Canadian Western Looking A Little Undervalued After A Post-Earnings Sell-Off

Investing in the long-term growth potential of the bank makes sense, but Canadian Western still has a tough funding position and loan growth may disappoint in 2020.

Canadian Western Bank (CWB.TO) (OTCPK:CBWBF) has had a mixed track record recently relative to sell-side expectations, with modest misses in two of the last three quarters. It hasn’t hurt the stock too much, though, as the shares have climbed roughly 25% and outperformed most other Canadian banks (Laurentian Bank (OTCPK:LRCDF) has largely kept pace), with investors expecting a meaningful revision in its capital requirements in 2020 and above-average EPS growth.

I continue to be rather ambivalent on Canadian Western shares. Including the post-earnings reaction, the stock is basically unchanged from my last update on the company, and while I like the steps that the company is taking to build its long-term growth potential, I remain concerned about the company’s spread exposure, credit quality, and loan growth prospects in the short term. I think investors will do okay from here as is, but should the shares correct into the mid-to-high C$20’s, I’d be a lot more interested.

A Modest Miss In Q4 As Management Invests In The Business

With rising deposit costs and limited capacity for loan yield improvements, combined with management’s decisions to continue to invest in the long-term growth of the business, Canadian Western finds itself a bit between the hammer and the anvil right now, and it is hurting results, leading to a $0.02 core earnings miss in the fiscal fourth quarter and the company missing its own EPS growth and core ROE targets for the full year.

Revenue rose 6% yoy and about 1% qoq, with net interest income up more than 6% yoy and down about 1% qoq. Net interest income missed expectations by about 1% due to greater than expected NIM pressure, with NIM down 6bp yoy and 5bp qoq. Loan yields did improve 16bp yoy and 2bp qoq, but deposit costs rose 24bp yoy, while holding steady on a qoq basis. Canadian Western also saw higher debt interest expense in the quarter, and this remains an important detail as the company cannot fund its loans with just its deposits (the loan/deposit ratio has been steady around 1.1x).

Fee income is almost trivial for Canadian Western, as it is overwhelmingly a spread lender with about 91% of its revenue coming from net interest income. For the little it's worth, fee income declined less than 1% yoy and rose 4% qoq.

Operating expenses rose 9% yoy and 5% qoq, coming in about 3% worse than expected, as the company continues to invest in personnel and resources (IT, etc) to support future growth and increased share in Eastern Canada. Pre-provision profit rose more than 4% yoy on an adjusted basis, but declined more than 2% qoq. Tangible book value grew 13% yoy and more than 1% qoq, and the bank finished with a CET 1 ratio of 9.1% (up slightly from 9.0% in fiscal Q3).

Slower Lending Is A Concern

With virtually no prospects for a rate hike in 2020 (management is expecting one more rate cut), and ongoing investments in the business limited expense leverage, balance sheet growth is about the only driver that Canadian Western has to drive profit growth. Unfortunately, growth has been slowing and management’s double-digit target for 2020 could prove ambitious.

Loan balances grew 8% yoy (9% on an average balance basis) and 1% qoq, with general commercial lending continuing to lead the way. General commercial lending was up a robust 15% yoy, but the growth rate has been slowing recently. Personal lending and equipment lending were both up around 8%, while commercial mortgage lending growth slowed significantly to 5% (versus 14% a year ago and 10% in the prior quarter). Real estate project lending, one of the more profitable lending types Canadian Western does, continues to contract with a 3% decline this quarter.

By region, Ontario remains a growth driver with 11% growth this quarter. Canadian Western’s traditional territories, including Alberta and British Columbia saw 8% and 5% growth, respectively, and single-digit growth has been the rule here of late.

I think double-digit loan growth is going to be tough in 2020 (assuming no change in underwriting standards), as Canada’s economy isn’t growing all that fast. Management did introduce a new product for business owners late in the 2019 fiscal year, though, and management also believes that positive housing data can support a return to growth for the real estate project loan category. I’m concerned about the risk of slowing general commercial lending growth, though improvement in international trade (including the ratification of UMCA) could help some.

I believe Canadian Western has borne the worst of its deposit cost inflation, but it’s total cost of funding is still a concern of mine. Assuming that Canadian Western gets its AIRB capital model approved (management is now guiding for second half 2020 approval), management may have some flexibility here to run off more expensive funding, and the company has been seeing good growth in branch deposits (up 12%, with 14% growth in demand/notice demands). Still, Canadian Western’s funding is overweighted to higher-cost sources of funds.

Credit concerns me only insofar that I can’t see it getting better. “Better for longer” has been the rule for banks across North America, and Canadian Western’s PCL and GIL numbers were steady on a yoy and qoq basis, though there was an uptick in new gross impaired loan formation and an uptick in the GIL ratio for equipment financing and energy loans. With loan losses ticking up across the entire Canadian banking system, I’d keep an eye on this, but I think Canadian Western has done a lot to diversify and upgrade its loan book relative to its legacy experiences.

The Outlook

I’m looking for mid-single-digit and maybe even mid-to-high single-digit core earnings growth from Canadian Western in 2020, and that compares quite favorably to a Canadian banking system that will see most companies likely posting low single-digit growth. Of course, this remains an “apples to oranges” comparison, as Canadian Western operates a much different model than the major Canadian banks.

While my earnings expectations over the next three years are lower now than at the time of my last update (lower NIM, higher expenses, lower loan growth), my overall expectations haven’t changed all that much – I’m still looking for medium-term (five year) growth in the high single digits and longer-term growth in the mid-to-high single digits. Likewise, while my ROTE estimate for 2020 is lower, it is still above 12%.

On a core earnings basis, I think Canadian Western is about 5% to 10% undervalued. A ROTE-driven P/TBV approach suggests even more undervaluation, but banks in general trade below their historical norms on that metric and I’m not expecting a rerating while the rate cycle remains troublesome for banks.

The Bottom Line

As of today, I think this is an okay hold and maybe a name to accumulate, but I’m concerned that higher expenses and weaker loan growth could continue to weigh on results, and there is still a lot of uncertainty regarding just what the final results of the AIRB review process will be. Given Canadian Western’s riskier business mix, I’d like a wider margin of safety before jumping in, which is why I said earlier that a move into the mid-to-high C$20’s for the Toronto shares would make this a much easier recommendation for investors with a longer-term investing horizon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.