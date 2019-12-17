Noble Corporation - Near-Term Bankruptcy Might Be In The Cards Now

Equityholders would be likely wiped out under any realistic restructuring scenario.

Personally, I do not expect the company to make the upcoming $300 million debt repayment next month.

Borrowings under the company's 2017 credit facility appear limited to $500 million, leaving basically no wiggle room for Noble Corporation.

Company's stock keeps dropping to new all-time lows despite a strong recovery rally among industry peers. Bond prices look at least equally concerning.

Note:

Noble Corporation (NYSE:NE) has been covered by me previously, so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Offshore drilling stocks have been in demand after the recent OPEC+ meeting led to another reduction in oil output targets with shares of major US-exchange listed industry players generally up between 25-90% from recent lows:

Source: Yahoo Finance, Author's own work

Only Noble Corporation was left out of the recent recovery rally with the shares actually breaking down to new all-time lows on much higher than average volume over the past week.

Photo: Jackup rig "Noble Regina Allen" spotted at Woodside, Nova Scotia in November 2017 - Photo courtesy of Earle Hickey

As a highly-leveraged player, one would expect the stock to lead momentum-driven industry rallies rather than lagging peers substantially so something ugly might be up at Noble.

Remember, three months ago, CFO Adam Peakes surprisingly resigned just shortly after the company successfully amended the terms of its 2017 revolving credit facility thus removing the risk of violating the original debt to capitalization covenant as a result of a close to $600 million impairment charge in conjunction with the recent dissolution of the Bully I and Bully II joint ventures with Royal Dutch Shell (RDS):

The Amendment, among other things, (i) replaced the covenant that limited NHUK’s ratio of debt to total tangible capitalization with a covenant that limits its ratio of Senior Guaranteed Indebtedness (as defined therein) to Adjusted EBITDA (as defined therein) as of the last day of each fiscal quarter, with such ratio not to exceed 4.0 to 1.0 for the fiscal quarters ending September 30, 2019 through December 31, 2020, 3.5 to 1.0 for the first fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2021 through December 31, 2021, and 3.0 to 1.0 for the fiscal quarters ending March 31, 2022 and thereafter, (ii) reduced total commitments under the 2017 Credit Agreement from $1.5 billion to $1.3 billion and (iii) added a requirement that any amounts drawn under the 2017 Credit Agreement not exceed the amount available under the Indenture Secured Debt Basket (as defined therein). The maturity of the 2017 Credit Agreement remains January 2023.

Particularly the requirement for amounts drawn to not exceed the "Indenture Secured Debt Basket" effectively restricts the company's access to the facility to $500 million.

Please note that the 2017 credit facility is subject to further, restrictive covenants:

$300 million minimum liquidity requirement Certain ratios related to the value of the company's marketed rigs Restrictions on borrowings - available cash not to exceed $200 million

Also keep in mind that the fully drawn $300 million remainder of the company's 2015 revolving credit facility will mature next month, reducing overall lender commitments to a maximum of $1.3 billion.

Assuming the company using the 2017 credit facility to repay the $300 million due under the junior legacy facility, Noble's overall credit facility drawings will remain unchanged at $435 million but remaining availability would be down to a measly $65 million:

Source: Company's SEC-Filings, Author's own work

Moreover, lenders under the 2017 credit facility won't be exactly enthusiastic about an assumed additional $300 million draw solely for the purpose of repaying legacy junior creditors.

Furthermore, Noble is still dealing with the fallout from Paragon Offshore's bankruptcy in 2016 as a litigation trust is seeking damages of at least $2.6 billion with a trial date having recently been set for Q3/2020 in a court hearing last week.

Management has repeatedly stated its willingness "to settle before going to trial if that could be accomplished on reasonable terms" but hasn't made any visible progress on that front in recent months other than taking a $100 million charge related to the litigation in Q2:

We continually assess potential outcomes, including the likelihood that the matter is resolved prior to trial. We also remain in contact with the Litigation Trust. In accordance with all the principal accounting standards and the judgments that those standard require, we recorded the $100 million charge this quarter as G&A expense. We will continue to assess the matter, as it progresses. Furthermore, recognition of the charge in our financial statements does not suggest a pre-trial settlement is imminent, nor does it suggest that Noble has diminished view with regard to our ability to present compelling defense to the claims brought by the Paragon Litigation Trust, and we will defend ourselves vigorously.

Assuming Noble manages to settle the trial next year for $100 million, the company's liquidity could take a further, meaningful hit.

That said, not only Noble's shares have experienced massive selling pressure as of late. A short look at the company's bonds appears highly concerning:

Source: Company Presentation, FINRA Data

On average, the company's notes are currently trading at a 52% discount to face value. Even the rather small, short-term maturities have started to show considerable distress. Please note that the 2026 bonds are priority guaranteed notes, ranking above almost $3 billion in unsecured notes and amounts drawn under the 2015 credit facility but nevertheless reflect market participants' expectations for a very meaningful haircut.

So, with the maturity date of the 2015 credit facility approaching quickly, what's going on behind the scenes at Noble? Given the upcoming, massive reduction in available liquidity and near-term expectations for ongoing cash outflows it seems fair to assume that the company has been approached by lenders to start or even already commenced debt restructuring negotiations.

Given this issue, I would be very surprised to see Noble Corporation making the required $300 million debt repayment next month.

Bottom Line:

Something appears to be up at Noble Corporation as both shares and bonds have been dropping to new lows recently despite a meaningful recovery rally among industry peers over the past couple of weeks.

Under normal circumstances, as also discussed in detail in a recent article, the company would still have approximately two years until being required to enter discussions with lenders but with available liquidity apparently much tighter than previously anticipated after the scheduled $300 million junior debt repayment next month, I wouldn't be surprised if the company has already commenced debt restructuring negotiations with key stakeholders.

In my view, we might soon learn more about these issues, particularly if the company indeed fails to repay the $300 million due under the 2015 credit facility next month.

Given the suspicious trading pattern in both the company's stock and bonds as of late in combination with the recent CFO resignation, I currently do not expect Noble to make the scheduled debt repayment next month.

Should the company indeed consider a near-term bankruptcy filing, equityholders will likely face a total loss. Investors should be wary of this very real risk and hedge their bets accordingly.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.