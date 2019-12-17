RH Warrants: Correction - No $1 Billion In Cash; Outlook Remains Strong

But the agreement with the counter-parties to whom the warrants were sold provided for issue of shares for the difference between strike price and market price.

RH: Correction

Investment Thesis Remains Intact -

Firstly, I wish to assure the investment thesis for RH (RH) per my article, "RH: A Surprise $1 Billion In Cash To Accelerate Expansion", remains intact, as I explain further below.

The Correction -

However, in that article, I posited the conversion of from 3.0 million to up to 6.0 million warrants, with a strike price of $171.98 would yield up to $1 billion in cash for RH. Further investigation, and response to an email to RH Investor Relations causes me to issue this correction. There were certainly 3.0 million warrants at a strike price of $171.98. But the "Default Settlement Method" under the terms of the warrant transaction agreement, effective date June 24, 2014, is "Net Share Settlement". Numbers of shares to be delivered under net share settlement is,

the product of (I) the number of Warrants exercised or deemed exercised on such Exercise Date, (II) the Warrant Entitlement and (III) (A) the excess, if any, of the VWAP Price on the Valuation Date occurring on such Exercise Date over the Strike Price (or if there is no such excess, zero) divided by (B) such VWAP Price.

RH Investor Relations kindly provided a link to a table on their website detailing the number of net shares to be delivered at different market share prices. Figure 1 below is a truncated version -

Figure 1

In Table 1 below, I show a worked example of the calculation of 0.134MM Net Shares From Warrants at $180 market share price in Fig. 1 above.

Table 1

RH: Estimating Dilution From 2019 Notes Warrant Conversion

In order to estimate the number of Net Shares From Warrants issued through Dec. 6, I have constructed Table 2 below.

Table 2

For estimated actual through Dec 4, 2019, RH have provided the actual numbers for Net Shares from Warrants which I have included in Table 2. By determining estimated market share price VWAP it is possible to calculate an estimate of warrants converted of 0.874MM and 0.666MM through Dec. 4, 2019 as per Table 2. That leaves an estimated remaining 1.475MM warrants to be converted through Dec. 6 at estimated VWAP of $227.00. That makes an estimated total 0.477MM Net Shares From Warrants issued per Table 2.

CEO Share Sale Provides Confirmation of RH Fully Diluted Share Numbers At December 11, 2019

In Table 2 from my previous article linked above, I included a reconciliation of RH issued shares, to RH shares on a fully diluted basis. RH 8-K filing of Dec. 12, 2019 discloses RH Chairman and CEO, Gary Friedman, holds 28.1% of RH shares on a fully diluted basis, after sale of 500,000 shares. This enables me to re-work that Table 2 to derive fully diluted share numbers post the issue of shares on conversion of warrants, per Table 3 below.

Table 3

The line items highlighted in pink are the changes/updates to the June 14, 2019 figures previously reported by the company. The line item "Other shareholders - stock ex warrants and other" shows 640,000 shares which is the number of additional shares required to bring the CEO's percentage holdings to the 28.1% reported by the company as above. The 640,000 exceeds my estimate of 477,000 in Table 2 above, partly due to the 477,000 being based on my estimates of volume weighted average share prices, whereas actual conversions may have been at higher prices. The 640,000 would also include any employee stock options that have vested since June 14. For the calculations below of the real cost of the 2019 notes, I am assuming the actual number of shares issued due warrant conversions was 600,000.

Counting The Real Costs And Benefits Of RH 2019 Senior Convertible Notes

Financing Costs Of 2019 Senior Convertible Notes-

Various financing related agreements were entered into in 2014. The principal agreement related to $350,000 raised through the 2019 zero coupon Senior Convertible Notes. The cost of convertible note hedge transactions was $73.3 million and warrants with a strike price of $171.98 were sold for $40.4 million, resulting in net cash proceeds of $317.1 million. Based on the estimates above, I am assuming 600,000 shares were issued to settle the conversion of the warrants. If we divide that 600,000 shares into the $40.4 million warrants we come up with an equivalent $67.34 sale price per share. If we further assume these share issues effectively came out of the 2.2 million shares repurchased in Q1 at an average $115.36 per share then the net cost per share of settling the warrants is $48.02 per share ($115.36 minus $67.34). Total costs of repaying the notes is therefore $419.2 million ($350,000 principal plus 600,000 shares at share repurchase price equivalent $115.36 per share $69.2 million). The end result is receipt of net cash of $317.1 million in 2014, repaid in full in 2019 with cash and shares at a cost of $419.2 million. That equates to an average yearly interest rate of 5.74% for unsecured debt.

Counting The Benefits Flowing From The RH 2019 Senior Convertible Notes

The receipt of the net $317.1 million in 2014 would have contributed to the ability of the company to fund its $1 billion share repurchase program in 2017. Per the RH 2017 10-K,

During the three months ended April 29, 2017, we repurchased approximately 7.8 million shares of our common stock under the $300 Million Repurchase Program at an average price of $38.24 per share, for an aggregate repurchase amount of approximately $300 million.

Those 7.8 million shares at current share price of $218.97, would be worth $1.7 billion, equating to an economic benefit of ~$1.4 billion due to availability of funds from the 2019 notes.

RH: Counting The Costs And Benefits Likely To Accrue From 2020, 2023 and 2024 Notes

Effort to establish share numbers is worthwhile -

I have gone to some effort to establish current diluted share numbers for RH, per Table 3 above, because it is important for projecting forward estimates of EPS. The 24,702,456 fully diluted share estimate at Dec. 11, per Table 3 above compares to the weighted average diluted shares at end of Q3, 2019, of 24,170,172. But these numbers are not directly comparable, because the number at end of Q3 2019 would have allowed for dilution based on a lower share price than was applicable at Dec. 11.

Figure 2

Source: page 32 RH Q3-2019 10-Q

Strike prices for the 2020, 2023 and 2024 notes are shown in Table 4 below, along with shares to be issued on conversion at a range of share prices.

Table 4

From Table 4, it can be seen at current RH share price of $218.76, potential dilution from all warrants totals 346,000 shares to be issued. An RH share price of $350 would exceed the strike price for all outstanding warrants, requiring a potential 1.423 million shares to be issued. At a share price of $350 that would be a nice problem to have. The same can be said for greater numbers of shares to be issued for share prices above $350.

RH: Investment Thesis Remains Intact

RH provided updated guidance in 8-K filed December 5, 2019. I have summarized in Table 5 below.

Table 5

RH FY 2019 Outlook -

RH outlook for FY 2019 is for net income in the range $268.9 to $271.8MM, and for adjusted non-GAAP EPS in the range $11.42 to $11.54. I have included estimates for 2019 in Table 5 above around the mid-point of this guidance (Net income $270.2MM and EPS $11.48).

RH Long-term Net Income Target -

For the longer term RH target is for net income growth of 15% to 20%. Historically, RH EPS growth rate has been well above the net income growth rate due to the effect of share buybacks. Table 5 shows the 2015 to 2018 average yearly growth in EPS is 41.5% compared with just 21.2% for net income growth over the same period. Again for 2019 over 2018 the comparative growth rates are 32.3% for net income and a much higher 49.1% for EPS. I have included an assumption for net income growth of 15.0% for both Case A and Case B in Table 5, being the lower limit of the range RH is targeting. RH have not provided a target for EPS growth rate.

RH Long-term Adjusted Non-GAAP EPS Target -

In the absence of provision of an EPS target by RH there is a need to develop our own assumptions. Going forward, EPS growth rate will be impacted by RH's ability to continue to buy back shares to maintain or reduce diluted share count. Table 4 above shows RH 2020 warrant strike price of $189.00 is below the current RH share price of $218.97. So those warrants are currently "in the money" and at the current share price ~346,000 shares would need to be issued. I am assuming the dilutionary effect of the 2020 warrants, at the current share price, is already included in RH's outlook for 2019 EPS. But if the share price were to increase to say $315 by December 2020 the number of shares to be issued would increase from 346,000 to over one million. The 2023 and 2024 warrants do not require issue of shares until the share price exceeds $309.84 and $338.24 respectively. Even at a share price of $450, less than 1 million shares would be required to be issued to settle both the 2023 and 2024 warrants. I have included two cases in Table 5, with Case A assuming RH is able to buy back shares sufficient to maintain diluted share count constant from 2019 to 2024. Accordingly, Case A has the same growth rate assumption of 15% for both EPS and Net Income. Case B assumes RH is able to repurchase sufficient shares to grow EPS at a higher rate of 20% per year.

RH Long-term Share Price Targets -

For Case A, with its long-term 15% projected EPS growth rate, I have assumed the P/E ratio will decline from 19.0 in 2020 to 15.0 in 2024. For Case B, with its 20% projected EPS growth rate, I have assumed the P/E ratio will remain constant around the 19.0 mark for all years 2020 to 2024. Individually, the differences in the assumptions between the two cases do not appear that significant. But combined, those differences result in a five-year projected average yearly rate of return of 19.8% for Case B compared to just 9.5% for Case A.

RH Conclusions: The Huge Beneficial Impact Of Share Repurchases

The higher returns for Case B versus Case A mainly derive from share repurchases. Share repurchases reduce share count, increase EPS and EPS growth rate, and the higher EPS growth rate supports a higher P/E ratio. It is therefore very important to gain an understanding whether RH will be likely to reduce share count through share repurchases over the next five years, or if share count might unavoidably increase due to issue of shares on conversion of warrants. This is one of those instances in which I believe it is warranted (pun unavoidable) to undertake detailed projections of income statements and balance sheet/cash position. That is the only way to gain an idea of the capacity of RH to generate sufficient cash and to borrow to finance expansion of its business to meet its growth objectives, and still have the ability to repurchase shares. I already have a template developed and I will be conducting such an exercise in Analysts' Corner over the coming weeks. The exercise will be greatly assisted by the extent of detail provided by RH in their outlook and other reports.

