Designer Brands: 7% Yield With Growth Upside, We're Buying

It's been a disappointing year for Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI), with the stock down over 50% in just nine months from a high near $30 per share in early March. Growth and earnings have been weaker than expected, which is in conjunction with the overall difficult environment for specialty retailers in general. The company's 2018 acquisition of footwear designer and manufacturer 'Camuto Group' came with bad timing as the operation increased the company's product sourcing exposure to China which has been impacted by the U.S.-China trade dispute. DBI just released its latest quarterly report, with management revising lower full-year guidance driven by ongoing pressures from tariffs a soft comparable sales growth. While the developments this year have pared back expectations, we maintain a positive long-term view for a business that remains profitable and free cash flow positive with a leadership position in its segment. This article takes a look at some of the latest developments and our view on where the stock is headed next.

(Source: Finviz.com)

Q3 Earnings Recap

Designer Brands reported its Q3 earnings on December 10th, with a non-GAAP EPS of $0.67, which missed expectations by $0.07. GAAP EPS of $0.60 was also $0.11 lower than the estimate. Total revenues increased 12.4% year over year to $936.26 million, with the amount driven by the acquisition of the Camuto Group brand portfolio in a deal that was announced in October of 2018. Firm-wide comparable sales increased 0.3% y/y, which, while positive, included flat comparable sales for its core U.S. retail segment.

(Source: Company IR)

The story here was the disappointing lower overall margins. The gross margin fell 370 basis points to 32.6% from 28.9% last year. In the conference call, management blamed poor weather during the quarter in key markets, which led to a decision to add promotions and discounts in support of the top line. Management believes that separate cuts to marketing and advertising to support the bottom line were, in hindsight, poorly executed and led to a loss of store traffic at the margin.

Touching on this quarter's performance, during the third quarter we delivered comps of 0.3%, in line with our expectations; however, gross margin decreased 370 basis points from 32.6% last year to 28.9%. The decline in gross margins were primarily related to two key challenges: number one, weather, which hindered our performance across our entire business; and number two, the mitigation of tariffs which led us to pull back inventory and cut marketing investment in anticipation of a change in consumer spending that, in hindsight, was not the right decision to make.

The other aspect here was continued tariff pressures from products sourced out of China. The company highlights that it had considered tariff exposure to represent $170 million of business but is on track to mitigate 80% to 90% of those impacts with efforts like moving product out of China, sharing costs with vendors, adjustments to inventory, accelerating the private brands roll-out, and cuts to marketing expense as mentioned. While commendable, even the efforts here have come up short compared to previous targets of mitigating 100% previously announced. The lower marketing spending this quarter helped lower the overall operating expenses on a year-over-year basis, but the operating margin still declined to 6.0% compared to 6.4% in 2018 on the higher total revenue base.

As we look ahead, the unmitigated exposure to tariffs is incredibly meaningful to our business and we have found ways to mitigate the majority of the current tariffs across both DSW and Camuto. However, especially at Camuto, the ability to mitigate 100% of the tariffs has proven to be challenging and we now anticipate having the ability to mitigate approximately 80% to 90%. While this is a slight diversion from what we have previously messaged, we think it's important to point out that mitigating $140 million to $150 million of the $170 million exposure is an achievement we are proud of and another proof point to why our acquisition of Camuto is pivotal our company's future.

Other highlights of the quarter included some positive momentum in segments like kid's and athletic footwear up 23% and 4% y/y each, respectively. There was also traction in its online platform, while the VIP loyalty program saw a 3% increase of active members compared to the period last year. The Canadian retail segment is a smaller part of the business representing just 8% of total revenues, but was the growth driver with comp sales up 4.4% year over year.

In terms of the balance sheet, the company ended the quarter with $77.3 million in cash and equivalents compared to a total debt of $235 million. This is in the context of EBITDA of $80 million in Q3. A normalized EBITDA level for the full year, excluding the Q4 impact of the acquisitions in Q4 last year, suggests a net debt to EBITDA leverage ratio under 1x. We see the financial position as well-supported and stable driven by underlying positive free cash flows.

(Source: Company IR)

Full Year 2019 Guidance

Management updated its full-year adjusted EPS guidance to a range of $1.50 to $1.55 from a previous target of $1.87 to $1.97. The revision lower came, with a tepid outlook for full-year comparable sales growth now expected to be flat, compared to a "low single-digit" increase previously. On the other hand, management now sees shares outstanding to end the year at 75 million from 77 million previous, implying a 2.5% boost to EPS that would otherwise have been even lower. Thus far, in 2019, the company has repurchased 7.1 million shares for a total of $141.6 million with $335 million remaining in the authorization.

(Source: Company IR)

DBI Analysis and Forward-Looking Commentary

This is a case where the financial position, including the balance sheet and earnings, is relatively stable and supported cash flows, but the market is punishing the stock based on weak growth. Last year, when Designer Brands stock (then known as DSW Inc.) was trending higher, the story was strong momentum in positive comparable stores sales. The company had been benefiting from efforts like a store's layout refresh and growing e-commerce platform. In a sense, the numbers for DBI now are disappointing but otherwise in line or better, with numerous other examples in the market among department stores and apparel specialty retail that have faced a difficult operating environment.

Since the Q3 results, forward consensus earnings estimate for 2019 through 2021 has faced analyst revisions lower dragged by the cut in management guidance. Looking ahead, the market sees DBI rebounding to reach EPS of $1.83 in 2020 and $2.18 in 2021. The estimates suggest a forward P/E on fiscal 2020 consensus at just 8x based on the current share price. The depressed multiples here are understandable, given the weak trends in growth and, more importantly, poor momentum towards reaching financial targets, but the business still has growth opportunities.

Data by YCharts

One of the aspects that keeps us bullish on DBI is its focus on footwear as the leader in discount footwear, which has some advantages in the market compared to apparel-focused retailers like Kohl's Corp. (NYSE:KSS) and Dillard's Inc. (NYSE:DDS) have less of a differentiation. There's a thought that footwear is less exposed to consumer trends towards e-commerce with an understanding that trying on shoes for correct fit is an important part of the shopping experience.

From the data below, DBI trades a discount to a reference group that includes KSS, DDS, Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO), and Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) in terms of its forward P/E at 9.6X on the current year's estimate. It's worth pointing out that DBI's free cash flow over the trailing twelve months includes the impact of its Q4 2018 acquisition of Camuto Group and related charges over the period since. If we normalized free cash flow to a level of ~$100 million per year, compared to the actual $65 million that is used to reach the current 16x price to free cash flow multiple, and adjusted free cash flow measure is closer to 10x. For reference, DBI had achieved trailing twelve months free cash flow of $200 million as recently as Q2 2018, and we believe there is a path to return to that level. The company continues to grow its store count and also has the potential for international expansion.

Data by YCharts

Separately, DBI's dividend yield at 6.8% is also the highest in the group and appears relatively attractive in our view. The quarterly dividend rate of $0.25 per share representing an annualized payout of $75 million or 65% on management's full year EPS guidance midpoint remains well supported. The other aspect here is the more favorable recent macro developments with the phase one agreement of between the U.S. and China towards a resolution to the ongoing trade dispute. While tariffs on footwear remain in effect, there are secondary benefits of an improving outlook for economic growth with anticipation of a potential phase 2 deal in 2020. More positive sentiment towards the retail segment and continued strength in consumer spending should be positive for the stock.

Takeaway

The combination of weaker-than-expected results, the challenging environment in retail, along with a negative impact from tariffs, has culminated in a sharp move lower in DBI's stock price this year. Recognizing that the business is profitable and free cash flow positive, we remain bullish in consideration of the 7% dividend yield that is well supported in our view.

To the downside, the main risks continue to be the possibility of a global cyclical downturn or weakness from the U.S. consumer, which is the company's main market. Any re-escalation of trade tensions would also be seen as a negative. The market will continue to focus on its trends in growth, and it will be important for the company to build traction in 2020 with improved operating metrics and margins. We rate DBI as a buy.

