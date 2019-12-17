Here's Why Shell Midstream Partners Could Underperform

Shell Midstream Partners (SHLX) has been growing its earnings, distributable cash flows, and cash distributions at a robust pace but it is facing an uncertain outlook. Shell Midstream Partners is one of the few MLPs whose general partner still owns incentive distribution rights. Shell Midstream's distribution payments to its parent will climb from the current quarter as an IDR waiver expires. This may negatively impact the MLP's distribution coverage and leverage ratio. Shell Midstream could follow in the footsteps of its peers and eliminate IDRs but it is unclear when that might happen. Shell Midstream's units held up well in the last six months but it could underperform in the future due to the IDRs.

Shell Midstream Partners has been growing its distributions at a rapid pace. For the third quarter, for instance, the MLP announced $0.445 per share of quarterly distributions, depicting a strong growth of 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. In the first nine months of this year, Shell Midstream distributed $1.29 per share among unit-holders, up 17.8% from the corresponding period last year. The MLP seems well-positioned to achieve its target of posting mid-teens growth in cash distributions.

The above-mentioned distribution growth has come on the back of a robust increase in earnings and DCF. For the first nine months of this year, Shell Midstream has posted a 24% increase in adjusted EBITDA to $543 million and a 19.7% increase in distributable cash flows to $455 million. This growth was impressive, considering the partnership faced adverse weather conditions in the third quarter which hurt its operations. The MLP's volumes, earnings, and DCF were hit by hurricane Barry which forced Shell Midstream's customers - the oil producers - in the Gulf of Mexico to curtail operations as a safety precaution. Although the storm did not damage the MLP's assets, it experienced low levels of volumes on some pipelines in the third quarter including at Amberjack and Mars.

Shell Midstream has maintained a decent coverage ratio, despite growing distributions by double-digits. In the third quarter, the MLP generated $153 million of DCF which exceeded distributions of $140 million. As a result, it ended the period with excess cash of $13 million, or a coverage ratio of 1.1x. This ratio, however, isn't great either, considering several MLPs now consistently maintain coverage at more than 1.2x. Plains All American (PAA), for instance, which is a crude oil-focused midstream MLP that primarily operates in the Permian Basin, ended the third quarter with a coverage of almost 1.8x.

However, Shell Midstream benefits from having a low leverage ratio. At the end of the third quarter, the partnership had a total debt of $2.7 billion which equates to a debt-to-EBITDA (Q3-2019) ratio of 3.6x. A leverage ratio of under 4.0x is generally considered safe in the midstream industry.

That being said, Shell Midstream's general partner Shell Midstream Partners GP LLC owns incentive distribution rights which entitle it to receive increasing percentages of cash distributions as the former grows payouts to pre-determined levels. In the broader MLP space, the IDRs were intended to align the interests of all unit-holders but as the general partners' share of DCF climbs from typically 2% to as high as 50%, they end up increasing the partnership's cost of capital. Additionally, it can also create friction between the GP and the ordinary unit-holders if the IDR structure is viewed as unfairly rewarding the general partner.

In Shell Midstream's case, the general partners' IDRs peaked a while ago which increased the GP's interest in distributions to 50%. The partnership currently pays a quarterly distribution of $0.445 per unit which is well above the top threshold, as shown in the table below.

Image: SHLX 10-K Filing (annual report), February 2019.

The IDRs have now fallen out of favor and several MLPs, such as Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) and Summit Midstream Partners (SMLP), have simplified their structure by buying IDRs from their general partners. In fact, a majority of the constituents of the MLP industry's benchmark indices - the Alerian MLP Index and the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index - have now eliminated IDRs. AN IDR buyout can hurt an MLP's per unit metrics in the short term but can be beneficial in the long-run as earnings and distributable cash flows climb. Shell Midstream, however, has stuck with the IDR structure and I think this could weigh on the MLP's performance in the future.

Note that in the current year, Shell Midstream received support from its GP which waived $50 million of distributions in 2019. The waiver was administered by reducing distributions to holders of the IDRs by $17 million in the first quarter, $17 million in the second quarter, and $16 million in the third quarter. This helped the MLP in maintaining a coverage ratio of 1.1x-1.2x throughout this year.

However, the waiver expired in the third quarter. As a result, Shell Midstream's distributions to the GP will likely climb from the fourth quarter. On top of this, the MLP may also announce another distribution hike for the fourth quarter followed by further increases in the subsequent periods. I believe these factors will likely push the MLP's coverage ratio lower. Shell Midstream's coverage may decline to under 1x, which will indicate a cash flow shortfall. In that case, the partnership may take additional debt to bridge the funding gap which may adversely impact its leverage ratio. In other words, Shell Midstream's debt-to-EBITDA ratio may move higher than 3.6x.

I was expecting that in its third-quarter results, Shell Midstream would announce that it will simplify its structure by eliminating IDRs. But the MLP made no such revelation. Additionally, the management also didn't clarify whether it will take such a measure shortly. Instead, the MLP said that it is devising a "holistic strategy" and will take the current market sentiment and conditions into consideration. I think Shell Midstream and its GP are likely actively discussing their options which could include an IDR elimination as well as a further extension of waivers and conversion into a C-Corporation. I believe Shell Midstream will follow the MLP industry and eventually eliminate IDRs but it's not clear when it will make a decision. It could, for instance, announce an IDR buyout in the first quarter of 2020, before it announces fourth-quarter distributions or the MLP could get a waiver extension from its GP and delay IDR elimination.

In my view, the IDR uncertainty could weigh on the performance of Shell Midstream's units. It performed well in the last six months, with its units dropping by less than 1% even as the weakness and volatility in oil prices pushed the broader energy sector lower and the MLPs (AMLP) fell by 16%. But moving forward, I think Shell Midstream's units could underperform, particularly if the MLP makes no decision regarding IDRs, its distribution coverage drops, and the leverage ratio climbs. Its units could, however, hold up well if the MLP announces an IDR buyout at a good price or a unit-holder friendly future strategy.

Shell Midstream's valuation isn't looking particularly attractive following the above-mentioned outperformance. Its units are trading around 8x DCF (Q3 annualized), which makes it cheaper than some MLPs like Enterprise Products (EPD) which is trading 9x DCF but more expensive than others like Plains All American which is priced 7x DCF. In terms of yield, Shell Midstream currently offers 8.4% which is lower than the MLP industry's average of 10.2% as measured by the Alerian MLP Index. I think investors should avoid Shell Midstream since its valuation isn't compelling enough and it is facing downside risks.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.