Take-Two: Increasingly Dominant Player

While Take-Two has some of the most valuable franchises in gaming, the low frequency of releases may present some downsides for investors.

The video game industry has witnessed major growth on a global scale over the past decade. The emergence of streaming and Esports has only further propelled the industry in recent years. Major video game companies are scrambling to take more market share as global industry revenue continues to surge. Take-Two Interactive (TTWO) is one of the best positioned companies to benefit from the gaming wave. The company owns some of the most iconic franchises in the gaming industry and continues to produce critically acclaimed titles.

Take-Two Interactive competes with the likes of Activision Blizzard (ATVI), Electronic Arts (EA), and other gaming giants. Despite the fierce competition, Take-Two Interactive has cemented itself as a dominant player in the industry. While Take-Two does not publish major titles as frequently as some of its more prolific competitors, the company's major releases oftentimes break industry records and even make news. The company's top franchises have built reputations of staggering sales and growing mass appeal. Take-Two's growing brand loyalty and innovative approach will likely push the company to new heights moving forward.

Strong Brand Loyalty

Take-Two has delivered some of the most immersive, entertaining, and graphically beautiful games in the industry. If Take-Two's recent smash Red Dead Redemption 2 is any indication, the company continues to break barriers in the industry. Red Dead Redemption 2 has sold more than 26 million copies to date and 17 million copies in little over a week after its release. To put this into perspective, Red Dead Redemption 2 sold more copies in eight days than the original Red Dead Redemption did in nearly a decade. Considering that the original Red Dead Redemption was already a smash hit at the time of its release, this is an incredible feat.

Take-Two has built an extremely dedicated following with hit franchises such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption. Many of the company's AAA titles have beautiful open world environments that alone make such games appealing. The open world nature of these games combined with top-notch storytelling and great game mechanics are what continues to attract players. Grand Theft Auto 6 will almost certainly experience massive sales on the basis of brand loyalty alone. Even though Grand Theft Auto 6 has yet to be confirmed, the game is almost certainly on the horizon given the performance of Grand Theft Auto 5.

The releases of Take-Two's most popular titles are almost treated as holidays especially among the younger male demographic. For instance, the release of Red Dead Redemption 2 had many playing the game for days and even weeks straight. Streamers racked up millions of views from people who just wanted to watch other people play the game. It would not be surprising if the release of Grand Theft Auto 6 turns out to be one of the gaming industry's biggest moments. Such a fanatical and growing fan base is perhaps unprecedented for pricier games. Excluding popular free-to-play games such as Fortnite or League of Legends, there are few if any games that have as much mass consumer appeal as Take-Two's AAA games.

Red Dead Redemption 2 has one of the most beautiful open world environments in all of gaming. Source: Rockstar

Rapid Growth

Grand Theft Auto continues to be a big moneymaker for the company, as evidenced by Grand Theft Auto Online's 23% recurrent consumer spending increase in Q2. By releasing new Grand Theft Auto content like the recent Diamond Casino and Resort update, Take-Two is simultaneously expanding the franchise and maintaining existing user interest. Grand Theft Auto 5 has sold approximately 115 million units, which shows that the franchise is growing larger with each successive title release.

Despite the fact that Grand Theft Auto 5 was released in 2013, the company was able to sell approximately 5 million units since May. Such a huge sales figure this late after the release shows that the franchise is still growing in popularity. This is especially impressive given the rise of games such as Minecraft or Fortnite. The Borderlands franchise is also getting a large and loyal following. In fact, Borderlands is rapidly proving to be the 2K division's most important title. Borderlands 3 sold 5 million copies in the first five days, which represents a 50% increase over Borderlands 2 in the comparable timeframe.

With both the Rockstar and 2K divisions now producing hits, Take-Two is successfully growing its AAA offerings. While Grand Theft Auto still accounts for a huge chunk of the Take-Two's revenue, the company will be increasingly less reliant on the series moving forward. Take-Two's other AAA titles are only growing in popularity and are likely to account for a growing portion of the company's sales. Take-Two grew its GAAP net revenue by 74% Y/Y to $857.8 million in Q2 with the help of series such as Borderlands and Red Dead Redemption.

The highly immersive nature of Take-Two's best-selling games is key to their success. Given how computing technology continues to advance at an exponential rate, future titles will only offer more immersive experiences. While games such as Grand Theft Auto and Red Dead Redemption certainly do rely on smooth mechanics and great storytelling, they also rely heavily on stunning open world visuals. By taking full advantage of continually advancing computing technologies, Take-Two is able to create highly realistic game environments.

The world building capabilities of the Rockstar division in particular will likely continue to set Take-Two apart from other competitors. Moreover, the resources needed to build such expansive and visually stunning games are a growing barrier of entry for potential competition. Most estimates of Red Dead Redemption 2 cost land in the hundreds of millions of dollars range. As gaming takes more entertainment industry market share and consumers demand better and better graphics, companies are going to have to spend more on video game development. Given that Take-Two already has experience, resources, and brand loyalty, the company is well-positioned for the foreseeable future.

Promising Pipeline

The expansive open world nature of Take-Two's top games allows for a high degree of replayability and successful content updates. Much of the sustained interest in Grand Theft Auto 5 has to do with Take-Two's ability to create compelling updates and expansions. The company is taking a similar approach with Red Dead Redemption 2 in order to maintain and even grow its player base. Take-Two is planning to make updates to Red Dead Online that will further flesh out the immersive frontier environment of Red Dead Redemption.

While much attention is rightfully focused on Grand Theft Auto 6, Take-Two is developing an impressive pipeline outside of its main franchise. Take-Two is planning to release promising new games such as first-person shooter Disintegration and Kerbal Space Program 2. The company is also planning to expand upon its highly successful Civilization 6. Even lesser-known titles like Civilization are becoming big revenue generators for Take-Two. In fact, Civilization 6 is the company's most popular Civilization installment with approximately 6 million copies sold to date.

Risks

As consumer tastes in gaming are continually shifting, it is hard for companies to reliably predict what types of games will be popular in the long term. Given that there are nearly limitless ways to build games in terms of storytelling, world building, game mechanics, etc., the creative aspects of game development are only limited by imagination. The most successful games just a few years down the line may be in genres that do not even exist today. The massively popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) genre, for instance, spawned from a custom fan-made map in StarCraft. The MOBA concept eventually spawned some of the world's most popular games such as League of Legends.

Despite the growing success of Take-Two's premier franchises, there is always the long-term risk that these franchises will become less popular as the industry changes. Take-Two is certainly not immune to shifting trends in the gaming industry. Given that such games cost hundreds of millions of dollars to make, such a scenario will have a huge negative impact on company. However, Take-Two's AAA games are less susceptible to industry shifts as the industry will likely always have room for beautiful open world games with well-developed plots. Take-Two was also more heavily reliant upon a small number of franchises compared to its main competitors. This means that much of Take-Two's revenue is dependent upon a small number of titles, making it a relatively volatile investment choice.

Even if the majority of Take-Two's future titles do well, Take-Two could see its shares tumble if the company's top titles flop. The likelihood of future Grand Theft Auto installments performing less well than expected is not insignificant given societal attitude shifts towards gun violence in particular. There has been some speculation that Grand Theft Auto 6 will be set in decades past to avoid further inflaming modern-day tensions. While it is likely that Grand Theft Auto 6 will still perform well and break records, investors should be aware of such risks.

Conclusion

Take-Two is successfully pushing the boundaries of what is possible in gaming. Even the company's somewhat lesser-known games such as BioShock have been met with critical acclaim. As computer technology advances and allows for increasingly stunning graphics, demand for well-crafted open world games like those created by Take-Two will grow. While Take-Two does create great games outside this genre, the open world action adventure genre will likely be Take-Two's main driver for the foreseeable future.

In April 2018, it was estimated that Grand Theft Auto 5 had generated a staggering $6 billion in revenue for the company on a cost of a few hundred million dollars. If the growth rate from Grand Theft Auto 4 to Grand Theft Auto 5 is any indication, a Grand Theft Auto 6 could very well smash records set by Grand Theft Auto 5. While Grand Theft Auto 6 is still likely years away, the company has other popular franchises to drive revenue in the meantime.

With so much promising IP and critically acclaimed franchises that are still growing in mainstream appeal, the company is still likely undervalued. Whereas many other major videogame companies are stalling, Take-Two is growing at a rapid rate as evidenced by its 63% bookings growth in Q2. Electronic Arts, which has been known more for its blunders in recent years, is currently worth approximately $31 million. Take-Two likely has more long-term potential than EA given Take-Two's growing brand loyalty, momentum, and incredibly promising pipeline. Take-Two could even rival industry stalwart Activision Blizzard if the company continues to maintain the quality of its games. Take-Two has a forward P/E ratio of 25 at a market capitalization of $13 billion. Given that Take-Two has more growth potential than major competitors with similar forward P/E ratios, the company should be worth at least $20 billion.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.