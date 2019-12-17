Medical Properties Trust: The Diversification Risk Is Decreasing

The company's public shares are slightly overvalued and, interestingly enough, this is good news for investors.

Three operators make up for 65% of the total revenue. Yet, there should be adequate collateral for a part of it.

Medical Properties Trust (MPW), hereafter MPW, is a global healthcare REIT with a unique exposure to hospital properties.

This creates a special opportunity for its shareholders because they are able to take advantage of a special business model, along with a wide moat, as I discussed here.

Moreover, healthcare is a stable, countercyclical, and growing business that deserves a place in any long-term oriented portfolio.

MPW's mission is to provide capital to healthcare operators and unlock the value of their facilities. In other words, the company acquires hospital assets and then rents or leases them back. Sometimes, it also issues mortgages.

That requires great expertise, which is not readily available in the market and which has created the company's strong moat.

However, despite the exceptional growth in its operations, MPW is still relatively young. That is why we can clearly find, on its balance sheet, clues showing that the company is actually pioneering a business that is innovative, yet still up-and-coming.

Source: Company presentation

The picture above shows that a big percentage of the company's total revenue is earned by just three healthcare operators: Steward (40%), Prime (15%) and MEDIAN (10%). As the company grows its operations, this (objectively worrisome) percentage will eventually shrink to an acceptable 20-25%.

Does this mean that MPW is a speculative play now and investors should avoid it until the company's reliance on its main historical partners drastically decreases? Let's review this.

MPW's diversification risk explained

Firstly, hospitals (as a broad category) are a stable business that does not suffer from high bankruptcy rates. They offer a socially valuable service and are appreciated in the local communities, all elements that, actually, work in favor of the hospital business.

Moreover, a consistent part of MPW's operations are sale-leaseback transactions:

Source: Company presentation

Therefore, roughly one-third of the company's real assets are made of mortgages and/or lease investments.

Because about 45% of MPW's pro-forma gross assets are related to its three biggest leases, we could argue that around 15% of the revenue MPW collects from them is generated by leases or mortgages.

In other words, when it comes to Steward, Prime, and MEDIAN, MPW's real net exposure is just about 50% of the total, instead of the accounted 65% because a part of it is actually covered by valuable collaterals. If they stop paying rent, MPW will take hold of the leased real estate assets.

Last but not least, MPW is actively executing its strategy of reducing its reliance on its main tenants or, in other words, increasing its diversification.

Source: Company presentations (Author's elaboration)

This process will likely accelerate in the years to come since the company is demonstrating its ability to expand its business at a fast pace. More than $3.7B worth of transactions have been closed this year and the pipeline remains robust at about $5B, which represents a remarkable level in comparison with the size of the company.

MPW will finance future acquisitions in the public companies' traditional way: by issuing debt and new shares (eventually preferred shares).

The good news is that, at the moment, both options are quite cheap because the cost of debt is historically at its lowest point (especially outside the US, where the expansion is due to happen) and the company's shares are fairly valued or even slightly expensive.

In fact, MPW's price-to-book value is at 1.65 at the time I am writing this, at its highest value in the last few years.

It's worth mentioning that the American REITs account for properties at cost, while, in the rest of the world, properties are usually marked to market. This means, at least in theory, that the P/B ratio could be much higher than 1.00 for US REITs without necessarily implying an overvaluation.

To cut a long story short, it looks like MPW has started a kind of virtuous cycle, in which its stock price level supports the equity raises and the more it happens, the more the market keeps the price high because the company becomes intrinsically less risky. This fortunate chain of events is not likely to break any time soon.

Takeaway for investors

Medical Properties Trust is the traditional buy-and-hold-forever company, loved by long-term investors. Its exposure to the stable healthcare business gives shareholders the opportunity to take advantage of a secular trend, namely the aging of the population. Moreover, the company's unique business model creates a wide moat which is very difficult to replicate.

However, since MPW is still young (less than 20 years old), residual risks remain: first and foremost, the high concentration of the company's revenue within a few leases.

I have shown the reasons why the diversification risk could be successfully kept under control in the years to come, as the worldwide low-rate environment could help the management expand the business rapidly. Yet, we can't deny that a considerable risk will persist until the company is able to reduce the exposure to its three main tenants to, let's say, no more than 20%. Today, they are at roughly 50% net of the revenue covered by collaterals.

Nevertheless, that doesn't mean the company is un-investible. A good strategy, for example, could be to allocate a part of the investment, initially assigned to MPW, to alternative healthcare REITs, or even to a REIT fund like Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI). Then, investors could progressively increase their exposure to MPW as the diversification risk decreases.

Instead, avoiding an investment in MPW, tout court, would be an extreme choice that long term-investors would probably regret ten years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.