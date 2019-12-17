Micron: Brace For Impact

This might be an inflection point for the chipmaker, if it's customers don't go over board with de-stocking of inventories.

Investors should closely monitor its overall and segment-level profitability, its management's guidance and listen in on their remarks about channel demand and market pricing environment.

Micron (MU) is scheduled to host its Q1 FY20 earnings call after market close on Wednesday. The chipmaker posted sequentially higher revenues during Q4, in an overall downtrend, so investors would be wondering if it can buck the trend again and grow its revenues during Q1 as well. But in addition to just tracking the headline numbers, investors should also closely monitor its margin profile, its management’s Q2 guidance and listen in on their views about memory pricing and channel inventory trends. These items can have a bearing on where Micron and its shares head next. Let’s take a closer look.

(Image source, image labeled for reuse)

Margin Profile

Anyone tracking the memory space must know that there has been an ongoing downtrend in DRAM and NAND spot prices for almost two years now. There have been fluctuations, price corrections and erratic price movements in the past 6 quarters but the overall pricing environment has only deteriorated for memory manufacturers – such as Micron, SK Hynix and Samsung -- during the said period.

(Source: BQ's DRAM Tracker)

We can see a similar trend in contract markets as well.

(Source: DRAMeXchange)

This is important because Micron generated about 63% of its revenues from the sale of DRAM chips in Q4. Given its heavy exposure to DRAM markets, a change in the pricing environment of the said product category can meaningfully impact its overall revenue and margin profile in the coming quarters.

Analysts are actually suggesting that the memory pricing environment stands to improve in the coming weeks and months. RBC analyst Mitch Steve, for instance, noted last week that they’re “officially calling the bottom on memory pricing.”

So, investors should closely listen in on Micron management to ascertain if they’re also seeing an improving pricing environment. We’ll already be a month into its Q2 FY20 by the time Micron hosts its Q1 FY20 results, and its management would have credible data points by the time.

Secondly, margin profiles of each of Micron’s segments won’t perfectly correlate with spot or contract prices. This is because:

Most SKUs tend to have a different cost and margin profile. So, the segments are bound to sport different operating margins as their sales mixes would be dominated by different SKUs.

Also, Micron has been undertaking a slew of cost cutting measures of late, so that would further reduce the correlation between its margin profile and spot/contract prices.

(Source: BusinessQuant.com)

If the memory pricing environment is actually going to improve from here on out, then this quarter might prove to be an inflection point for Micron’s operating margins across most, if not all, of its reporting segments.

I used the word "most" because the company also has exposure to NAND markets. If, for example, DRAM prices rise but NAND prices remain stagnant, then Micron may experience a notable margin expansion in MBU segment (consisting of both DRAM and NAND sales) while its NAND-dominated SBU segment could post a marginal change in either direction. So, investors should closely monitor Micron’s overall as well as its segment-level profitability.

The chipmaker’s management issues an overall gross margin guidance for the subsequent quarter but it doesn’t yet issue a segment-level margin guidance. This essentially means that any positive commentary pertaining to an improving pricing environment, across NAND and/or DRAM markets, would ideally be followed by Micron’s top brass raising their overall gross margin forecast. So, investors should also track their overall margin guidance as it would highlight if this is truly a bottom for memory prices.

Inventory Buildup

Moving on, we’ve seen over the past year and a half that Chinese companies stocked up on inventories, variably across different sectors, as they feared that escalating trade tensions between US and China would eventually disrupt their supply chains. Micron’s management has been quite vocal about this industry dynamic. From their Q4 earnings call:

In recent months, we have seen increased demand from customers headquartered in mainland China, some of whom could be making strategic decisions to build higher levels of inventory in the face of increased trade tensions between the U.S. and China, as well as Japan and Korea.

But the US and China just struck a trade truce over the weekend. This is likely going to drive down the fear, uncertainty and doubt across international supply chains, and companies that had stocked up parts fearing worst case scenarios, may now want to consume their excess inventories in order to become an efficient operations once again. Let’s call this potential dynamic an accelerated de-stocking of inventories.

So, investors should listen in Micron’s upcoming earnings call and try to get answers to questions, such as:

Is Micron’s management expecting its customers to defer their purchase orders in a bid to accelerate inventory de-stocking?

If so, then how will it impact Micron?

If not, then why isn’t Micron impacted? The chipmaker benefited when its customers stocked up on parts, so it should ideally also experience some kind of a slowdown when these customers begin de-stocking.

Your Takeaway

Analysts are forecasting Micron’s Q1 revenues to come in at $5.02 billion, which is right in the middle of its management’s guided range of $4.8 billion to $5.2 billion. The chipmaker has outperformed the Street’s revenue estimates in 9 of its last 10 quarters, so it’s likely that Micron outperforms analyst forecasts once again. This statement is, however, based on past statistics only.

Having said that, Micron’s upcoming earnings call will be a pivotal moment for the company and its shareholders. It would determine whether the chipmaker is actually at an inflection point and maybe even at the beginning of its next super cycle, or if accelerated de-stocking is going to prolong its phase of transitory slowdown.

Therefore, investors should track Micron’s segment-level profitability, its management’s Q2 revenue and margin guidance and closely listen in on their take on channel inventories and market pricing. These items are likely going to dictate how the chipmaker and its shares are going to perform over the coming weeks and months.

Good Luck!

