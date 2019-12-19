5 Funds To Sell Today

We look at five funds to sell today and give options of where to rotate into. If you don't own the sell candidate, I don't think the buys highly compelling.

Our quote for the December letter is going to be, "it's not so much you buy, but what you DON'T buy that matters!"

There are many funds that are overvalued today. However, we are going to focus our attention on those funds we think are overvalued or in areas of the market that we feel are highly risky but have a decent replacement that is not nearly as richly priced.

Funds To Sell Today:

(1) Nuveen High Income 2023 Target (JHAA): This is a target term that liquidates at $9.86 in just four years. The 8% premium valuation simply doesn't make sense and acts as a stiff headwind of more than 2% per year. Your total return is then reduced from the current yield of 5.67% to just 3.67% plus any special distribution if the NAV is above that $9.86 level. The fund is extremely illiquid and very small (~$80M in assets). The chart says it all:

A better target term to look at is Invesco High Income 2024 (IHTA) which is farther above the TARGET NAV (so higher implied total return) and doesn't have a premium. The fund trades at a small discount which would be captured at the liquidation date though that is five years from now. Placing a limit order at roughly a -2.5% discount gives you an extra 50 bps of juice per year.

(2) PIMCO CA Muni Income (PCQ): This is a well-liked PIMCO muni CEF that is invested solely in CA munis. The demand for CA munis has been well documented. The problem for PCQ is that it is not coming close to earning the distribution. Once their UNII bucket (undistributed net investment income) is exhausted, the distribution will be cut, significantly. We think it will be cut by at least 25%. That will crater the shares in what should be a relatively safe area of the market. The fund currently trades at a 44% premium.

The fund is averaging two cents of UNII erosion per month and the most recent October results show just $0.20 left in the bucket. That implies about 10 months until doomsday for this fund. The 44% premium could evaporate far before that date. It is a game of chicken. The one who is left holding the hot potato will be the one who is burned.

We would rotate out of the PIMCO muni funds and look at other national muni CEFs. Even though you give up the CA state income tax deduction, we think the yields for most individuals (except those in the highest brackets) may be higher with a national muni CEF which offsets that loss deduction.

One fund we like today is Nuveen AMT-Free Quality (NEA), a 4.57% yielding relatively higher quality muni funds.

(3) Flaherty & Crumrine Pfd Income (NYSE:PFD): Preferreds have been one of the best performing CEF sectors this year thanks to declining rates. There are many in this segment that are worth selling today. PFD currently trades at a premium of +11% and yields just 5.64%. The distribution was cut back in January but that didn't affect the valuation. The fund tends to trade at a premium level but in prior instances at this level it was a good selling point.

These F&C funds are largely homogeneous meaning that the funds all look and act like each other (for the most part). There is nothing special about PFD that should warrant it to trade at such a lofty valuation. The NAV performance rank for the last 5-years is 10th out of 15 funds.

The time to buy this fund is when the sector is really out of favor. In November of last year when the 10-year hit 3.25%, the discount was over -14%. No preferred fund trades at anywhere near that level of discount today. So you're either forced to wait or pay up for the exposure. One fund you could purchase is Nuveen Preferred & Income 2022 (JPT) which is a term trust (liquidates at a certain point in the future but NOT at a specific price). That feature would tether the price to the NAV and prevent a discount blowout.

(4) Ellsworth Growth and Income (ECF): This smallish convertible fund historically trades at a large discount to NAV with the 5-year average at -12.6%, and 3-year average at -10.8%. The current price was right at par on the 18th before falling back slightly. Even at today's price, the fund is way overvalued.

We would rotate to our favorite fund, Bancroft Fund (BCV) or Advent Claymore Convertible Sec & Inc. (AVK). BCV has been our go to in the space and has performed well on a NAV basis.

(5) Cohen & Steers Select Preferred & Inc. (PSF): This is a classic example of investors buying the fund with the highest yield. PSF is another preferred fund that has really run up this year in valuation. The premium is now right at +10% but the 5-year average is closer to NAV. The problem we have with this fund is that there is likely a large distribution cut coming. The fund does not have a managed distribution policy and is currently over-distributing compared to what it earns. The distribution yield of 7.0% is artificial and covered by only 71%.

For an option to switch, we used JPT above but think you could also look at an open end fund like PIMCO Capital Securities Intl (PFINX). The fund has performed well as indicated in the chart below but doesn't have the premium risk (since it trades at NAV).

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCV, IHTA, NEA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.