Dropbox Has Finally Dropped Low Enough

Street expectations have likely finally bottomed. If Q4’19 and guidance for 2020 display sufficient revenue stabilization, Price/Sales multiple likely to expand given it has compressed well below peers.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) hit a new 52-week low on 12/13/19, after three days of selling off subsequent to the Chief Customer Officer announcing her resignation in the afternoon of 12/10. While it’s unlikely that this exec is worth the ~$450mln in market capitalization that DBX lost in the days following this announcement, this is the 3rd C-level executive to leave since the IPO on 3/23/18, and investors would obviously prefer to have more stability in the management team. With this new low, the stock is now trading over 20% below its IPO price from ~20 months ago. Thus, now feels like a sensible time to evaluate the valuation and determine if this all-time low is justifiable. To understand where the stock will be headed, it’s important to understand DBX's history as a public company to have some context – specifically, what caused the stock to get thrown in the doghouse, and what has kept it in the doghouse for so long.

History as a Public Company

Investors have been concerned with Dropbox’s declining rate of revenue growth. The revenue growth rate has decelerated to ~19% for 2019E, a continued decline from the 40% and 31% annual growth rates in 2017 and 2018, respectively. DBX dropped ~13% on August 9th, 2019 after it reported in its Q2'19 earnings call its slowest user growth as a public company. Bears believe these key metrics will continue to exhibit slowing trends. However, in Q3’19, Dropbox saw its first ever revenue reacceleration as a public company as revenue of $428.2mln beat Street estimates by $4.7mln, growing 18.8% YoY from Q3’18, up from 18.4% growth YoY in Q2’19. Additionally, net customer adds of ~400K beat Street estimates by ~120K, ARPU continued to climb (up 3.9% YoY, an acceleration from 3.3% the previous quarter). Furthermore, management raised revenue guidance upward (previously $1.648bln to $1.654bln, raised up to $1.657bln to $1.659bln, or 19% annual growth). Nevertheless, the stock still slumped 10% the following two days after reporting these Q3’19 results on 11/7.

The question to ask at this point in time is whether or not the expectations for DBX have hit a low point, and if the performance in Q4’19 will display enough revenue stabilization to create some level of optimism.

The long-equity story is dependent on the monetization of the consumer side of the business and gaining traction in the enterprise market is part of the company's strategy to increase the number of paying subscribers. 80% of DBX users utilize DBX for work in some sort of capacity, and that has been the primary channel of sales to enterprises; users at companies use Dropbox, then they get the teams they work on to utilize Dropbox, and the product continues to spread across the enterprise.

To further penetrate the enterprise market, DBX has invested in leveraging its scale and insights from its massive registered user base – now over 600mln, of which +360mln are categorized as “potential high value targets” – to continue to enhance its products and drive adoption of newer ones – such as Paper, a collaborative product experience introduced in 2017. Other product releases include:

In 2018, the company launched Dropbox App Extensions, which allows users to initiate and manage workflows with third-party partner applications from Dropbox. Integrating with other 3 rd party apps has been critical to creating a more compelling platform where, for example, from the Dropbox platform, you can share content to Slack or start Slack conversations.

party apps has been critical to creating a more compelling platform where, for example, from the Dropbox platform, you can share content to Slack or start Slack conversations. In June 2019, the company unveiled the new Dropbox, a centralized workspace. This included an all-new desktop app that offers users a more complete content workflow management experience they never had with Dropbox before.

In September 2019, this product innovation was extended further with the introduction of the smart, centralized workspace and the launch of Dropbox Spaces. Dropbox Spaces transforms the traditional shared folder experience into a connected workspace for all of a users’ cloud content. It also uses machine intelligence to surface the work that's important to users when they need it.

All of these initiatives and new product launches have created a more compelling product and positioned DBX as a content management and collaboration platform, not just a personal storage application. The use case has been expanded, and thus so has the TAM. It is yet to be seen what sort of impact, and how quickly these initiatives will have on financial performance, but it’s fair to assume more usage, entrenchment, and integration with other apps will lead to higher retention (more users paying the subscription fees for longer periods of time) and increase the likelihood of users upgrading to paid subscription plans.

Industry and Competition

Per Gartner’s recent public cloud industry report, the worldwide public cloud services market is forecast to grow 17% in 2020 to total $266.4 billion, up from $227.8 billion in 2019. This represents an additional ~$40bln in public cloud spend in 2020. Allied Market research estimates that the global market for cloud storage was valued at $21.2bln in 2015 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.8% to reach $97bln by 2022. There are clearly strong industry tailwinds that will remain for the foreseeable future as the amount of data we consume, maintain, manage, and store grows at a healthy rate.

The market for content collaboration platforms is competitive and rapidly changing. Certain features of DBX’s platform compete in the cloud storage market with products offered by Amazon, Apple, Google, and Microsoft, and in the content collaboration market with products offered by Atlassian, Google, and Microsoft. To a lesser extent, they compete against Box in the cloud storage market for deployments by large enterprises. They also compete with smaller private companies that offer point solutions in the cloud storage market or the content collaboration market. While Google Drive and Microsoft OneDrive have obvious advantages (pricing, more leverage with distribution agreements with hardware manufacturers and resellers, greater financial, technical, and other resources in general, larger marketing budgets) Dropbox has an advantage in two key areas:

1) Platform-neutral and extensive 3rd party integration options

Dropbox's broad interoperability with a range of diverse devices, operating systems, and third-party applications are likely the most important differentiating features of DBX’s platform. Dropbox is platform-neutral, meaning its accessible from the web from devices running Windows, Mac OS, iOS, Android, WindowsMobile, and Linux. Perhaps the largest differentiating factor is the integrations with Microsoft, Adobe, Apple, Salesforce, Atlassian, Slack, IBM, Cisco, VMware, Okta, Symantec, Palo Alto Networks, and a variety of other productivity, collaboration, data management, and security vendors (see below slide from the Q3'19 earnings call).

2) Dropbox doesn't need to takeaway business from anyone, and they don't even need to capture any of the expanding greenfield opportunity

The market is expanding at such a healthy rate there's a large enough greenfield opportunity for multiple players. Dropbox really just needs to convert less than 1% of its 360mln+ high-value potential registered users (which are higher probability sales targets) per year to beat Street expectations.

As long as DBX can grow revenue essentially in-line with the industry – which I don’t believe the market is currently expecting, but I believe they’re well-positioned to do given the history of subscribers upgrading to premium plans, healthy QoQ net additions, and users becoming more ingrained in the new products that Dropbox has developed – there’s now an attractive risk/reward profile with opportunity for continued upside and price/sales multiple expansion. More on the valuation below.

Valuation

Many sell-side research analysts have already become more optimistic given the Q3’20 results. The article written by Brandy Betz, Analyst sees DBX 'inflection point', on Seeking Alpha summarized a few key highlights from sell-side research analysts following the Q3’19 earnings call.

D.A. Davidsson raised their price target to $30/share price target, saying DBX at 13x EV/2021E FCF represents an attractive risk-reward trade-off. Similarly, Nomura highlighted Q3’19 results because it was the "first ever revenue re-acceleration as a public company," representing a "significant inflection point," resulting in Nomura raising their PT from $25/share to $27/share. Nomura continues to see upside to consensus estimates for three to five quarters, "even if net additions are cut in half." Canaccord Genuity (Buy, $35) says DBX "could be an epic stock" with successful execution.

At its current price of $16.80/share at the close on 12/13/19 a Market Cap of $7.2bln represents a multiple of 4.5x TTM sales, and 3.7x 2020 sales (assuming 16.1% growth in 2020 = $1.925bln in 2020 sales). See below chart for a comparison of these multiples relative to other similar software companies. Note that I have a more complete table with more data on these companies on my website, the ConTechFin Software Index.

Note some of the key valuation metrics for the average company in this index:

13.5x Price/Sales

11.1x Price/2020 Sales

2020 Rev. Growth of 30%

76% Gross Margin

-10% TTM Net Income Margin

Compared to DBX:

4.5x Price/Sales

3.7x Price/2020 Sales

2020 Rev. Growth of 16%

77% Gross Margin

-3% TTM Net Income Margin

How much downside exists in the valuation? It's hard to imagine the Price/Sales multiple compressing much further from 4.5x. For reference, when looking at the 2019 Software Equity Group SaaS Index, an index composed of 75 public SaaS companies, you'll see that at the end of 4Q'18, which was after a few tumultuous months of selling off (where the NASDAQ dropped 17.5% in the quarter - losing all of its gains made during 2018), SaaS companies with a growth rate between 10-20% had a median EV/Revenue multiple of 5.1x. SaaS companies in the SEG SaaS Index growing less than 10% had a multiple of 3.9x. Of these companies, few have the same brand recognition and strong market position with higher probability upsell targets coming from their enormous existing user base. See below chart for a comparison of median EV/Revenue multiples across varying revenue growth rates.

Bottom Line

The reason I believe there’s an attractive risk/reward opportunity to be long DBX currently is that Dropbox’s revenue multiple discount relative to similar software companies should close if the revenue growth stabilizes in the mid to high teens, driven by execution of the monetization of it’s massive user base that will continue to become more entrenched in Dropbox’s increasingly compelling workplace collaboration platform with new product initiatives and 3rd party integrations. I believe Wall Street's expectations have plummeted too low, and have likely finally bottomed – with the stock almost 40% off its 52-week high, relative to 15% for similar companies (in the ConTechFin Software Index). The product developments and enhancements will drive increased revenue retention and customer conversion in 2020 and beyond, and thus represent an opportunity with attractive upside to beat low expectations. Additionally, ARPU has continued to increase as users upgrade to higher-priced subscription plans – proving that customers do see value in additional functionality and storage capacity as the amount of data we consume continues to grow. As long as DBX can grow in-line with the industry and convert users at a similar rate while increasing FCF (already above industry average), multiple expansion back to 5x 2020 sales would still be well below the 11.1x multiple of similar companies. Note these companies are growing quicker, but less profitably because they’re spending more to capture that revenue. This would equate to a share price of ~$23.17 per share, or a gain of 38.4% from the current price.

The most likely catalyst for the stock will be the next earnings call in February 2020. The Street seems to be pricing in a further deceleration in revenue growth in 2020, so any signal of revenue growth reacceleration or stabilization, which was actually experienced in Q3'19 (but shrugged off by the public markets despite many research analysts calling for an inflection point and increasing their price targets), would likely be a healthy positive catalyst. Note that shortly after Q3'19 results, on 11/11/2019, the CEO purchased an additional 500,000 shares at $19.14 per share, a transaction valued at $9.57 million –a strong vote of confidence in the future performance of the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I have been building a long position in DBX over the past 72 hours.