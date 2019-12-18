Early 2020 Jury Trial Creates High Risk / No Reward Setup For Twist Shares

Based on recent filing, we think Twist will try to raise capital ahead of trial uncertainty to capitalize on presently undiscounted litigation risk; our near-term target $13/sh.

Risk reward analysis is a fundamental component of securities analysis. As we look to the first quarter of 2020, we view Twist Bioscience as having one of the worst risk rewards in the public market.

Twist Bioscience (TWST) is a high flying “synthetic DNA” company trading at over 10x forward revenues. We were first inspired to look at this idea after a terrific piece by BuyersStrike which you can find here. Synthetic DNA / DNA sequencing are some of the hottest topics in biotech investing today. Investors have piled into the sector in the hope of a revolutionary advancement towards industrialized bio-engineering and/or some form of breakthrough in the diagnosis and treatment of common and rare diseases. Twist, in particular, promised to be a key player in enabling the core technologies and products in DNA synthesis for the agriculture and healthcare end-markets. In very simple terms, Twist provides tools that “print” synthetic DNA. Twist then sells its synthetic printed DNA to academia, the pharmaceutical industry, the agricultural industry, and the industrial chemical industry for R&D purposes (e.g. drug development, creating new chemical compounds, etc.).

Let’s put the core company and science aside for a moment – we’ll spend more time on it later in the report. We believe that the only factor that matters for Twist shareholders over the next few months has nothing to do with R&D, science, or technology. It has to do with a court room drama that is currently expected to head to a California jury in the next few months.

On October 31, 2018, Twist pulled off one of the most remarkable IPOs in history. If events unfold as we expect – then Twist’s IPO will go down as one of the best examples of the irrational exuberance in the biotech market today.

Why was the IPO remarkable? No, not because the company had negative gross margins for most of its history ( p80). And no, not because the company burned over $200 million of cash flow from operations ( p82) over the past 3 years. And no, not because the company admitted that it “may never achieve profitability” ( p20). In today’s exuberant biotech tape, none of those factors are barriers to capital raising.

What is most remarkable about Twist’s IPO is that a significant chunk of the proceeds have and will continue to go to the coffers of expensive business litigation firm Quinn Emanuel, to support Twist’s mounting costs of defending an IP theft lawsuit filed by Agilent. More importantly – we think that Agilent’s case is extremely strong and that Twist’s defenses thus far have been weak and nonsensical.

You can read all of high level briefings relating to Agilent’s suit against Twist here. Needless to say, the litigation has been ugly, with Agilent even filing an SEC whistleblower complaint regarding Twist the day before Twist’s IPO.

Both sides have attempted to litigate the case in the press, via content posted online.

From our review of the actual pleadings and orders in the case so far, we have put together the following list of reasons that we think Twist shareholders should be very worried about the company’s chances in front of a jury.

The evidence, the case law, and the case developments all point to Twist facing an extremely low probability of walking away from this litigation unscathed:

Reason 1: With Daniel Petrocelli Involved – Sorry Twist, but No, Agilent Is Not Misusing the Legal System

You can’t analyze this litigation without taking into account that Agilent hired Daniel Petrocelli – you can read more about him here. Petrocelli is a serious heavy hitter – arguably the best trial attorney in America. Corporate clients and white collar defendants bring him in when the stakes are high and the legal budget is equally high. He is also brought in as a specialist in actually taking cases to trial.

In other words, Agilent is playing to win here. The outcome of this litigation is material for Agilent in more than one way – not only does this case matter from a monetary perspective, but Agilent also needs to dissuade other current Agilent employees from violating their duty of loyalty.

Twist claimed that Agilent filed its lawsuit to make up for poor business decisions, and that it is “misus[ing] the legal system to do so”. We put absolutely zero weight in that claim. Daniel Petrocelli is 66, famous, and wealthy. We find it impossible to believe that Petrocelli would stake his professional reputation to assist a company that is misusing the legal system against a little-known publicly traded small cap. It is not as if Twist is a household name – this is a low profile case relative to the types of engagements Petrocelli has been involved in ( AT&T, OJ Simpson, etc.). Given that Twist’s overarching talking point has been accusing Agilent of misuse of the legal system, we think this is perhaps the best evidence that Twist is very poorly positioned from a legal perspective.

Reason 2: Agilent Keeps Winning, And the Wins Matter…

Agilent filed its original complaint in February 2016. In the original complaint, it claimed that Leproust had worked for Agilent for 13 years and that she began preparing for her role at Twist more than a year before leaving Agilent. In October 2016, Agilent then filed an amended complaint, alleging among other things that Leproust “registered domain names for Twist in February 2012”, and that she “pitched ideas to venture capital firms in March 2013, while still an Agilent employee”.

Cases without merit tend to be thrown out at the pleading stage – meaning, after a complaint is filed, and after the defendant files a “motion to dismiss” but before any substantive discovery and well before a jury can ever assess the case. Twist filed the California-court equivalent of a motion to dismiss and Agilent’s case was not thrown out. In fact, in a decisive win for Agilent, in January 2017, a California judge denied Twist’s motion to dismiss the case. This fact alone tells you that Agilent put forward facts that had legitimate legal merit.

The two parties then began to conduct discovery. In December 2018, after a period of extensive discovery, Agilent filed an amended complaint against Twist (that December 2018 complaint is the current active complaint that is heading to jury trial). As a reminder, Twist had gone public in October 2018, so the amended complaint came soon after the IPO.

With the benefit of extensive discovery, Agilent’s complaint was now significantly bolstered. In its amended complaint and with the benefit of discovery, Agilent now pled with great detail the names, dates, and times that it believed confidential information was stolen by Leproust and other Agilent employees who joined her when she started Twist. Specifically, the amended complaint pled that:

Leproust and several other former Agilent employees who joined her at Twist—including Twist’s Senior Director of Chemistry and Molecular Biology Siyuan Chen and Twist’s former Chief Financial Officer Solange Glaize—stole Agilent’s most sensitive documents. Using thumb drives, cloud accounts, and personal emails, Leproust, Chen, Glaize and other former Agilent employees stole hundreds of Agilent documents clearly marked “Confidential.” These documents chart Agilent’s oligonucleotide (“oligo”) synthesis technology processes from experiment to implementation. Defendants stole and retained, for the past several years, experimental designs, data analyses, troubleshooting secrets, method refining, and plans for technological next steps. The documents also include highly confidential internal invention disclosures and validation reports. But that’s not all. On the very next day after speaking to Leproust about coming to Twist, Glaize accessed, stole, retained and used key Agilent strategy documents marked “Confidential” that contained Agilent’s proprietary analyses of the market opportunities in the synthetic biology and gene synthesis markets—the markets around which Leproust pitched her business to investors to raise over a quarter billion dollars. Finally, document metadata show that current Twist employees, including the named defendants, engaged in extensive downloading of documents from Agilent computers to external, portable storage drives and devices in their final days at Agilent. Those thumb drives are now missing. These thefts of confidential information were in flagrant violation of the Agilent employees’ employment agreements and their duties to their former employer.

Readers familiar with the federal rules of civil procedure will be familiar with Rule 11 which requires lawyers to certify that factual contentions (such as the claims above) have evidentiary support. It is effectively a rule to prevent lawyers from pursuing frivolous claims. California has a similar rule – Rule 128.7.

Given the pleadings above, Daniel Petrocelli and his team had to be extremely confident that they had a evidentiary basis for their claims, or otherwise face the risk of sanctions. Therefore, we put significant weight in the allegations above as they were only made after Agilent had conducted extensive discovery. Again, given that Daniel Petrocelli is putting his name on these pleadings, we have a hard time believing that the allegations in the complaint – after extensive discovery – are lacking in factual basis. We therefore put absolutely no weight in Twist’s claim that Agilent’s lawsuit is an abuse of legal process in any way.

While on the topic of evidentiary support – we are also puzzled by the ownership dynamic in Twist’s patents. Surprisingly, Twist’s CEO Emily Leproust has her name missing from all of TWST’s active patents (see TWST Patents). Notably, patents that Leproust worked on while at Agilent were all filed with her name (see here). In fact, some of the Agilent patents involving Leproust ( nee Eric) also included Twist co-founder Bill Peck (Peck worked at Agilent for eight years alongside Leproust and then co-founded Twist with Leproust). In other words, in the past Leproust included her name alongside a Twist co-founder on numerous Agilent patents relating to DNA applications, yet now her name is curiously missing from all Twist patents. Given she founded Twist, this is highly unusual and we view this as a major red flag as it provides a fact pattern that Agilent may be able to use in front of a jury to sway their perspective on Leproust’s motives and thinking as she went through the process of forming Twist while still employed at Agilent.

Reason 3: …Twist Keeps Losing, and its “Wins” Don’t Matter

As shown above, Twist has lost in its bid to get rid of this suit. The case is going to trial. That alone tells you that this litigation is not going well for Twist. Discovery also clearly bolstered Agilent’s case as its allegations have become far more concrete and verifiable.

Despite this, Twist has attempted to portray itself as having a strong hand in this litigation.

In January 2019, Twist filed a cross-complaint against Agilent. The cross complaint was essentially a defamation suit, claiming among other things that Agilent’s whistleblower letter to the SEC was defamatory and was an attempt to derail Twist’s IPO. Given that Twist’s IPO was a success – the company ended up raising the capital - we have a hard time seeing how Twist could have been damaged by Agilent’s letter to the SEC.

In response to Twist’s cross-complaint, Agilent filed an anti-SLAPP motion (a court motion allowed in California that is designed to quickly dismiss frivolous lawsuits relating to free speech issues). This move unsurprising given that Twist’s cross-complaint at its heart was a defamation claim.

In May 2019 after the judge issued multiple orders, Twist put out this release declaring multiple victories. First, Twist celebrated that the judge did not grant Agilent’s Anti-SLAPP motion – meaning, that Twist’s defamation claims against Agilent remains alive and will be considered by a jury as part of the broader Agilent case against Twist relating to stolen IP. The court also threw out one of the minor claims Agilent made against Leproust relating to her non-solicitation agreement.

While Twist touted these factors as major victories, a closer look demonstrate that both of these victories are likely utterly irrelevant and do not actually bolster Twist’s standing in this case.

As it pertains to the defamation claim surviving an anti-SLAPP motion, the judge simply ruled that the defamation claim could in fact have merit if a jury ultimately finds that Twist did not steal Agilent’s IP. Said another way – if Agilent did in fact make the whole story up, then the judge ruled that the jury should be able to penalize Agilent for wrongly defaming Twist in the first place. Nothing in the judge’s ruling suggests that Agilent’s IP case against Twist is weakened in any way.

Second, Agilent’s non-solicitation claim against Leproust was one of its weakest claims and from a damage perspective, was immaterial as it is not comparable to the core claim of IP theft (the former being a minor employment law infraction versus the latter challenging the entire IP that Twist is built on). So again, this “win” is immaterial for Twist.

One other amusing point. In its May 2019 release, Twist attempts to make hay of the judge’s order, by claiming that “the Court agreed that Twist’s cross-claims alleged facts showing Agilent had engaged in bad faith conduct on the eve of Twist’s October 31, 2018 IPO”.

A cursory reading of the statement above may lead an investor with limited experience reading court orders to believe that the Court somehow “sided” with Twist. This is not actually the case. The operative phrase in the statement above is”alleged facts showing”.

The Court’s role when it comes to analyzing complaints is to simply assess whether a) the facts as alleged by the plaintiff actually give rise to a legal issue that can be decided in a court of law, and b) to determine whether the facts presented by the plaintiff – giving the plaintiff the overall benefit of the doubt – are broadly plausible. All the court therefore agreed with is that the facts – as alleged by Twist – were plausible and actually created an issue that could be litigated in court.

So did the Court actually agree that Agilent defamed Twist? No – absolutely not. Because a court does not even make that determination – a jury is the trier of facts in most US court cases. The role of the court is to simply assess whether there may be a potential legal issue at play and whether or not the case should proceed to jury.

So stepping away from the legal mumbo jumbo for a second – here is what you are left with. Agilent has an IP case against Twist, that challenges Twist’s entire existence. Agilent has basically claimed that it rightfully owns Twist’s IP. On the other hand, Twist has a defamation and business interference claim against Agilent, claiming that Agilent somehow disrupted Twist’s IPO and/or hurt its position in the market. Judging by the fact that a) Twist got its IPO done, b) pulled off a secondary months later, and c) has seen its stock price rally materially since both the IPO ($14/sh) and secondary ($21/sh), it is hard to see what “damages” Twist could have possibly sustained as a result of Agilent’s allegedly tortious actions.

Reason 4: Many of Twist’s public statements are puffery and lack legal basis

The crux of Twist’s arguments both in its defense and in its offense is that Agilent is “bullying”, “intimidating”, and has a “vendetta”. None of these claims are legitimate legal theories. In our experience reviewing litigation, when a party to litigation lacks a legal foundation for its claims, it tends to turn to these types of absurd ad hominem attacks. Would Agilent really hire Daniel Petrocelli (who likely bills at$1,500+/hour) and a team of lawyers from OMM (where even Associates bill at $700+/hour) just to pursue a vendetta? Surely, with a $25 billion market capitalization, there are better ways to pursue a vendetta against Twist than expensive and risky litigation that opens Agilent’s books and records to discovery.

It is also somewhat amusing to us that Leproust continues to push a “bullying” defense in public despite her choice of Quinn Emanuel as lead litigator. Quinn Emanuel is a notorious and well-known law firm – it is known for its aggressive and brash style and for touting its impressive win record. We have a hard time seeing how Twist can “play the victim” when it made the decision to hire Quinn Emanuel of all firms.

The one apparent matter of law that Twist has argued in its public releases is that “California law permits an employee to make preparations to compete with its current employee”. It appears that Aglient and Twist are in agreement that Leproust did in fact begin working on Twist while she was still employed at Twist. Leproust, however, is arguing that such activity is protected under California law.

It is true that California law allows employees to prepare to compete. However, California law also requires that employees exercise a duty of loyalty to their employers. This legal primer provides very helpful color. So where does preparing to compete cross the line?

Setting up the Twist domain alone (which Leproust allegedly did while still employed at Agilent) would not alone cross the line. However, using confidential trade secrets, taking preparatory actions while “on the clock” and soliciting co-workers (numerous Agilent employees went over to Twist with Leproust) are all issues that significantly strengthen the case for breach of duty and therefore offset the California legal protections relating to preparation for competition.

After extensive discovery, Agilent has alleged all of the topics above in great detail. Therefore, we put little weight in Twist’s “preparation to compete” defense.

Reason 5: Agilent won a similar suit very recently (and has won others similar suits in the past)

In April 2018, Agilent filed a lawsuit relating to IP infringement against two Chinese companies – Shanghai Echrom Technologies and Changzhou Pannatek, as well as several former employees of Agilent who were employed at these two Chinese companies. According to media reports, Agilent prevailed in its lawsuit and the case settled in August 2019.

Worse yet, the settlement in relation to these two Chinese firms actually appears to have granted Agilent with injunctive relief – the Chinese companies were ordered to stop producing the technology that was the subject of the litigation, and required the companies to pay unspecified damages to Agilent.

This is not the first time Agilent has won such a case either. In 2010, Agilent also won a similar case. We have anecdotally heard through conversations with industry experts familiar with Agilent that a) the company is highly litigious, and b) the company has a long history of winning patent battles against former employees.

If Twist were to face the same consequence as the Chinese companies we identified above, we have a hard time envisioning how it could survive as a going concern given the massive cash burn and the fact that Agilent is likely to claim that the entire Twist enterprise was built on stolen technology that properly belongs to Agilent.

If Twist Successfully Defends Agilent's Theft Claims, What Are You Left With?

We think there is a high probability that the litigation significantly impairs Twist’s value. We provide a scenario analysis later in this report.

However, one thing we wanted to reflect on is what the actual unaffected value of the company is. At 10x revenues, we do not believe the market is currently reflecting any litigation discount into the stock.

The company’s IPO prospectus and subsequent filings are full of promotional buzz words such as “revolutionize”, “disruptive”, “make legacy methods obsolete”, but despite Twist’s strong stock performance, actual business results have been mixed. Yes the top line is growing very quickly, but the company’s operational execution relative to the IPO warrant further scrutiny.

The company has not seen any material dollar growth in its agricultural end-market (still only 2% of overall revenues – p63), and despite partnerships with the middlemen such as Ginkgo, Twist has failed to develop any major deals with pharmaceutical companies. The inconsistent revenue from DNA libraries, shown below, highlights Twist’s unsteady relationship with pharmaceutical companies.

Instead, after initially mix shifting away from academic research, more recently TWST is increasingly becoming reliant on academic research revenues, which cannot always be counted on given funding and political risks to university research budgets. A major driver of the academic research revenue stream appears to be Twist’s supply of DNA to Microsoft and the University of Washington, which was highly advertised in the company’s go-public marketing materials ( p2). While exciting on paper, commercialization of this program is far from reality. Initially, when the cost was $1 per base pair, Microsoft estimated it would need to drop by a factor of 10,000 before DNA storage could take off. Over time, the technology may very well become cost effective, but the reality is that Twist is going to need to burn a lot of cash between now and “the future” in order to get its cost of base pairs down by a factor of 1,000x.

We also note that the Synthetic DNA space has seen numerous blow-ups, even for companies that are bigger and more established than Twist. Many of these companies attracted investors with the prospect of revolutionizing the synthetic biology and genomic world but so many have been unable to deliver on their promises and results for investors have been dismal.

Synlogic (SYBX) – A ~$50/share stock in 2015 and currently <$3, following a failed treatment for hyperammonemia that was discontinued and a lackluster pipeline

Intrexon (XON) – Peaked ~$65/share in 2015, now trades ~$5.70; develops drug therapies for cancer and infectious diseases

Solazyme (Terravia) – Declared bankruptcy in 2017

Amyris (AMRS) – Once over $500, now under $3.50 following dismal performance and under-deliveries

Precision Biosciences (DTIL) – Trading around ~40% below IPO price earlier this year following shortcoming in cancer treatment study.

Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR) –$110/share in 2018 and right back down to ~$22 currently.

The examples above are just a small sample of a much larger pool of names, but the outcome has been largely the same: hype, under-deliver, shareholder loss (in that order).

We are not arguing that the growth in the Synthetic DNA space is not real – it is clearly real, and the promise of Synthetic DNA is enormous. What we are arguing, however, is that the space is a crapshoot like with anything else in the biotech space. In the case of Twist, not only are the core operations a crapshoot, but so too is the company’s legal position. How often do you find a public company that may not even own its own IP?

The company also remains highly dependent on one customer – Ginkgo – and revenues from Ginkgo appear to be flat-lining recently:

Source: IR Deck

Ginkgo is now on its Series E funding round, having raised over $700 million in recent years. We have no strong view on Ginkgo, but have spoken to industry experts who have indicated that the company has still yet to demonstrate any clear commercial viability. A Forbes article claimed that the Ginkgo is expected to generate about $80 million of revenue this year, which suggests that Ginkgo is still a ways away from sustaining itself from cash flow from operations. It is therefore troubling that so much of Twist’s revenues come from a company that is still so dependent on VC financing.

In an effort to diversify away from Ginkgo, Twist has been aggressively pivoting towards the NGS or “Next Generation Sequencing” space. NGS has been the big growth story and in the company’s recent guidance, management again talked up the potential for NGS. The issue with this pivot is that the NGS space is filled with extremely well-funded and large competitors. From the company’s own 10-K, we note the following text:

Additionally, we compete with both large and emerging providers in the life sciences tools and diagnostics industries focused on sample preparation for next generation sequencing such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Illumina, Inc., Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc., Agilent Technologies, Inc., and Roche NimbleGen, Inc.

Our research suggests that Illumina – a ~50B market cap – has about 65% market share of the NGS, and Thermo Fisher (the Ion Torrent sequencer) has another 25% market share. Illumina and Thermo Fisher sell completely integrated sequencers versus Twist which only sells ancillary offerings that Twist refers to as “tools”. Twist is effectively playing in the highly fragmented remaining 10% of the market that Illumina and Thermo Fisher do not already have. Given that Twist is a sub $1 billion market cap company, it is hard to imagine that Twist will ever be able to raise enough capital to pivot into the sequencer space. One potential exit for Twist is to Illumina or Thermo Fisher, but we think both of those companies are likely to wait until the resolution of the litigation before making a play for Twist. If the litigation results in a negative outcome for Twist, Illumina and Thermo Fisher will be able to pick the company up on the cheap at a time when it desperately needs capital. Illumina is also having a hard with its PACB acquisition over antitrust issues, which suggests a Twist deal could also be problematic. Given the size and scale of Illumina and Thermo Fisher and their strength in the market, it is not clear that they would even have any strategic need for Twist.

Twist’s impressive cash burn is the best evidence of the company’s poor competitive positioning versus ILMN and TMO. The company raised about $71 million at its IPO in October 2018, then quickly raised another $84MM only a few months after the IPO. It projects $103 million to $106 million loss in FY19, meaning the company probably needs to raise capital in the next few months. The company issued an SEC filing that leads us to believe it may be looking to hit the equity markets yet again.

Source: SEC Filings

If we were Twist, we’d certainly rather raise money before the jury trial so we expect the company may be out soon with some type of capital raise announcement.

Valuation Analysis

Conclusion

Juries are unpredictable, but in case of Twist, all of that unpredictability weighs heavily against the company. In our view, Twist has yet to put forward any compelling legal defense for Agilent’s allegations. Agilent is extremely well represented and extremely well-funded. Agilent also has a history of winning these sorts of cases. The case also has interesting implications for the technology industry in California as a whole and we expect other large technology companies will care deeply about the outcome of this litigation. We also think that Twist may be trying to get in front of litigation uncertainty with an upcoming capital raise, another factor that is likely to pressure the shares.

So while Twist does appear to have real technology, the reality is that it burns a tremendous amount of cash and will have to dedicate massive mental and financial resources to litigation in 2020. Potential strategic interest in acquiring Twist is likely to be muted as long as the litigation overhang remains. Given Twist’s fundamental backdrop and extremely high cash burn, we cannot see it surviving at this valuation as a standalone entity for any extended period of time.

The litigation looks heavily stacked against Twist. We can envision many scenarios where the company’s equity is materially impaired next year as a result of the jury trial and therefore believe that heading into the jury trial, this stock is likely to drift much lower.

We initiate coverage at a target price of $13/sh, or 50% downside from current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are short TWST. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short TWST. All information for this article was derived from publicly available information. Investors are encouraged to conduct their own due diligence into these factors. This article represents the opinion of the author as of the date of this article. The information set forth in this article does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any security. This article contains certain "forward-looking statements," which may be identified by the use of such words as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "estimated," "potential," "outlook," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms. All are subject to various factors, any or all of which could cause actual events to differ materially from projected events. This article is based upon information reasonably available to the author and obtained from sources the author believes to be reliable; however, such information and sources cannot be guaranteed as to their accuracy or completeness. This article reflects the author's opinion at the time of publication. The author makes no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information set forth in this article and undertakes no duty to update its contents. The author may also cover his/her short position at any point in time without providing notice. The author encourages all readers to do their own due diligence.