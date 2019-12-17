Despite shares trading below historical multiple norms, we would like to see a larger margin of safety than what is currently offered.

Dividend growth investing is a popular and largely successful approach to generating wealth over long periods of time. We will be spotlighting numerous dividend up-and-comers to identify the best "dividend growth stocks of tomorrow." Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc. (DNKN) is a restaurant company that franchises its Dunkin' and Baskin-Robbins brands across the world. The company possesses strong operating metrics, and participates in the rapidly growing hot beverages sector. However, investors need to consider a leveraged balance sheet while shares trade at a valuation that we don't consider to be "cheap". At the end of the day, we would like to see a larger margin of safety from Dunkin' Brands.

Dunkin' Brands Group is a coffee and dessert restaurant company that franchises fast-food stores under the Dunkin' Donuts and Baskin-Robbins name brands. There are approximately 20,900 worldwide locations between the two brands, with more than half residing in the US. The business is asset light because 100% of locations are franchised. Of the $1.3 billion in annual revenues, the US Dunkin' brand is the majority contributor at 77% of total revenue.

source: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The company has exchanged ownership since initially forming in the late 1970s. Since going public in 2011, the company has realized solid growth. Over the past five years, revenue has grown at a CAGR of 12.88%. Over the same time period, EBITDA has grown at a 5.73% and EPS at 12.87%.

source: YCharts

Fundamentals

Before judging Dunkin' Brands as an investment, we need to first review a number of key operating metrics that will reveal some of the company's strengths and weaknesses.

We review operating margins to make sure that Dunkin' Brands is consistently profitable. We also want to invest in companies with strong cash flow streams, so we look at the conversion rate of revenue to free cash flow. Lastly, we want to see that management is effectively deploying the company's financial resources, so we review the cash rate of return on invested capital (CROCI). We will do all of these using three benchmarks:

Operating Margin - Consistent/expanding margins over time

FCF Conversion - Convert at least 10% of sales into FCF

CROCI - Generate at least 11-12% rate of return on invested capital

source: YCharts

We see that the company had suffered quite a steep drop in its operating margins, but this figure has been rebounding over the past couple of years. We will look for this trend to continue. Despite a resulting drop in Dunkin's FCF conversion rate, the current rate of 16.43% continues to hold above our benchmark level. This is the company's asset light business model shining through. Lastly, the company's solid CROCI of 11.16% illustrates the company's ability to generate cash from its deployed resources. We would like to see a continued long-term uptrend in these metrics, although the company still operates from a position of strength despite falling off a few years ago.

While Dunkin' has demonstrated strong operating metrics, it's important to consider the context that a company's balance sheet can bring to the table. An otherwise strong business can be greatly strained if that business is overburdened by debt. Too much debt can squeeze cash flow streams, as well as expose investors to risk in the event of an unexpected downturn in the business.

source: YCharts

The balance sheet of Dunkin' Brands presents us with the first "red flag" in our analysis. The company is currently holding a solid $523 million in cash against just over $3.0 billion in total debt, but the real issue is the company's leverage ratio. We typically look to a leverage ratio of 2.5X EBITDA as a "cautionary threshold". Once that is exceeded, we begin to advise caution that requires further scrutiny of the company's circumstances. Dunkin' well exceeds our threshold with a gross leverage ratio of 6.32X EBITDA. The company's asset light nature gives it some financial flexibility that more capital intensive companies may lack, but the current leverage ratio poses a risk to investors. Should the business see a downturn or the lending environment see a drastic change from its borrower friendly (debt is currently cheap) ways, the debt load could impact buybacks or dividend payments.

Dividend & Buybacks

Dunkin' Brands is slowly building credibility as a dividend growth stock. The company has raised its payout each of the past eight years. The current dividend is paid quarterly, and totals an annual sum to investors of $1.50 per share. The resulting 2.01% yield is roughly in line with 10 year US treasuries, so investors seeking income generation will probably overlook Dunkin' Brands.

source: YCharts

The dividend's growth trajectory is similar to its yield - solid, but unspectacular. The payout has grown at a CAGR of 12.8% over the past five years. The dividend is slowing down however, with its past two raises coming in at just under 8%. Easily funded, the cash flow payout ratio of 46% is a nice safety net considering the defensive nature of the company's business model. Dunkin' Brands is poised for solid growth with mid-single digit revenue growth expected moving forward. We expect the dividend to settle into a long-term growth range in the same vicinity (mid-single digit CAGR).

source: YCharts

The company has strategically gotten aggressive with stock buybacks over the years - sometimes reaching well above FCF levels to do it. The number of shares has decreased notably since the company has gone public, from 120 million to 82 million (32% decrease). This has helped push EPS growth to a pace beyond the company's organic growth rate.

Growth Opportunities & Risks

With many franchise business models, the two primary levers of growth to be pulled are essentially boosting sales of your existing franchises - and expanding the total number of franchises. Dunkin' Brands is angling to do both. The company is consistently refreshing its menu offerings to drive store traffic. This includes a mix of seasonal offerings, value deals, new products, and promotions aimed at increasing activity during non-peak hours.

source: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

In addition, Dunkin' is aggressively trying to expand its footprint. There are more than 9,400 stores in the US market, but that is heavily concentrated in the Northeast region of the US. The company is expanding its US footprint with a target of 200-250 new stores per annum over the next few years. This will be aimed at less crowded markets as Dunkin' tries to steal market share from competitors (for example, Starbucks (SBUX) is heavily concentrated in the Northwest region).

source: Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The company will also expand in non-US markets as well. Management has estimated that as much as 90% of the company's future expansion will take place in "non-core" markets. The company's Baskin-Robbins brand will actually play a more prominent role in this international growth than it has contributed in the US markets. Dunkin's overall foothold in the market is healthy enough that it should be able to grab a portion of what is an exciting growth sector overall. The hot beverages market (which companies such as Dunkin' operate in) is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% annually through 2023.

The main threat that Dunkin' Brands will need to deal with will be competition. The coffee market is notoriously competitive, and includes large footprint brands such as Starbucks, McDonald's (MCD), as well as regional and mom/pop type independent competitors. Even non-traditional players such as Coca-Cola (KO) have brought their way into this sector. The tastes of consumers vary, and regional dominance of other players will potentially impede the company's efforts in target markets. Consider that the company is generating/expecting low single digit comparable store sales growth in the US over the long term as a testament to how difficult it is to take market share. Despite the coffee business being a tough field to operate in, we have an overall bullish outlook on Dunkin's long-term ability to steadily produce modest growth.

Valuation

At just over $74 per share, the stock currently trades in the mid-range of its 52 week range ($61-$84) after cooling off a bit over the past three months.

source: YCharts

Analyst estimates are currently projecting full year EPS at $3.13. This places an earnings multiple on the stock of 23.71X, a sizable 18% discount to the stock's 10 year median P/E ratio of 28.98X.

To gain additional perspective on the stock's valuation, we will look at value from a cash flow perspective. The current FCF yield of 4.24% is hovering in the approximate mid-range of its history.

source: YCharts

Despite the P/E based discount, we don't see as much value in Dunkin' Brands at the moment. With total revenue growth expected to be in the mid-single digit range, the current multiple remains a bit steep in our eyes. We would like to see the stock trade closer to 20X earnings before considering further action. This would result in a share price of approximately $62.

Wrapping Up

The hot beverage segment is growing, and Dunkin's strong operating metrics point to strong cash flow streams moving forward. Despite these positives, it's a number of negatives that push us to take a more conservative stance with the stock. The company's over leveraged balance sheet, maturing growth trajectory, and the overall competitive nature of the sector leave us desiring a larger margin of safety than what is currently offered at $74 per share.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.