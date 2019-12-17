European Growth Still Suspect

Looser monetary policy in Europe this past year contributed to the Federal Reserve reducing its policy rate three times in 2019 and may put pressure on the Fed in 2020.

Economic growth remains weak, and the growth of wages has dropped, giving the European Central Bank reason to "loosen policy further."

The latest information on manufacturing activity in the eurozone suggests that a stronger recovery in Europe is not to be expected in the near term.

Hope had been rising that Europe was pulling out of its economic malaise and starting to show some improvement.

Analysts have even given the possible acceleration in Europe's growth as one more positive reason for the current rise in the US stock market.

But the latest data released on HIS Markit eurozone manufacturing purchasing managers' index shows that the manufacturing activity in the community contracted for the 11th month in a row.

The Financial Times released information that the index dropped to 45.9 in December, from 46.9 in the previous month.

The composite purchasing managers' index, which is the weighted average of both manufacturing and services, remained unchanged at 50.6.

Analysts take this as an important number because a value above 50 indicates that the majority of companies being surveyed are reporting a rise in activity.

The number 50.6 is, therefore, good news… but, the news is not "that" good.

The service area is holding up the economies of the community. The PMI for services rose to 52.4 in December, up from 51.9 in the earlier month.

Apparently, at least, at this time, the drop in manufacturing activity is not deflating the activity in the services sector of the economy.

Therefore, growth can be expected in GDP for the eurozone, but it will be very modest. The eurozone is not humming with activity.

The major hindrance to growth seems to be the slowdown in the zone's largest economy.

The manufacturing PMI for Germany fell to 43.4 in December. There were hopes that Germany was coming out of the slump it had been in. This is the first decline in three months.

The composite PMI for Germany is positive, but as Andrew Kenningham, chief Europe economists at Capital Economics, translates for us, "The PMI composite index is 'consistent on past form with GDP growth of only around 0.1 percent quarter on quarter.'" Or, this number is consistent with a 0.4 percent annualized rate of GDP growth in Germany.

Things are better in the eurozone's second largest economy, France. Even with the social tensions going on in France, the PMI is at a level that the French can hope for a quarter-over-quarter rate of GDP increase of about 0.3 percent, or annualized, at a 1.2 percent annualized rate.

The French situation is looked on as good news, but it should be stated that the United States is growing at a rate slightly in excess of 2.0 percent, something more on the nature of 2.2 percent.

The third largest economy, Italy, is doing a little better than Germany, but its growth is below that of France.

And, this is why analysts remain concerned about the health of the eurozone. The fact is, the growth rate of the eurozone makes the performance of the United States economy look quite good.

Furthermore, year-over-year wage growth for the eurozone dropped to 2.6 percent in the three months ending September, which was a drop from the 2.8 percent registered in the previous month.

Even so, wage growth only averaged 1.8 percent year over year for the three years ending 2018.

Europe is not the prettiest of pictures. And, then, there is Brexit coming.

Mr. Kenningham also commented upon the overall picture of the European situation.

"In combination with weak growth prospects, slowing wage growth (something the European Central Bank closely watches) will keep pressure on the ECB to loosen policy further."

This, of course, has implications for the United States and the Federal Reserve.

Remember, it was international pressure, the easier monetary policy and the lower policy rates of interest of central banks in Europe and elsewhere, that made a major contribution to the Federal Reserve's three reductions of the Fed's own policy rate of interest this year.

Lower central bank interest rates in Europe will certainly not help Federal Reserve officials, given all that they have going on in their own geographic region.

The pressure is still being put on the members of the eurozone, especially Germany, to step up their efforts to produce more aggressive fiscal policies. It is not altogether clear that eurozone members are going to come through on this effort, especially Germany.

Right now, 2020 does not look really optimistic for members of the European community. And, there is only so much that can be done by the ECB. Like the Federal Reserve in the United States, the European Central Bank has already gone through its own rounds of quantitative easing.

This news is coming out as European stocks hit an all-time high, which came about because of the hopes of the continued improvement in the growth of European economies and the optimism connected with the parliamentary vote in Great Britain that produced a "crushing' victory for Boris Johnson and the Tory party.

How investors in Europe take the newly released data on manufacturing will have an effect on the performance of European financial markets.

How the performance of the eurozone economies in 2020 impacts the rest of the world is another story. At least, it does not appear that the eurozone will be moving on ahead of other economies in the world.

