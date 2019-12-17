OneConnect Has High Growth But Even Higher Valuation

After the IPO, Ping An Group may hold or beneficially own at least 30% of the company’s shares.

OneConnect (OCFT) has an innovative business model as well as triple digit revenue growth. There is one feature that we don’t like in this IPO, the share price. In our opinion, OneConnect is too expensive at $9.50 and 8x 2020 sales. Other companies growing sales also at triple digit trade at less than 5x sales. Ping An Group will own a significant amount of shares after the IPO and is a large client of OneConnect. In our view, the relationship with Ping An Group could create a conflict of interest.

OneConnect, Its Clients, And Market Growth

Registered in Cayman Islands and based in China, OneConnect is a technology-as-a-service platform for financial institutions. The business was founded as a financial technology solution arm of a large group, Ping An Group.

Source: Bloomberg

The company’s list of software includes more than 50 products for risk management, retail banking, asset management, and sales and marketing among other cloud services:

Source: Company’s Website

The company’s current business strategy is based on the acquisition of new customers, which leverages its platform. Besides, OneConnect is also ready to acquire other competitors as it has done in the past. As a result of the strategy, OneConnect is growing its sales at triple digits. Undoubtedly, it is a business that will interest growth investors. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Readers will better understand the business model and the current state of the company by looking at what employees do. 53% of the total amount of employees work in R&D, and only 23% of the employees are involved in sales and marketing. We believe that these figures are very positive. OneConnect is quite focused on developing good technological solutions. Selling these products appears to be less important than investing in R&D:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

OneConnect commenced its operations in 2015, however it has acquired a significant amount of clients operating in the financial industry. As of September 30, 2019, the company offers cloud-based solutions to more than 3,700 customers including China's major banks and insurance companies:

Source: Company’s Website

Having said that about the total number of clients, investors need to know that Ping An Group and another client called Lufax are responsible for 55% of the total amount of sales. In the light of these numbers, there is operating risk if the company loses these two clients:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Many financial institutions in China lack the know-how and the capabilities to commence their digital transformation. With this in mind, OneConnect’s total addressable market is growing at a large pace. Oliver Wyman believes that Chinese financial institutions spent $21.3 billion in 2018. Besides, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 21.4% from 2018 to 2023. It appears clear that the company is operating in an industry that is growing at a high pace. Even if the management does not perform, OneConnect will most likely grow because of the market growth:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

OneConnect expects to use the proceeds from the IPO for further development of its technology, strategic initiatives, sales and marketing, and other corporate purposes. We consider very positive that Ping An Group expects to acquire $100 million at ~$9.50:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Triple Digit Revenue Growth

The most recent revenue growth is impressive. In 2018, the company reported sales of $197 million, 143% more than that in 2017. Furthermore, the gross profit margin is also massive. It was equal to 26% in 2018:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

In our view, OneConnect does not represent an opportunity for value investors. In 2018, the company’s operating losses were negative and more significant than that in 2017. In 2018, the net income loss was also negative and represented 84% of the total amount of revenue. In the light of these figures, investors may need to wait for many years until the company reaches its break-even point. The company noted that it may reduce its selling and marketing expenses and R&D costs. However, the management did not have enough information to make a good prediction:

“To achieve, maintain and enhance our profitability, we plan to leverage our large customer base by cross-selling higher margin products and expanding our financial institution customer relationships to reduce selling and marketing expenses as a percentage of our revenue. We also plan to continue to leverage previous investment in technology and other infrastructure to reduce our research and development expenses as a percentage of our revenue and to further benefit from economies of scale.” Source: F-1

See the image below for more details on the bottom of the P&L:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Stable Financial Situation

In 2018, OneConnect’s asset/liability ratio was equal to 1.6x. Also, the amount of financial debt represented 35% of the total amount of liabilities. With these figures, the company shows a good financial condition.

The most significant assets are intangible assets. They represent software acquired in previous transactions, goodwill, and in-house projects.

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

What’s a fair price for OneConnect’s shares?

Each ADS represents three ordinary shares. Upon the completion of this offering, OneConnect will have 1,081.7 million ordinary shares issued and outstanding. Assuming that the ADSs are priced at $9.5, the total market capitalization would equal $3.423 billion. As of September 30, 2019, OneConnect reports restricted cash and cash equivalents totaling $605 million and financial debt of $437 million. Thus, we get an enterprise value of $3.2 billion.

With triple digit revenue growth, 2018 sales of $197 million and 2019 annualized sales of $290 million, If we assume 2020 sales of $400 million, OneConnect will sell ADSs at ~8x 2020 sales, which, we believe, is expensive.

OneConnect’s valuation is not absurd as there are other technological companies trading at 9x sales like Pinduoduo (PDD). However, most Chinese companies trade at 0.5x-5x. In our opinion, OneConnect would represent an interesting opportunity at 3x-5x sales, or $4-$5. We will not buy shares at the proposed share price of $9-$10.

See the charts below for more information on the valuation of other Chinese companies trading in the United States. Notice that most of them report revenue growth of 65%-116%. OneConnect’s revenue growth is not that large to justify such a high valuation:

Source: Ycharts

Source: Ycharts

Risks And Relationship With Ping An Group

We believe that OneConnect has several risks. Firstly, the company’s limited operating risk is quite significant. OneConnect commenced its operations in 2015. The company may not have consolidated its relationships with big banks and may need additional assistance from the Ping An Group.

Besides, the company’s business model is under supervision of regulatory bodies in China. If there are changes in the law or regulations, the company’s sales may decline. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

There is another issue for minority shareholders: the company’s relationship with Ping An Group. Ping An Group is both a client and a shareholder of OneConnect. After the IPO, the group may hold or beneficially own at least 30% of the company’s shares. It means that it may have a lot of influence over OneConnect. Take into account that the group may have interests, which may be different from that of minority shareholders. Also, notice that the company has a strategic cooperation agreement with OneConnect, which extends until ten years after completion of the IPO.

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Finally, shareholders should understand that the company was incorporated in Cayman. In addition, judges in the United States will not be able to enforce actions against the company or its directors. Besides, the company’s assets and directors are located in Cayman, where the securities law is not as developed as in the United States. See the slide below for more details on the matter:

Source: F-1, author’s presentation

Conclusion

OneConnect has developed an outstanding business model, which grows sales at triple digit and reports a stable financial situation. With that, we don’t think that the share price is fair at $9.50 and 8x 2020 sales. Other Chinese companies trading in the United States sell at 2x-5x with approximately the same sales growth. Finally, there is a big group, which has a big stake in OneConnect and is also a client. We don’t appreciate this fact. If OneConnect’s relationship with this shareholder does not work, sales could decline quite a bit.

