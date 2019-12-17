EUR/GBP Downside To Continue: 0.8062 In Sight

With the carrying value of the EUR/GBP pair, the downside is likely to remain in favor. As our prior target of 0.8300 has now been achieved, we should look for a steadier decline to our second target going forward of 0.8062.

Increased investment and capital flows should keep economic growth and inflation within reasonable bounds. This could help to prevent the Bank of England from cutting rates closer to the zero bound from +0.75% as of today.

While nothing is ever certain in economics, a more 'predictable' business environment (with less political volatility concerning Brexit) should engender stronger investment from businesses, both domestically and from abroad.

Conceptually speaking, the "political risk premium" built into the price of the GBP should continue to be eroded with greater optimism, if the Conservative party can produce greater business certainty.

The euro has fallen against the British pound sterling, as predicted. What was not predicted by this author, however, was the quickness with which it has fallen. No short-term upside was found, instead the EUR/GBP pair fell straight to our target of 0.8300. My prior article (see here) included the weekly candlestick chart below, which illustrated our medium-term target of 0.8300 in red.

(Chart created by the author using TradingView. The same applies to subsequent candlestick charts presented hereafter.)

An updated chart is displayed below, showing the drop in the euro against the pound, principally following the recent general election result, in which the Conservative party was able to secure a strong majority win.

In my prior article, I also anticipated a further target of 0.8062, which could certainly be achieved, although we should probably not expect such quickness in price action as we have seen recently. Nevertheless, the price of EUR/GBP has cut through an important weekly support-and-resistance area (i.e., the regions of price that are shaded in grey in the charts above). On the four-hourly (i.e., short-term, intra-day) chart most recently, we can see that the price is now using the region as a source of resistance.

This 'resistance' area begins at approximately 0.8363. In any case, while there is nothing stopping EUR/GBP from rising further, we are probably unlikely to see prices of over 0.8500 in a long time (i.e., the area of price above this resistance area; prices seen immediately prior to the recent election result).

The strength in the pound that caused this recent drop in EUR/GBP is probably set to continue. While the 19 December 2019 Bank of England meeting could surprise us with a rate cut, it is probably more likely that they keep rates unchanged. Although inflation remains meager (1.5% year-over-year in October 2019, as shown in the chart below), it is still at least above 1.00%. The Bank of England's target is to keep inflation within 1.00% of 2.00% (i.e., within the region of 1.00% to 3.00%).

(Source: Trading Economics.)

The stronger pound could present lower inflation by virtue of making imports less expensive (to domestic consumers of those imports, who are paying in GBP). Additionally, there are other risks that are possibly increasing on the deflationary front, such as falling manufacturing purchasing managers' indices (see here; the last reading of 47.4 in December 2019 is under 50, therefore indicating contraction). Continued contraction in these sorts of indices are indicative of economic slowing.

On the other hand, economic growth is still positive despite the political uncertainty surrounding Brexit, even if it was quite weak in the third quarter of 2019, showing growth of only 1.00% (year over year). Given that the Conservative party has been seen as the more 'pro-Brexit' party, it is hoped that the party (now with a strong majority) will bring more certainty to the equation. More certainty could unlock more investment, and we are perhaps already seeing this in how the UK currency and UK stocks and other assets are now rising quickly.

More investment should boost economic activity and help to keep inflation within the 1.00-3.00% bound for the time being. And since the UK central bank rate is only 0.75% (as shown in the table below from Investing.com), the Bank of England is probably to favor keeping rates on hold so that they have more 'monetary ammo', so to speak, in a downturn.

If UK rates fall too close to the zero bound (i.e., 0.00%), monetary policy would have to become more creative, and frankly risky (much like the ECB, which has had to resort to both a negative deposit rate of -0.50% and continued quantitative easing). Note: the 0.00% rate shown below is the rate on main refinancing operations; the rate banks must pay on short-term borrowings from the ECB.

The difference between the rates of 0.00% and +0.75% as highlighted in the table above is simply negative -0.75%, i.e., the rate of 0.00% minus the +0.75% base rate of the Bank of England. This implies an ongoing negative-carry for the EUR/GBP pair. We can also compare this to the bond market's pricing, using short-term (one-year) government bond yields of Germany (to represent the euro) and the United Kingdom (to represent the pound) to serve as a market-priced proxy of the carrying value of EUR/GBP.

The chart below shows this yield spread against our prior chart; set against the far-right y-axis, with the blue line.

Notice that the spread is negative to the tune of about -1.33%. This is deeper than the central bank rate spread implied above of -0.75%; however, if we were to consider the deeply negative rate of the deposit facility of -0.50% (as mentioned above), the spread would transform of -0.75% to -1.25%, more in line with the bond market's calculation. (The deposit facility rate is the rate that banks can expect to "receive", or in this case pay, in interest on overnight deposits with the ECB.)

Still, while EUR/GBP remains negative carry, putting natural pressure on the EUR/GBP pair, the bond market does seem a little pessimistic. This might be warranted, and while we should not expect significant upside in the EUR/GBP pair, we should probably recognize that the future trajectory will be slower to the downside. That is, unless we have a significant economic shock (such as an outright recession in Germany or France) or the Bank of England does raise rates following a significant increase in investment in the UK. These are possibilities, but not really base-case assumptions.

In summary, pressure should remain on the EUR/GBP pair, owing to growing optimism in the United Kingdom (and by virtue of that, the GBP), combined with the negative carrying value (per interest rate spreads) with respect to the EUR/GBP pair. The fall may be more measured going forward, but the pair should continue to favor downside nonetheless. Our next target would be 0.8062 as shown in the charts above.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.