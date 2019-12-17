An Ongoing Divergence Between Ciena's Business And The Stock Sentiment Offers An Opportunity

Ciena has done almost everything that could reasonably be asked, but the shares don't seem to fully reflect the value of this share-gaining networking supplier.

Webscale growth is going to slow, but Ciena remains very well-positioned here, particularly with new 800G products on the way.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) is doing its part. This optical equipment specialist has continued to more than hold its own in its traditional service provider networking market, while also executing well on its opportunities in the data center with webscale customers like Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB). What’s more, Ciena has shown it can move the ball forward with respect to technology, staking out a lead with its 400G technology and, now, its 800G technology as well.

And yet, the shares still don’t really reflect that, or at least not on a consistent basis. Ciena shares had drifted back toward $35 before reporting fiscal fourth quarter results (and more encouraging guidance than the Street had expected), but even in the low $40’s, the shares look underpriced based on what investors have normally paid for similar levels of margin. Although 2020 will see a slower pace for the company, I still think these shares are worth serious consideration.

A Miss, But Arguably A Forgivable One

Although Ciena most definitely missed at the operating line in its fiscal fourth quarter, the miss was driven largely by higher compensation expenses tied to the better-than-expected performance for the full year. I’ve been critical of the sell-side coverage of Ciena before, and I’m going to be so again – not expecting the compensation bump was a curious omission in many models. Net-net, though, I consider it close to a good year, and a year in which free cash flow was better than I’d expected.

Revenue rose almost 8% in the quarter, beating the sell-side average by a trivial amount. Product revenue rose 10%, while service revenue slipped 5%. Networking revenue rose 12%, driven by a surge in packet networking (up almost 100%) against a low base. Software sales ex-Blue Planet were down 28%, while Blue Planet was up 55%, and service revenue declined 6%.

Gross margin can be tricky to model for Ciena, but the company came in with a nearly one-point year-over-year decline in margin that was still nearly a point better than expected, with product gross margin down 60bp. As a reminder, initial sales of new equipment generally carry lower margins for Ciena, but the company makes up for it over time with the sale of add-ons like line cards (which have historically carried margins of over 60%).

Operating income rose 6%, with a 60bp operating margin contraction that was about a point worse than expected. As mentioned, this was driven largely by compensation expense.

Breaking some of the numbers down further, Ciena saw a 1% decline in telecom revenue, but a 26% improvement in webscale revenue. Webscale revenue made up about 20% of revenue this quarter – up from 17% last year, but down from 27% in the prior quarter as some of its largest webscale customers pulled back on spending. Ciena added 18 new WaveLogic customers in the quarter and 13 new WaveServer customers.

A Relatively Reassuring Guide Drove The Share Price Spike

Although Ciena shares dipped slightly in pre-market trading on the earnings release, the shares shot up around 20% when the company laid out its guidance for fiscal 2020.

Going into the quarter, analysts and investors were increasingly nervous about the prospects for weaker spending from webscale customers. Several companies, including Arista (NYSE:ANET) had warned of the impact of Facebook pushing out some planned server upgrades. Ciena management, though, said that they weren’t really seeing major step-downs among the larger customers, and it’s worth noting too that management had already indicated that webscale revenue was going to grow at a slower pace in 2020.

Analysts and investors were also nervous about the ongoing impact of lower capex spending in India. Due to a Supreme Court decision in India, the country’s service providers are being forced to pay billions in license fees, penalties, and interest due to a dispute over definitions of revenue and related payments. Major Ciena customers like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio could be on the hook for billions if the government does not step in, and reduced capex spending would be a likely consequence. For its part, Ciena management believes revenue from India could increase at a mid-single-digit rate, which is considerably better than some of the more bearish forecasts out there.

Beyond this, there are a few other odds and ends contributing to better-than-expected guidance. The near-term risk from pluggables (namely from Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO)/Acacia and Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)) seems manageable at worse and may yet still be overstated – or at least overstated in terms of timing (in other words, Ciena might have its own offering on the market before this segment really gets going). It also seems like Ciena is seeing better uptake of its Adaptive IP packet products for applications like 5G edge networking – I wouldn’t suggest anybody expect growth in packet like the company saw this year, but I think it’ll be better in 2020 than the recent trend of $70-something million a quarter. Last and not least, the new WaveLogic 5 chip should be available in volume before the end of calendar Q1’20.

The Outlook

I believe management has done what it can to dispel the bearish thesis that the company has just been leveraging a cyclical upturn. I also believe the company has shown it can grow its market share, and I think there are still some attractive opportunities out there – taking share from former Huawei customers, taking some competitive share from Nokia (NYSE:NOK), and also taking share from smaller players that will find it increasingly difficult to stay in the game due to ongoing R&D spending needs. I also see some customer-specific win opportunities, with at least the possibility of Ciena winning some metro business at Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and Facebook and winning some business at Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL). To be clear, though, I don’t expect these to be near-term drivers.

Ciena’s guidance for 2020 was pretty much in line with where I was at, so not much changes in my revenue model. I’m making some bigger changes to free cash flow in the short term (related to working capital), but my fundamental assumption that Ciena will soon get to double-digit FCF margins remains in place, and I’m a little more bullish about the longer-term margin prospects. All told, I’m looking for mid-single-digit long-term annualized revenue growth and high single-digit FCF growth.

Discounting those cash flows back gives me a prospective return that is still in the double-digits. Likewise, my margin-driven valuation models give me fair value numbers in the low $50’s.

The Bottom Line

Ciena won’t always be an easy stock to own, and there will always be risks of disruptions in customer spending patterns, whether they be on the service provider side or webscale. Likewise, I don’t take the competition for granted; Cisco could become a bigger threat with the Acacia deal, and Nokia may someday get its “stuff” together. All of that said, I think Ciena has shown what it can do, and now, it’s a question of whether the Street will recognize it and pay up for it.

