Strong November Housing Report Negatives Recession, Supports Strengthening 2020 Economy

Introduction

This morning's release of housing permits and starts shows that the housing rebound continues, and further, it can be expected to continue for at least another six months.

Important metrics made new expansion highs

Starts (blue in the graphs below) increased, both in total (first graph) and the less volatile single family starts (second graph), although neither set a new expansion record. The less volatile three month average (not shown) for starts overall is also just slightly below its expansion high set one month ago, while the three month average for one unit starts *did* make a new expansion high:

The less volatile and more forward looking permits (red in the graphs above) set new expansion records both overall and also for one unit permits (the least volatile metric of all).

Since housing construction is a long leading indicator, this is excellent news for the economy all the way through 2020.

Further, only once in the past 50 years has a recession started after housing bottomed. That was the producer-led 2001 recession, which started 8 months after the bottom, and there the pre-recession rebound was less than 10%:

By contrast, since their recent bottom 7 months ago, housing permits have rebounded by 17% as of this month.

Expect the rebound to continue

Additionally, because interest rates lead housing, usually by about 6 months or so, and interest rates have been declining all year until recently, we can expect the housing data to continue to improve. The below graph is one I have run many times over the past 5+ years, showing the YoY change in mortgage interest rates (blue, inverted) vs. the YoY% change in single-family permits (red):

Conclusion

This housing report is a very important confirmation of an economy the looks set to strengthen as we head into spring and summer next year. Unless the slight contraction in the manufacturing economy becomes *much* stronger, this is a potent signal negativing a recession this winter or spring.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.