Regions Financial's Earnings Growth Prospects Mostly Priced In

Regions Financial Corporation's (RF) earnings are likely to increase next year due to continued growth in non-interest income and slight expansion in the loan portfolio. However, a contraction in net interest margin and investment in technology is expected to constrain earnings growth. Implementation of a new accounting standard next year is expected to reduce RF's equity book value, which will negatively affect the company's valuation.

CECL Implementation to Have a Significant Impact on Equity

Compared to peers, RF stands to take a larger hit from the implementation of the new accounting standard on credit losses, CECL. An abnormally high impact is expected because banks that have longer term loans like mortgages will need to provide greater allowances than banks that are tilted towards shorter term loans like business and commercial. As mentioned in the second quarter's 10-Q filing, the management expected CECL to increase allowances for credit losses by $400 - 600 million, or by 46-69%. RF's equity book value will decline by an amount equal to the increment in allowances. Please note that the actual impact of CECL can be materially different from the last management's guidance because it depends on economic forecasts that can change significantly from quarter to quarter.

Cautious Customers to Constrain Balance Sheet Growth

RF is well diversified in terms of credit products and geographical locations (it operates in the Midwest and South); therefore, it is appropriate to look at the overall economy of the nation for signals on credit demand for the company. Due mostly to trade tensions and global economic slowdown the demand is expected to remain lackluster next year. Further, as mentioned in the third quarter conference call, RF's customers are growing cautious due to trade and tariff uncertainties, and are preferring to adopt a wait and see approach instead of making investment plans. Moreover, the management itself is not keen on resorting to aggressive pricing to attract customers, as mentioned in the conference call. Due to the management's and customers' inclinations and the overall macroeconomic outlook I'm expecting loan growth to be low at around 1% in 2020. I'm not expecting further contraction in the loan book as the paydowns and refinancing activity should normalize now that the Federal Reserve has signaled towards stability in interest rates. The following table presents my estimates for the loan portfolio, and other key balance sheet items that are likely to grow in tandem with loans.

Management's Efforts to Limit Detrimental Effect of Asset Sensitivity on Margins

RF's average yield is more sensitive to interest rates than funding cost, which is why the rate decline this year bodes ill for net interest margin, NIM. As mentioned in the conference call, the management is hoping to increase the deposit beta in the fourth quarter to a range of 25-30%, from the third quarter beta of 25%. The increased beta will help offset some of the pressure on NIM from falling yields. The management has also enacted hedging strategies to limit the fall in yields. Moreover, the management re-positioned out of approximately $1.2 billion of mortgage-backed securities into prepayment protected securities in the third quarter, which will reduce the exposure to mortgage-backed securities by approximately 7%. The management expects these hedging efforts to result in an expansion of NIM to a little more than 3.4% in 1QFY20, from their expected NIM of more than 3.3% in 4QFY19.

The management has also provided guidance on interest rate sensitivity in the third quarter 10-Q filing. Results of the simulation conducted by the management show that net interest income can decline by $98 million over a period of twelve months if interest rates are gradually decreased by 100bps, as displayed in the table below.

I'm expecting the asset sensitivity to drag RF's NIM next year, as shown in the table below. My estimated NIM for 2020 is around 10bps below the average for 2019.

Non-Interest Expense Growth Likely to be Subdued

Growth of RF's non-interest expense is expected to be subdued in 2020 due to certain cost control measures that the management initiated earlier this year. The company is in the process of consolidating a hundred branches till 2021, which will constrain occupancy costs. The management plans to reduce the total square footage by 2.1 million square feet and third-party expenditure by $60-65 million by 2021. On the other hand some upward pressure on non-interest expense is expected from planned investments in technology, talent, mortgage loan originators, commercial ORMs, and wealth advisors. As a result, I'm expecting RF's non-interest expense to grow by 0.5% year over year in 2020, resulting in efficiency ratio of 59% as opposed to the management's target of 55%.

The low growth in non-interest expense is expected to counter some of the positive effect of loan book expansion on the bottom-line. The contraction in NIM is also expected to negatively affect net income. On the other hand, continued growth in non-interest income is likely to boost the bottom-line. Overall, I'm expecting RF's earnings to grow by a low rate of 1.2% year over year in 2020 to $1.56 per share. The following table shows my estimates for RF's income statement items.

Dividends Expected to be Maintained at Current Level

I'm assuming RF to maintain its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.155 throughout 2020. This dividend level suggests a payout ratio of 39.8%, which is slightly higher than RF's historical six-year average but is still at a manageable level. The dividend estimate suggests a forward dividend yield of 3.6%.

RF's equity is expected to increase by 3.5% in 2020 on the back of retained earnings. On the other hand, implementation of CECL is expected to reduce equity, as discussed above. Overall, I'm expecting RF's equity to increase to $16.2 per share by the end of 2020.

Valuation Analysis Shows Limited Potential for Capital Appreciation

I'm using the historical price to book, P/B, multiple to value RF. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.08 in the past as shown below.

Multiplying this P/B ratio with the forecast book value per share of $16.2 gives a target price of $17.5 for December 2020. This target price implies a low upside of only 1.9% from RF's December 13 closing price. The following table shows sensitivity of the target price to P/B multiple.

Adopting Neutral Rating

Due to the low potential for price upside I'm adopting a Neutral rating on RF. The company's earnings are likely to increase next year on the back of loan growth and increase in non-interest income. Unfortunately, the prospects of earnings increase appear to have already been priced-in as indicated by the low price upside. Consequently, it is appropriate to wait for dips in price before investing in the stock. An entry level of $15.9, which is 10% below my target price, appears feasible.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: This article is not financial advice. Investors are expected to consider their investment objectives and constraints before investing in the stock(s) mentioned in the article.