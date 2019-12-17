The Best Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Can Buy Now That We Have A Trade Deal

Each is likely to offer very safe and steadily growing dividends in all economic/market conditions while delivering double-digit long-term returns that should outperform the market.

But stocks are about 14% historically overvalued, meaning investors should focus on top-quality, reasonably/attractively priced names like SPG, CFR, and GD.

The US and China struck a phase one trade deal, the UK election had a positive outcome, a possible government shutdown was avoided, and economic news was better than expected.

The Fed said it will keep rates low through 2022, and sees no recession likely over the next three years.

Due to reader requests, I've decided to break up my weekly "Best Dividend Stocks To Buy This Week" series into two parts.

One will be the weekly watch list article (with the best ideas for new money at any given time). The other will be a portfolio update.

To also make those more digestible, I'm breaking out the intro for the weekly series into a revised introduction and reference article on the 3 rules for using margin safely and profitably (which will no longer be included in those future articles).

To minimize reader confusion, I will be providing portfolio updates on a rotating tri-weekly schedule. This means an update every three weeks on:

Everything Is Coming Up Roses...

The long-awaited phase one trade deal appears to be official, or at least the terms are.

December tariffs (15% on the final $160 billion in Chinese imports) are canceled

September tariffs (15% tariffs on $120 billion in imports, mostly apparel) cut in half to 7.5%

China has confirmed during a press conference that the "two sides had reached the text of a so-called phase one deal" including China buying more US products (amount to be determined)

We will begin negotiations on the Phase Two Deal immediately, rather than waiting until after the 2020 Election...This is an amazing deal for all. Thank you!" - President Trump

Phase two is going to be much tougher but the fact that tariffs are falling for the first time in this 19-month trade conflict is objectively wonderful news.

And trade is just one of the many bits of great news we got recently.

UK Election Results

UK Stocks Soar After Brexit Uncertainty Falls

The conservatives in England won themselves a large majority and now Brexit uncertainty is falling.

On December 12, Congress struck a deal to avert a government shutdown scheduled to take place on December 20th.

Last week the Fed's latest meeting brought important clarity about the Fed's long-term economic outlook and plans for short-term interest rates.

The consensus at the Fed is that no recession is likely in 2020 through 2022, and that interest rates will remain where they are next year, followed by single hikes in 2021 and 2022.

The bond market agrees, with the yield curve-driven Cleveland Fed/Haver Analytics model now projecting a 13-month recession risk of 26%, down from 48% in early September.

Meanwhile, slightly better-than-expected economic reports caused the NY Fed's real-time GDP model to rise by 0.1%, both for Q4 2019 and Q1 2020. Granted it's still showing very slow growth, but any trend in a positive direction, which is likely to improve with the phase one deal now complete, is a reason for optimism.

Finally, there's the Baseline and Rate of Change or BaR grid run by David Rice.

The average of 19 leading economic indicators remains high above recessionary baseline levels. The eight most sensitive indicators (like financial stress, the yield curve, and initial jobless claims) tend to signal where the average of all indicators will go next.

Right now, those indicators (the green LD dot) are above the mean of coordinates and more importantly, their month-to-month improvement is accelerating.

Basically, all of these things combined signal that

the great recession scare of 2019 will likely NOT lead to a recession in 2020 or 2021

the economy is stabilizing at decent growth rates for 2020 (1.5% according to the 15 most accurate economists tracked by MarketWatch)

the Fed is going to allow the labor market to keep improving without fears of "overheating" and rising inflation (steadily better wage growth = stronger consumer spending which drives 65% to 70% of the US economy)

But these fundamental positives don't necessarily mean that stocks are likely to soar in the coming months.

...But Stocks Are Pricing In All These Positives And Then Some

Some analysts are getting overly bullish, equating lower risk with no risk at all.

Take risk off the table as a concern to be hedged. There is no risk...Bet on it.” - Chris Rupkey, Chief financial economist at MUFG Union Bank

There are no absolutes on Wall Street and anyone who speaks in terms of certainties is either an idiot, trying to sell you something, or ignorant of the probability-based nature of finance.

According to Bloomberg, analysts expect a 4% rally in 2020, the least optimistic forecast in 15 years.

What do the fundamentals say?

FactSet (NYSE:FDS) 2020 consensus EPS growth: 9.8%

20-year average analyst EPS overestimate 12 months out 6.8%

20-year average analyst EPS overestimate 12 months out excluding recession years 2001, 2008, 2009: 1.8%

the realistic best-case EPS growth scenario for 2020: 8% EPS growth

Goldman's (NYSE:GS) EPS forecast: 5% EPS growth in 2020, 6% in 2021

Historical EPS growth rate since 1871: 5% to 7% CAGR

Realistic EPS growth in 2020: 5% to 8%

Market forward P/E: 18.5 vs. 16.2 25-year average

Market valuation: 14% historically overvalued per JPMorgan Asset Management

Stocks are now pricing in all the positives and then some. Is it possible that stocks could still move higher next year?

Absolutely, but only in a meltup scenario in which retail investors rush back into the market, blindly ignoring dangerous broader market valuations. But anytime the S&P 500 becomes 15+% historically overvalued correction risk becomes elevated.

Fortunately, no matter how overvalued the market gets, something great is always on sale for long-term dividend growth investors to buy as part of a diversified and properly risk-managed portfolio.

My Approach To Valuing And Recommending Stocks

See this article for an in-depth explanation of how and why I value companies and estimate realistic 5-year CAGR total return potentials.

In summary, here is what our valuation model is built on:

5-year average yield

13-year median yield

25-year average yield

10-year average P/E ratio

10-year average P/Owner Earnings (Buffett's version of FCF)

10-year average price/operating cash flow (FFO for REITs)

10-year average price/free cash flow

10-year average price/EBITDA

10-year average price/EBIT

10-year average Enterprise Value/EBITDA (factors in debt)

These metrics represent pretty much every company fundamental on which intrinsic value is based. Not every company can be usefully analyzed by each one (for example, EPS is meaningless for REITs, MLPs, yieldCos and most LPs). But the idea is that each industry appropriate metric will give you an objective idea of what people have been willing to pay for a company.

I line up the expected and realistic growth rates of companies with time horizons of similar growth, thus minimizing the risk of "this time being different" and overestimating the intrinsic value of a company.

I maintain 10 total valuation lists, covering:

48 level 11/11 quality Super SWANs (the best dividend stocks in America which collectively have tripled the market's annual returns over the past 25 years)

All the Dividend Kings

All the Dividend Aristocrats

All safe (level 8+ quality) midstream MLPs and C-corps

All safe monthly dividend-paying stocks

All DK model portfolio holdings

Our Top Weekly Buy List

Our Master Valuation/Total Return Potential List (307 companies and counting)

It's from these lists that I present four potentially excellent long-term dividend growth opportunities that smart investors can buy, despite the currently elevated market multiples and short-term pullback risk.

3 Great Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Can Buy Right Now

Gamblers buy stocks. Investors buy quality companies for the long term, using time-tested strategies shown to build wealth over time.

Proven Market-Beating Strategies Over Time

I focus on three alpha factors in particular, quality, dividend growth, and value. Generally, the companies that meet these criteria also tend to have lower volatility, meaning that the portfolios I run benefit from four out of seven alpha factors.

Frazzini, Kabiller, and Pederson (2018) found that nearly all of Warren Buffet’s public stock performance at Berkshire Hathaway can be explained by exposure to the quality, value, and low beta factors." -Research Affiliates (emphasis added)

Buffett's exceptional performance has come from a disciplined approach to long-term investing, focusing on quality, value and lower volatility companies.

Thus, with the market now trading at 18.5 times forward earnings, and 14% historically overvalued according to JPMorgan Asset Management, I present three top-quality Super SWAN blue chips, trading at reasonable or attractive valuations.

Not just are these safe sources of steadily rising income in all economic/market conditions, but they are likely to deliver double-digit long-term returns that should put the broader market to shame.

Most asset managers expect the S&P 500 to deliver about 2% to 7% CAGR total returns. The Gordon Dividend Growth Model utilized by the Dividend Kings estimates 5-year forward long-term market returns of

2% yield

5% to 7% EPS growth (historical norm)

-3% CAGR valuation drag

4% to 6% CAGR

Company Ticker Quality Score (Out Of 11) Yield Historical Fair Value Current Price Discount To 2019 Historical Fair Value 5-Year CAGR Total Return Potential Simon Property Group (SPG) 11 - Super SWAN 5.8% $178 $144 19% 11-22% Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 11- Super SWAN-Dividend Champion 2.9% $105 $98 7% 10-17% General Dynamics (GD) 11- Super SWAN-Dividend Aristocrat 2.3% $179 $180 -1% 6-14%

All three of these companies are owned by the Dividend Kings in multiple portfolios, and I own Simon Property in my retirement portfolio.

General Dynamics: A Super SWAN Aristocrat With Above Average Growth

General Dynamics has a glorious wide-moat business model courtesy of being one of just two Naval shipbuilders in America (a status protected by law). GD and Huntington Ingalls (HII) literally own the only five shipyards capable of building US military vessels and GD just won a 10-year $22.2 billion contract to build nine Virginia-class nuclear subs.

GD also dominates commercial aerospace (it owns Gulfstream) and provides IT solutions and mission support services for the military and various governmental and commercial clients.

In the most recent quarter, GD posted 7.3% sales growth and 8.7% EPS growth and it has a $67 billion backlog of orders that represents 1.5 years worth of sales. The ramp-up of GD's G500 and G600 private jets is expected to help drive strong earnings growth in the coming years, helping it to continue its legendary 25-year dividend growth streak (and at double-digit growth rates to boot).

General Dynamics Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 8.9% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 8.3% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 8.9% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 9.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 6% to 10% CAGR

Conservative fair value: 14 to 16 PE

Realistically GD can grow at 6% to 10% with 8% to 9% expected by the 20 analysts that cover the company.

Even if GD grows slower than expected (6% CAGR is its slowest historical growth rate) and returns to the low end of historical fair value, it's likely to deliver decent returns that should at least match the market over time.

If the company grows at the upper end of expectations and returns to the high end of fair value (a P/E of 16) then it could nearly double your investment over the next five years.

My base case for GD uses the mid-range 15 historical P/E and FactSet's 8.9% CAGR long-term growth forecast to estimate 11% CAGR long-term returns are likely.

That's the power of buying a top-quality blue-chip with a strong moat and excellent business model, at fair value. Fair value means you'll fully participate in a company's future growth, which in the case of GD is likely to be about 8% to 9%.

The broader market has seen 5% to 7% historical EPS growth over time, including inflation. GD represents a stock with much greater quality, a slightly higher yield and superior growth relative to the S&P 500, thus making it likely to outperform the S&P 500 even if you buy it at fair value.

Simon Property Group: Super SWAN REIT Trading At Its Best Valuation In 10 Years

Simon Property is one of my favorite high-yield blue chips right now because the market absolutely hates it.

However, that hatred is entirely misguided because Simon isn't dying but steadily growing as it has every year since 2010.

2020 FactSet consensus FFO/share growth: 5%

2021 consensus growth: 4%

2022 consensus growth: 4%

Simon's $7 billion redevelopment backlog is sufficient to drive organic growth of 4.3% to 4.7% CAGR. Its self-funding business model ($1.5 billion in annual retained cash flow after dividends) also allows it to buy back stock at cash yields as high as its growth backlog.

Its total organic growth potential is 4% to 6% CAGR, Strategic M&A (both at home and abroad) potentially boosts that as high as 7.5% CAGR.

Simon Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 4.3% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 8.6% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 4.2% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 7.3% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 3% to 7% CAGR

Conservative fair value: 14.5 to 18 FFO

Due to the high number of store closures right now, most analysts are more conservative with long-term growth forecasts. I model growth as slow as 3%, 1% slower than any consensus expectation, just to be on the safe side.

According to the Graham/Carnevale fair value rule of thumb (built into F.A.S.T. Graphs) if SPG grows at just 3% its fair value will be 14.5 times cash flow, slightly lower than its historical range. But even that would likely generate double-digit returns while you enjoy a nearly 6% very safe dividend that grows steadily over time.

If Simon pulls the trigger on M&A (its balance sheet would allow it to buy both Class A Mall rivals MAC and TCO) then it could achieve 7% long-term growth and potentially over 20% CAGR total returns merely by returning to the upper end of its fair value range.

My base case for SPG is 5% growth (organic growth + modest buybacks as it's doing now) and returning to the low end of its historical 15 to 18 FFO range. That's still good enough to double your investment over the next five years. It's also on par with the long-term returns of some of the greatest investors in history.

Cullen/Frost Bankers: The Best Bank You've Never Heard Of

Cullen/Frost Bankers is my favorite bank because of its proven conservative underwriting and banking practices, decades-long relationships with its Texas customers (the largest Texas-based bank), and of course, that 26-year dividend growth streak.

26 Year Dividend Growth Streak

(Source: Ycharts)

If CFR were large enough to be in the S&P 500 it would be an aristocrat, and one of the few expected to grow at double-digits over time.

CFR has been beaten down over fears of a recession in 2020, and interest rates collapsing to zero or even going negative. But with recession risk at 26% and falling, and the Fed forecasting gradually rising interest rates over time, CFR stands to benefit from the thriving economy of America's second-largest state.

Cullen/Frost Growth Profile

FactSet long-term growth consensus: 9.5% CAGR

Reuters 5-Year EPS growth consensus: 10.0% CAGR

YCharts long-term growth consensus: 9.5% CAGR

Historical growth rate: 5.9% CAGR over the last 20 years

Realistic growth range: 6% to 10% CAGR

Conservative fair value: 15 to 16 PE

Cullen/Frost has never grown slower than 6% and analysts expect about 10% growth over the long term, powered by Texas's increasingly diversified and booming economy.

Even if CFR were to grow at the low end of my range, and trade at the low end of its historical fair value range, it's likely to be a double-digit performer. All while you enjoy a very safe and steadily growing yield that's 60% above that of the S&P 500.

If CFR achieves the upper end of fair value and its expected growth range, then it could deliver 17% CAGR total returns that would beat even the red hot 13% seen by the S&P 500 over the past decade.

The base case for CFR is mid-range fair value P/E and FactSet's 9.5% CAGR growth rate, delivering over 15% annualized returns.

Basically, CFR trading at a modest discount to fair value is capable of delivering its historical total returns.

CFR Total Returns Since 1991

What if none of these Super SWANs meets your needs? That's where the rest of this article comes in. So let's take a look at a methodical and evidence-based approach to screening quality dividend stocks for reasonable or attractive valuations. That way you can always know reasonable and prudent places to put your hard-earned money to work.

Morningstar Is A Good (But Not Perfect) Place To Start Looking For Good Ideas

Morningstar is typically (though not always) a good starting location for blue-chip income investing ideas. That's because they are 100% focused on long-term fundamentals, rather than 12-month price targets like most sell-side analysts (the ones that issue "Buy, Sell, Hold" recommendations). Most of their fair value estimates are reasonable (though not always - more on this in a moment). So, here are all my blue-chip watch list stocks that Morningstar estimates are at least 20% undervalued.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 13th)

Even with the market near all-time highs, you can see that, at least according to Morningstar, there are plenty of quality names available at bargain prices. We disagree with some of these valuations (Imperial Brands (OTCQX:IMBBY) is just 31% undervalued, for example), but for the most part, these are quality companies trading at attractive valuations.

But you can't just look at any one analyst's fair value estimate and know if it's a good buy. That's because every company has its own risk profile, and differing business models mean that a 20% discount to fair value of a highly cyclical company (like commodity producers) isn't the same for one with very stable and recession-resistant cash flow (like a consumer staples company).

This is where looking at Morningstar's star ratings is a good next step. These ratings, which correspond to a reasonable buy, good Buy and Very Strong Buy recommendations, factor in a company's risk profile, industry trends, management quality and Morningstar's definition of "Moatiness" (which I sometimes disagree with but are for the most part on the money when it comes to corporations).

Morningstar's moat definition is based on their belief that a company can maintain returns on invested capital above its weighted cost of capital (using their assumptions plugged into the CAPM model) for 20 years or longer (wide moat) and 10 years or more (narrow moat). I look for competitive advantages that allow returns on invested capital above the industry norm and above the cash cost of capital (which matters more to the ability to grow dividends over time).

Here are my watch list companies that Morningstar considers 5-star Strong Buys.

Note that Morningstar's discount to fair value estimates for 5-star stocks can vary widely, from its 51% estimates margin of safety for 7/11 average quality Imperial Brands to just 23% and 21% for 11/11 Super SWAN quality EPD and 9/11 blue-chip quality LNC, respectively.

Morningstar's approach to valuing companies is similar to my own, where quality is taken into account.

Quality Score (Out of 11) Example Good Buy Discount To Fair Value Strong Buy Discount Very Strong Buy Discount 7 (average quality) AT&T (T), IBM (IBM) 20% 30% 40% 8 above-average quality Walgreens (WBA), CVS Health (CVS) 15% 25% 35% 9 blue-chip quality Altria (MO), AbbVie (ABBV) 10% 20% 30% 10 SWAN (sleep well at night) quality PepsiCo (PEP), Dominion Energy (D) 5% 15% 25% 11 (Super SWAN) - as close to a perfect dividend stock as exists on Wall Street 3M (MMM), Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Caterpillar (CAT), Microsoft (MSFT, Lowe's Companies (LOW) 0% 10% 20%

To me, a Super SWAN dividend king like 3M is more attractive 20% undervalued than a lower-quality company like IBM that's 35% undervalued. But at the right price, even an average-quality company that has a safe dividend that's likely to grow at all is a potentially attractive investment, at least for some people's needs.

However, while 5-star Morningstar stock is usually a good long-term investment, it's important to remember that some of its recommendations can be far off the mark. I use a 100% pure F.A.S.T. Graphs-powered historical valuation method that only looks at historical and objective data and sometimes disagrees with Morningstar.

Typically, these disagreements are minor. Sometimes they are not. For example:

(Sources: Morningstar, Dividend Kings valuation/total return potential lists)

Morningstar usually has similar estimates as us for most sectors, but for popular momentum stocks (like many tech names), they often appear to try to justify rich valuations. For example, here are the P/E multiples they use to determine fair value for Super SWANs Nike, Microsoft and UnitedHealth.

Nike: 36 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 22-26)

Microsoft: 29 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 16-20)

UnitedHealth: 21 P/E = Morningstar fair value (historical P/E range 14-18)

The purple line is Morningstar's fair value P/E ratio for these three rapidly growing Super SWANs. Fair value is the price from which investors can expect to fully participate in a company's future growth and realize total returns equal to yield plus long-term growth rates.

The last time MSFT traded at Morningstar's fair value P/E it delivered flat returns for the next 11 years despite 180% EPS growth and 1050% dividend growth over that time.

The "fair value" multiples that Morningstar's analysts sometimes use are not just objectively too high but fly in the face of what real investors risking real money have valued each company's earnings and cash flows.

Valuation can't be known with exact precision, but ultimately a company's earnings, dividends, and cash flows are worth what investors have paid for them over periods of similar fundamentals.

How can you tell whether Morningstar's fair value estimates are reasonable or just plain crazy? By looking at objective metrics like P/E ratios.

Price-To-Earnings Vs. Historical Norm

While no single valuation method is perfect (which is why DK uses 10 of them), a good rule of thumb (from Chuck Carnevale, the SA king of value investing and founder of F.A.S.T. Graphs) is to try not to pay more than 15 times forward earnings for a company. That's the same rule of thumb that Ben Graham, the father of value investing, considered a reasonable multiple to pay for a quality company.

This is because P/E ratios are the most commonly used valuation metric on Wall Street, and 15.0 P/E being a reasonable price for quality companies is based on Mr. Carnevale's 50 years of experience in asset management valuing companies. He bases that on an earnings yield of 6.7% (inverse of a 15 P/E) being roughly equal to the 200-year return of the stock market.

Chuck also considers 15 times cash flow to be prudent for most companies, as do all the founding Dividend Kings.

Here are dozens of blue-chip companies with very low forward P/Es and their five-year average P/Es. Note that some industries are naturally prone to lower multiples (such as financials) due to more cyclical earnings. Which is why you want to compare their current P/Es to their historical norms. (Morningstar offers 5-year average P/Es, but 10-20 years is better for factoring in industry/sector downturns.)

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 13th)

Don't forget that P/E ratios for MLPs, REITs, and yieldCos are not a good indication of value, since high depreciation results in lower EPS. Price/cash flow is a better approach with such pass-through stocks.

Historical P/E and a 15.0 rule of thumb are not perfect. 5-year average P/Es can give a false reading if something extreme happened, like a bubble or industry crash, causing the energy P/E ratio averages to become absurd.

Similarly, when fundamentals change, then fair value P/E ratios can fall. For example, Walgreen's (WBA) 20-year average P/E is 21.5, during a time of 10.6% CAGR growth and including a peak P/E of 60.2 during the tech bubble.

Since the ACA (aka "ObamaCare") passed in 2010, the average P/E has been 14.6 despite nearly identical growth rates of 9.6% CAGR. However, management's long-term guidance is for 4% to 6% CAGR growth which means that expecting Walgreens to return to its long-term average of 21.5 is unrealistic.

If management achieves 5% long-term growth then the Graham/Carnevale fair value P/E rule of thumb would apply. However, investors should assume that WBA will trade at its 14 to 15 modern era P/E, due to increased regulatory risks. Walgreens could still deliver exceptional long-term returns from its current single-digit P/E, but the point is that you should use rules of thumb in concert with a company's own market-determined historical valuation range.

Another important metric to check is price-to-cash flow, which replaces the P/E ratio for REITs, yieldCos, MLPs/midstreams, and many LPs.

Price-to-Cash Flow Vs. Historical Norm

While earnings are usually what Wall Street obsesses over, it's actually cash flow that companies run on and use to pay a dividend, repurchase shares and pay down debt. Thus, the price-to-cash flow ratio can be considered a similar metric to the P/E ratio but a more accurate representation of a company's value. Chuck Carnevale also considers a 15.0 or smaller price-to-cash flow ratio to be a good rule of thumb for buying quality companies at a fair price. Buying a quality company at a modest-to-great cash flow multiple is a very high-probability long-term strategy.

Again, comparing a company's price-to-cash-flow against its historical norm can tell you whether it's actually undervalued. I use 10-year average cash flows, and Morningstar only offers 5-year averages. For cyclical companies, sometimes that can cause skewed results (which is why we use longer time periods and as many of our 10 valuation metrics as are industry-appropriate).

Here are the companies on my watch list with the lowest price-to-cash flows.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 13th)

Again, historical price-to-cash flow estimates are not perfect. TerraForm Power (TERP), a level 8/11 quality yieldCo, was run into the ground and nearly bankrupted by its former sponsor SunEdison (which did go bankrupt). Brookfield Asset Management (BAM) rescued it and turned it into a great high-yield dividend growth stock, which justifies a much higher valuation.

Similarly, 9/11 blue chip quality dividend champion UGI Corp. (UGI) shows up on this screen as a potentially attractive buy, at just 7.4 times cash flow. Actually, UGI is about 14% overvalued right now. There are many forms of cash flow, including EBITDA, EV/EBITDA and EBIT (pre-tax profits).

At its recent peak UGI was 34% overvalued, yet trading at just 7.2 times EBITDA. If you just used the rule of thumb that 15 times earnings and cash flow (including EBITDA) were "reasonable" you might have considered UGI a great bargain at its dangerous bubble valuations.

Never forget that market-determined fair values always take priority. UGI is worth about four to five times EBITDA. That's not my opinion it's the market-determined fair value of UGI based on what real investors have paid for its EBITDA over the last 20 years.

Notice how I use many fundamental metrics looking at relevant fundamentals. That's because any one metric might give an outlier estimate that could lead you to invest in a bubble stock and expose yourself to massive valuation and volatility risk.

Looking at up to 10 metrics (if they all apply to the company) and excluding outliers is the best way I know to reasonably estimate what a company's fundamentals are actually worth in any given year.

P/E-to-Growth Ratio (Growth At A Reasonable Price) And Putting It All Together

According to Chuck Carnevale and Ben Graham, Buffett's mentor and the father of value investing, a 15 P/E is prudent for most companies, even slow-growing ones. But if a company is able to grow especially fast (over 15% over time), it deserves a higher multiple. That's because the compounding power of time means a company that grows at a faster rate can generate many times greater wealth and income for you.

How Much Your Money Will Grow Based On Company Growth Rate And Time Period

Long-Term Growth Rate 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 40 Years 50 Years 5% 1.6 2.7 4.3 7.0 11.5 10% 2.6 6.7 17.5 45.3 117.4 15% 4.0 16.4 66.2 267.9 1,084 20% 6.2 38.3 237.4 1,470 9,100 25% 9.3 86.7 807.8 7,523 70,065 30% 13.8 190.0 2,620 36,119 497,929 35% 20.1 404.3 8,129 163,437 3,286,158 40% 28.9 836.7 24,201 70,038 20,248,916 45% 41.1 1,688 69,349 2,849,181 117,057,734 50% 57.7 3,326 191,751 11,057,332 637,621,500

Note that this table is simply meant to illustrate a point. It's not actually possible for any company to grow 50% annually for 50 years, which would mean earnings and cash flow growing nearly 1 billion-fold (it would have to literally take over the world).

Most investors, depending on their needs (and ideal asset allocation), can likely achieve 5-10% returns over time. Warren Buffett is one of the greatest investors in history, with about 21% CAGR returns over 54 years.

Since 2000, the S&P 500's earnings growth has been about 5.5% CAGR, which is why a company that can realistically grow much faster may be worth a higher-than-normal P/E (or price-to-cash flow). This is where the P/E-to-Growth, or PEG, ratio comes in.

While this method is limited by what growth assumptions you use, it's a quick and dirty way to screen for potentially attractive dividend growth investments when used in conjunction with other methods. The S&P 500's PEG ratio is currently 1.8-3.6 (depending on the growth estimates you use). A PEG of 1.0 or less is generally excellent.

Here are my watch list stocks with PEGs of close to 1, as estimated by Morningstar's forward growth forecast (some of those growth estimates are likely to be proven wrong).

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 13th)

PEG is a good way to strive for "growth at a reasonable price," or GARP. However, the obvious flaw is that it's based on forward projections that can be wrong. All valuation metrics have their limitations, which is why you shouldn't rely on just one.

For example, FedEx (FDX) is a great company trading at a nice discount, which is why Dividend Kings Deep Value portfolio bought it. But its PEG is not 0.45, which implies about 30% long-term growth (6-12% is realistic).

Here are the PEG ratios of some of these companies, using FactSet data and consensus growth estimates.

FedEx: 10.0 forward PE/11.5% long-term growth = 0.87

ViacomCBS (VIAC): 7.0 forward PE/5% long-term growth = 1.4

Delta Air Lines (DAL): 9.2 forward PE/10.0% long-term growth = 0.92

Marathon Petroleum Corp. (MPC): 8.3 forward PE/13.4% long-term growth = 0.62

Imperial Brands Plc (OTCQX:IMBBY): 6.2 forward PE/3.5% long-term growth = 1.8

Broadcom (AVGO): 50.3 forward PE/8.0% long-term growth = 6.3

What's up with Broadcom's 6.3 PEG? That's due to earnings being released and management reporting

Net income, which includes the impact from discontinued operations, was $2,724 million, or $6.43 per diluted share. This compares with a net income of $12,610 million, or $28.44 per diluted share, in fiscal year 2018." - AVGO earnings release (emphasis added)

F.A.S.T. Graphs uses a blended EPS meaning it takes the last year's results and then proportionally applies the next year's consensus estimates based on how far along in the year we are. For example, if we're halfway through 2020, then it would use 50% of 2019's results and 50% of 2020s $22.98 adjusted EPS to calculate the P/E ratio for Broadcom.

In reality, Broadcom's 69% decline in EPS for 2019 is a one-time artifact created by selling non-core assets and integration costs.

2018 operating income: $20.82 per share

2020 consensus operating income: $22.98 per share

For calculating AVGO's PEG it makes sense to exclude the outlier fiscal 2019 results, given that its cash flow metrics were all up nicely over the past year

owner earnings (Buffett smoothed out FCF) per share: up 12% in 2019

operating cash flow/share: up 12%

FCF/share up 16%, beating management guidance by 6% and allowing for a 23% dividend hike for 2020

EBITDA/share: up 13%

EBIT: -13% (for the same reasons that EPS declined)

But the point is that screening a company via all of these approaches can minimize the chances of overpaying for a quality name (make sure to check that earnings and cash flow are growing so you don't buy a value trap by mistake).

For example, CFR passes all these value screens.

Historical Discount To Fair Value: 7% (good buy based on quality)

Forward P/E: 13.0 (vs. historical 15 to 16 fair value PE range)

PEG: 13/9.5% long-term consensus growth = 1.37

First, you need to know what companies are worth owning (Dividend King's motto is "quality first, valuation second and proper risk management always"). That's where a good watchlist is useful. Next, you need to know what a company's worth today. That involves looking at several fundamental valuation metrics, such as dividends, earnings, and cash flow.

When you find a company that is both above-average quality and trading at a below-average valuation, you have truly found a powerful tool that can help to achieve your long-term financial goals.

Quality Stocks At 52-Week Lows Are Great Screening Candidates

(Source: Google Sheets, data as of December 13th) Bolded companies are within 5% of 52-week lows

Note that, like any valuation screening tool, 52-week lows are not sufficient but a place to begin your research.

Is Simon a very strong buy right now based on 2020's estimated fair value of $183?

Simon Valuation Matrix

Metric Historical Fair Value 2019 2020 2021 25 Year Average Yield 4.79% $175 $182 $190 FFO 15 $181 $191 $198 AFFO 15 $164 $173 $180 EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 EBIT 19 $172 $172 $174 EV/EBITDA 12.5 $187 $189 $204 Average $178 $183 $192

(Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs, FactSet Research, Reuters, Gurufocus, YieldChart)

Yes, a Super SWAN trading at a conservative 21% margin of safety for 2020 is most definitely a very strong buy.

But note that UGI is near its 52-week low as well, and as we saw previously, that stock is overvalued. Even factoring in 27% EPS growth expected in 2020 (due to a major acquisition) UGI is at best fairly valued for 2020 based on EPS and overvalued based on metrics like EBTIDA (2020 fair value $39) and EBIT (also $39).

I maintain a master list that takes every company I track for Dividend Kings and applies an 11-point quality score based on dividend safety, the business model and management quality.

7: Average quality, seek 20% discount to fair value and limit to 2.5% of invested capital or less

8: Above-average quality company, seek 15% discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

9: Blue-chip company, limit to 5-10% of invested capital and seek 10% discount to fair value

10: SWAN stock, buy with confidence at 5% or greater discount to fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of invested capital

11: Super SWAN (as close to an ideal dividend stock as you can find on Wall Street), fair value or better, limit to 5-10% of your invested capital

A score of 7 is average quality, which means a 2% or smaller probability of a dividend cut during a recession, based on how much S&P 500 dividends have been cut in past economic downturns (2% was the highest average cut during the 1990 recession, all other recessions were less).

(Source: Moon Capital Management, NBER, Multpl.com)

I've programmed that watch list to track prices and use the 52-week low as a means of knowing when a blue-chip or SWAN stock is within 5% of its 52-week low and, potentially, a Buffett-style "fat pitch" investment. This means a quality company is:

Trading near its 52-week (or often multi-year) low

Undervalued per other valuation methods

Offers a high probability of achieving significant multiple expansion within 5-10 years, and thus delivering double-digit long-term total returns over this time period

Another method you can use is to target blue chips trading in protracted bear markets, such as sharp discounts to their 5-year highs. Buying a company at multi-year lows is another way to reduce the risk of overpaying and boost long-term total return potential.

(Source: Morningstar, data as of December 13th)

Not all stocks that are deeply in a bear market are good buys. Perrigo (PRGO) is down 71% from its highs when it was in a dangerous bubble.

Perrigo has suffered fundamental deterioration (due to falling generic drug prices) and is expected to grow just 1% to 4% in the future. That means that its fair value P/E range is 10.5 to 14, and it's capable of delivering 0% to 10% CAGR long-term returns depending on its growth rate.

In the above table, I've set it up to show all the methods we've discussed today. You can thus see that most of the above companies are potentially fantastic long-term buys, based on many important valuation metrics, including Morningstar's qualitative ratings (of management quality, moat, and margin of safety).

It's important to remember that no single valuation metrics or screening tool is sufficient on its own. It's just a source of ideas for further due diligence. Only if a stock is attractively valued via many methods is it a true bargain.

This is what I mean by "fat pitch" investing - buying them when they are at their least popular ("Be greedy when others are fearful"). It doesn't mean buying some speculative, small company with an untested business model in the hope that it becomes the next Amazon (AMZN).

The goal is to buy quality blue chips whose fundamentals are firmly intact and whose valuations are so ridiculously low that modest long-term growth can deliver 15-25% CAGR total returns as the market realizes its mistake.

Mind you, it can take a long time for coiled springs like these deep value blue chips to pop (sometimes 5-10 years), but as long as their business models remain intact and they keep growing cash flow and dividends, they eventually will, which is why seven of the nine best investors in history have been value investors.

Bottom Line: Nothing But Good News Is Great For Fundamentals... But You Must Always Consider Valuations When Making Reasonable And Prudent Investment Decisions

Last week brought nothing but great fundamental news out of Washington, the UK, and the December Fed meeting. All of these things bode well for the global and US economies in 2020, by significantly reducing recession risk.

But that merely means the best bull market in US history is likely to continue.

Best Bull Market Keeps Getting Better

Pullbacks and corrections are perfectly normal and healthy parts of the market cycle. During the 11-year bull market that has seen stocks climb almost six-fold, we've had 12 pullbacks of 5% to 9.9%, and eight corrections of 10% to 19.9%.

Even the severe bear market of the Great Recession didn't stop long-term investors who bought at 2007's peak from making a fortune by, in the words of Warren Buffett "betting on America."

But we can't forget that pullbacks (like May's trade induced 6% freakout) and corrections (two in 2018) feel awful as they are occurring.

(Source: Guggenheim, Ned Davis Research)

Fortunately, they tend to be brief, with pullback recoveries averaging just one month before stocks are back to record highs. Corrections take, on average, four months to recover from.

Bear markets tend to occur during recessions, of which none now looks likely in the next few years. But even when they occur, bear markets see stocks fall for a year, on average and then regain record highs within 15 months of bottoming.

Severe bear markets tend to require a catalyst such as outrageous valuations (2000 saw forward PE on S&P 500 peak at 27.2) or economic calamities. That's why they average one every 25 years.

This means that in 2020 investors should expect a pullback or two, and possibly a correction if the market melts up in an "everyone back into the pool" scenario some analysts predict.

Properly risk-managed portfolios focusing on one's long-term goals have little to fear from such normal, healthy and short market downturns.

Today, plenty of quality dividend stocks are available at reasonable to attractive valuations, such as Simon Property, General Dynamics, and Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Never forget that quality, valuation and risk management are three crucial tools towards achieving your long-term goals. That's because they allow you to sleep well at night and avoid costly mistakes no matter what the market is doing in the short term.

I and the Dividend Kings' portfolios are buying stocks every single week because history is very clear that time in the market is far more valuable than timing the market.

The key is to know what quality companies are attractive long-term investment opportunities at any given time.

