savings and investing. Among the investors that you are in contact with, what do you find are the other biggest misconceptions?

MM: Yes. There is a lot of common misconceptions that are just out there and try to hit the key ones in the book. One of them for example is, you know relying on dividends and interest. Now again, that is a form of cash flow that I talked about. I think that’s important, but you definitely can’t rely on dividends or interest because we know dividends are a guarantee and we know there is companies that have cut their dividends and thus their stock price typically drops substantially. I use two, real quick examples, GE which has been known in the past as, ‘a staple of the American Economy’. And a lot of people used to think GE was, you know at one time it was a great company and was so diversified, you know can be looked at as a mutual fund and at itself it was so diversified and then not too long ago they wanted to cutting their dividend and then the stock price drops substantially.

So, if somebody was – say retired especially, and they were relying on GE, the difference from GE stock, they are putting a very difficult situation, not only is there income or cash flow from the dividend dropped substantially, but now the stock price, the value has dropped. So, what are they going to do it? Are they going to sell the stock and put it somewhere else, put it in a low interest savings account, look to buy another stock they could, but then they still run that risk of what does that company or that investment dividend drops substantially? So, dividends are important, but you can’t rely on them. I think too many people take that approach and same thing with interest, you know number of about 10, 15 years ago, interest rates even at CDs and money markets were 5% and 6% and people would die for anything, you know close to that where we are at today.

So, imagine a retire that was putting their money in CDs and money markets and saying, I’ll just live off the interest and keep the principle and then interest rates where we are at today are barely 1%, something is got to give, either they have to cut their expanding and the question is, can that retire cut their spending? They might not be in a position to, they might have a mortgage and other healthcare expenses they need to cover or they have to go into their principal, and the issue with that is, if you go into principal and let’s say you have a million dollars and you were getting say 50,000 a year at one time for retirement income and now you are only getting say 1% or 2% well your, if you don’t cut into your – reduce your expenses that you are able to, you are going out to your principle and then you run the risk of depleting the account, and I always say, if you deplete the accounts, no value, no income. That’s one of the misconceptions, the other one is that you will be a lower tax bracket in retirement. And that stems from a timeframe when tax [rates reducing] much higher, people will retire and ideally could live off of less income. Those rules don’t really work in today’s environment.

Arguably, we are in a very low tax rate environment. We have a huge national debt 22 plus trillion dollars and counting. At some point, tax rates are going to go up and what a lot of people don’t realize is that with high cost, higher potential taxes is that they might not be able to afford to live off of less income and retire. That’s just the general rule of thumb. The reality is that even though some things might go way in retirement like saving for retirement, putting money in a 401-K you might not have a mortgage any longer, but in retirement you have other things that you have to potentially pay for longer-term care, either a long-term care policy, which is out of pocket cost or if you ever need to go where – if your [indiscernible] nursing home or long-term care facility, you will have those expenses that you want to address and then a lot of retires want to maybe have a second home or winter home that they can go to for warm weather, so they might not have a mortgage where they live and they might look to down size, but property taxes are still going up and again tax rates go up and they don’t have any deductions to offset that.

So, it’s not an automatic guarantee that they will be in a lower tax bracket. And then the last one, well not the last one, but a number of them that I hear a lot is that you could rely on the withdrawal rates that are recommended by much of the financial services industry. We’d heard the rule of thumb, the 4% rule that you can withdraw 4% off of your retirement and that would be sustainable. Well the reality of it is, in today’s super low interest rate environment and where we are in a historical bull market run and the stock market and the most of the analysts are suggesting that those returns in the market are going to be more tougher, I’ve heard 5%, maybe 6% the next five years to 10 years and if a retire has a lot of market volatility and down market years that’s a much higher risk.

A lot of the experts in the industries, the PhD’s and finance and economics who do a lot of research on this are suggesting safer withdrawal rates of probably close to 2% or 3% at best. Well then again, like I said earlier is a very low rate to have to rely on. So, at some point either live of less money and I say what retire was that you have to live off of less money or you have to cut your spending, if you are able to cut your spending we will run the risk of depleting the account and to one of those things if you run out of money that is it. 70, 80, 90 years old, you are not likely to be able to go back to work because nobody is going to be looking to hire you unfortunately. So, those are the misconceptions that a lot of people come to me and obviously there is more that I referenced in the book.

GW: Mark, every single thing you just said makes the realization of a comfortable retirement that much harder. Taxes are going to go up. The ability to withdraw is apparently diminishing because of lower interest rates. How do you help investors in an environment like this?

MM: Very good point. It can be difficult and clients come to me and say, do I have enough to retire, and I always say there is two things that I need to know to answer that. I need to know how much you have or will expect to have when you want to retire and at what age and then how much income or cash flow you need to generate. Those are the key things. So, I have clients that have three plus million dollars of assets and if they are looking to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars a year in retirement, they may not have enough money, especially if there is longevity involved, income taxes to deal with, market risk things like that, but also we have clients that have just several hundred thousand hours to three hundred thousand of retirement assets, but with their social security, and the way they spend money, they don’t spend much, they are able to live very comfortably.

So, just because you have millions of dollars doesn’t mean you have enough to retire and just because you only have a few hundred thousand doesn’t mean that you can’t retire. So, I look at again, training, again – goes back to training cash flow, right. It can’t rely on the rate of return, but if you can start to create cash flow strategies to maximize that income during retirement that helps a great deal. So, that could be in the form of high dividend paying stocks of real estate investments. Various types of annuity, and annuities, I look at annuities are – they are different asset class. They are – you don’t compare them to the CDs, you don’t compare them the stocks or mutual funds, annuities, 9 out of 10 times are designed for safety and more so providing guaranteed life-time income.

And most of the PhD’s and finance and economics that do research on retirement planning, their feedback has been the results of a [indiscernible] that incorporating some sort of annuities into a retires plan, creates more sustainability, allows them to spend more retirement income without worrying about running out of money, which is the big risk of all retires, it is like retires want to spend money and join [indiscernible] look, at your retirement you said you worked hard, why not enjoy it. Why not be able to go out to dinner when you want, why not be able to travel when you want, help your kids, help your grandkids, do that, but then not have to worry about running out of money.

So, there is a balance there and that’s why I try to work on with my clients just to say, you know what, let’s try to maximize your cash flow for retirements you can do things you want, but also not worrying about if you live longer than you think that you will have to – that you will end up running out of money.

GW: Are annuities a preferred way of generating cash flow as opposed to dividends, which you didn’t particularly like, and interest income?

MM: I believe in all of the above. I like dividends and I like interest and fortunately interest rates are so low that, you know you are not going to get much income off of that. So, what I typically would look at is, I use annuities for like at least to cover the baseline income. So, if a client says, you know what, I like to spend say $6,000 a month above and beyond social security. So, I would say, okay, what is your, what do you need to cover your bill? So, let’s just say for simplicity, 3,000 a month is what they need to pay their bills property taxes, utility, groceries. So, I might love to say, let’s take part of your assets and put in some sort of annuity or maybe we can generate 5% plus cash flow right from that. And that’s guaranteed for as long as you live and maybe we can have some sort of increasing cash flow or income option offer that. Then we can take the balance of the assets and create another 3,000 that can go into some sort of stock or mutual fund or bond portfolio in diversified that. You know real estate holdings whatever it might be to generate that other income.

GW: And what do you do to protect your clients against the risk of inflation. Can you do something to provide a real rate of return?

MM: Oh, absolutely, and that’s what again like I said, I like stocks real estate historically have been long-term growth investment vehicles and so I have clients that are at retirement and absolutely I carveout of [indiscernible] those assets to be in the growth category to adjust for inflation. So, I like to use what’s called the bucket strategy, which a lot of advisors have heard of where they take part of the assets and put in some more safe and stun that down and take another part of the assets where they can get a little bit better return, but then eventually will replenish the first bucket and then the third bucket can be more the growth for long-term. So, even some one said, 60, 65 that might have longevity of 90, 95, they could take a third of their assets and let it grow for next 10, 15 years and not have – as long as they don’t have to rely for the retirement income. There is investments that have increasing dividends along the way.

So, we can get inflation protection from rising dividends also there is different types of annuities that can give you increasing income. There is basics, you know income annuities that are inflation protected where you can get 2%, 3% or more increasing over time. You might start out with less income to begin with, but over time you will increase or there is types of annuities that generate income that if a market index is positive your interest in that increases your income, but retires they have a different type of inflation risk, you know long term cure cost and health care cost that could definitely impact that, so they need those risking costs as well.

GW: You discussed the difference between wealthy investors and the non-affluent. What’s the difference between them and how can investors apply this difference if appropriate to their own situations?

MM: Yes, very good question. So, I get that a lot. I tell people all the time that. Think like the wealthy, invest and save like the wealthy and you definitely do not have to be wealthy to apply the same principles and concepts and mindset that they do. So, what I mean by that, to give you some examples is, the wealthy typically, I have done a lot of research on this, the wealthy typically they take calculated risk where we – I call us the average of retail investor that have been taught by the Wall Street firms and the Mutual Fund companies that invest in the stock market and hope it goes up. And yes, long-term it is gone up and you have time on your side, but wealthy investors look to take calculated risk. They know why that’s a good investment, what could go wrong and give it time. They also look to seek value and that’s a big difference to. Wealthy people saying you know am I getting value for your money, we are taught to think of cheapest is best and all things being equal, yes.

If you can get something cheaper, like I tell clients, look, I can recommend any type of investment for you, all things being equal, if investment A, cost less than investment B, I am going to absolutely recommend investment A for you, but investment B has some sort of characteristic that makes more sense, let’s say it is less volatile, it pays a dividend or much higher dividend or what ever the case might be, we don’t want to just eliminate investment B because it has a little higher expense. We want to evaluate everything as a whole and that is how the wealthy people think. They look – what’s the value I’m getting. Wealthy people, you know people think oh they are wealthy, they don’t mind spending money. Actually, that’s the opposite. Most wealthy people they want to spend, they want to get value for their money. They want to over spend.

Also, cash flow, I watch Shark Tank and I always recommend to my clients, aside from the entertainment value of watching the TV Shark Tank, it’s a great educational tool because those wealthy investors, they think in terms of cash flow, they think in return of their money versus return on their money, which is a big difference. They want to get their money back. They want to put their money somewhere, these sharks and they want to get their money back, but they also want to get cash flow from that money. That’s the rate of return and going back to the whole concept of cash flow is king, they think in terms of creating cash flow where we as retail investors are taught return of our money, but these wealthy investors thinks return cash flow and they also have patience.

They are thinking long-term. They are not worried about thinking, okay, you know what’s my investment growth going to be in six months or a year, I have a lot of investors and clients who are like, you know they are looking out short-term and I am – tell people that you are going to invest especially in the stock market where anything that has rest of your principle it needs to be long-term. If you put your money in it and one year later you have 20% great, but the mindset still has to be, you have to think 5, 8, 10 plus years out long-term and most investors aren’t taught to think that way, they are just unfortunately short-term thinkers.

GW: Think cash flow, not rate of return. Thank you Mark Mappa, for joining our show. And folks get his book, 'Cash Flow is King.' Thanks a lot Mark.

MM: Thank you, appreciate it.

GW: My pleasure.