DBO: It Is Time To Buy Crude Oil

Crude imports are slated to remain weak until OPEC removes its cuts - and these cuts likely won't be removed until prices are higher.

Crude production growth has collapsed and prices will need to go higher for it to revive.

DBO has a stellar methodology which is currently allowing it to earn strong roll yield due to the backwardation in the WTI futures market.

Returning 25% on a year-to-date basis, the Invesco DB Oil ETF (DBO) has crushed it this year on the back of strength seen in crude markets. It is my belief that for the oil bulls, the party is just getting started, and in that in the coming months, we will see DBO continue its trend higher.

Understanding DBO

When I cover oil market ETFs and ETNs, I tend to start my articles with a discussion about what exactly the examined instrument does and how it works. The reason I do this is because there are many different approaches to giving exposure to the oil markets and differences between methodologies can result in dramatically different returns over time.

The Invesco DB Oil ETF is one of my favorite oil market funds due to how it manages roll yield. The basic idea behind roll yield is that in most time periods, prices of futures contracts tend to be approaching the price of the front-month contract. This means that the way in which a strategy handles its rolling (moving exposure into later months to avoid expiry of the front-month futures contract) will impact returns. Let's graphically walk through the forward curve to understand this.

The above chart shows the current WTI futures curve. At present, the market is in what is called backwardation in that the front contracts are priced higher than the back contracts. This results in positive roll yield when exposure is held in futures contracts beyond the front-month because as time progresses, back month contracts will be increasing in value in an approach towards the front-month contract.

And here's where DBO shines - it intentionally and adaptively manages its rolling exposure in WTI futures in such a way so as to maximize the benefits of rolling in a backwardated market or minimize the detriments of rolling in contango. In other words, it pays attention to what is happening in the market and seeks to maximize the overall returns of the fund.

This strategy stands in sharp contrast to funds like USO (perhaps the most popular oil market ETF). USO has an incredibly simple strategy: two weeks before expiry, it rolls exposure into the second-month contract. This is a big problem because the front two contracts in WTI are almost always in contango.

What is truly unfortunate about USO's strategy (and why I favor DBO so much more as the premier oil ETF) is that there often is an inflection in the WTI futures curve in which it switches into backwardation in later months. This tangibly means that USO's simple rolling strategy results in losses during periods of time in which gains could be had. And we're not talking pennies here - these returns are tangible. For example, here's the last decade of returns of USO versus WTI - the difference is due to roll yield.

DBO largely fixes or mitigates this situation. It allows investors the ability to track WTI futures but does so in a way that adapts to roll to maximize the benefit to the long trader of the fund. At present, the implied roll yield for a contract held say, around April, in the futures curve is around 7-10% on an annualized basis. This number is the percent difference between the March contract and the April contract annualized and represents the additional earnings that could be had on top of the price of crude oil should futures perfectly converge to spot (assuming DBO is utilizing futures in this part of the curve).

To put that last section into plain English - DBO's methodology could potentially deliver 7-10% before accounting for any movement of the price of crude oil over the next year if the market basically remains unchanged. The world is always changing, so this number is imprecise, but it shows the potential return that investors can see before accounting for any change in the price of oil due to DBO's solid rolling methodology.

Crude Markets

In and of itself, roll yield can be a strong reason to invest in an ETF or ETN. The underlying structural tendencies of markets can be powerful drivers of price changes in ETPs and profits can be earned simply by exploiting these tendencies. However, I believe that when we combine roll yield with crude market fundamentals, we gain an even more powerful edge.

Put simply, I am very bullish crude oil. The reason I hold this bias is quite straightforward really. First off, crude production growth is slowing down.

As you can see in the above chart, the last time we saw a slide in production of this magnitude, it prefaced an increase in the price per barrel of crude oil of over 50% during the next few quarters.

And the other key reason I'm bullish crude oil is OPEC. OPEC cuts have continued which means that imports have greatly lagged.

When seen from a year-to-date basis, the number of barrels brought into the United States stands at the lowest amount in several decades.

These forces have led the year-over-year gain in crude oil inventories to virtually evaporate over the last few months.

The current trajectory will see inventories drop by 20% over the next year. Historically speaking, the price of crude oil typically increases by 50% when we see a drop in inventories of this magnitude.

The simple numbers suggest that we'll see a drop of around this magnitude over the next year. But what's really happening behind the scenes and can the story change?

It is my belief that the current story in place driving the above charts will largely remain through most of 2020. First off, production is slowing due to bankruptcies in the E&P sector due to capital constraints and negative cash flow. The only way to fix this situation is higher prices. Production will continue to slide until price increases enough to incentivize drilling. In other words, until production growth continues upwards once again, it makes sense to be bullish the price of oil.

And secondly, OPEC recently deepened its cuts through March of 2020. These cuts have resulted in around 300 million barrels removed from U.S. inventories in 2019 (as measured from the 5-year average). Given that these cuts are almost entirely driven by the price of oil (you cut production until prices go the direction you want them to go), we're likely to see prices continue higher or cut to remain until prices increase.

It's a great day to buy DBO.

Conclusion

DBO has a stellar methodology which is currently allowing it to earn strong roll yield due to the backwardation in the WTI futures market. Crude production growth has collapsed and prices will need to go higher for it to revive. Crude imports are slated to remain weak until OPEC removes its cuts - and these cuts likely won't be removed until prices are higher.

